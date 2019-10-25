Steenhuisen in the running to lead DA caucus in Parliament

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Best of Talk
00:00 - 03:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 06:20
Weather with Simon Gear
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Simon Gear
Today at 06:40
The Outdoor Report
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 06:50
Surviving breast cancer
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Sam Stewart - Cancer activist and survivor
Today at 07:45
New Zealand vs England
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Yanga Sibembe - Sports Journalist at the Daily Maverick
Today at 08:21
A reflection on the Russia-Africa summit
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Mills Soko - Professor of International Business and Strategy at Wits Business School
Today at 08:50
What's On:
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Kenneth Tindall - Creator of Cape Town City Ballet's SATORI
Dr Ingrid Daniels - Director Cape Mental Health Cape Mental Health
Today at 09:05
Open secrets report on unpaid pensions
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Rosemary Hunter - Partner at Bell Dewar Incorportated
Today at 09:21
Theater Talk with Marina Griebenow
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Marina Griebenow - Theater Critic at CapeTalk
Today at 09:40
This day in History Competition
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Today at 09:50
Car Talk: Mercedes-Benz CLA
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Naresh Maharaj - Motoring Journalist at Bizcommunity
Tomorrow at 06:20
Weather with Simon Gear
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Simon Gear
Tomorrow at 06:40
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Tomorrow at 06:50
Lead SA: Lebo Ramafoko says goodbye to Soul City institute
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Lebo Ramafoko - Chief Executive Officer at Soul City Institute for Social Justice
Tomorrow at 07:45
Springboks to make it to RWC final?
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Dylan Rogers - Sports Broadcaster
Tomorrow at 08:45
What's On:
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Sakhi Gcina - Assistant Curator of Special Projects at Zeitz MocAA
Tomorrow at 09:10
UK Report with Gavin Grey
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Gavin Grey - UK Correspondent at EWN
Tomorrow at 09:20
The Movies
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Gayle Edmunds - Movie critic at CapeTalk
Tomorrow at 09:40
This Day in History Competition
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Tomorrow at 09:45
How important is food when picking a travel destination?
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Marisa Crous - Writer for Traveller24
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Early
See full line-up
Best of Talk
00:00 - 03:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
[VIDEO] Football coach disarms armed student and gives him a hug Surveillance video released on Friday from Parkrose High School in Oregon the coach hugging the 18-year-old after taking the gun a... 21 October 2019 1:33 PM
[WATCH] SA and Japan fans reach out to each other at World Cup showdown! Excitement's running high at the quarterfinal clash between the Springboks and hosts Japan in Tokyo. 20 October 2019 12:50 PM
Meet Johnny Miller, the man using drone photography to change peoples' views Photographer Johnny Miller discusses the impact of his moving work and how he captures his eye-opening images. 18 October 2019 2:46 PM
View all World
Warren Whiteley: I've got no doubt the Boks are going to defeat Wales The former SA skipper is optimistic that the Springboks will secure a comfortable win against Wales in the semis this weekend. 25 October 2019 12:20 PM
Cape bodyboarder Tristan Roberts beat the odds to win the world championship SA's bodyboarding star describes how he managed to secure the world championship title and describes his love for the sport. 23 October 2019 11:50 AM
[WATCH] Hero's welcome for Springboks at their Tokyo hotel after Japan victory The victorious Boks were greeted with cheers from waiting South Africans and hugs and kisses from their family members. 20 October 2019 5:20 PM
View all Sport
Steenhuisen in the running to lead DA caucus in Parliament Democratic Alliance MP John Steenhuisen has confirmed that he has accepted nomination to become party's parliamentary leader. 25 October 2019 4:59 PM
DA to elect new parliamentary leader next week The party caucus in Parliament is looking for a new leader after Mmusi Maimane stepped down from all his duties. 25 October 2019 4:48 PM
Kathrada Foundation to stage protest outside Gupta's 'Saxonwold Shebeen' The foundation wants the controversial family held to account for their role in state capture. 25 October 2019 1:32 PM
View all Politics
Why Vestact is buying Discovery (JSE), Long4Life (JSE) and Booking.com Portfolio Manager Byron Lotter shares his stock picks of the week with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show. 22 October 2019 8:31 AM
Stop looking for 'excellence' at private schools, says opinionista Helena Wasserman, the editor of Business Insider SA, says society needs to stop looking for excellence in all the wrong places. 21 October 2019 10:41 AM
'Anybody who shares the Bishops College sex video can be prosecuted' John Maytham interviews social media law expert Emma Sadleir. 18 October 2019 4:17 PM
View all Opinion
How accessible is public transport system for users living with disabilities? Minister Fikile Mbalula dons blindfold to gauge the accessibility of public transport for those living with disabilities. 25 October 2019 3:09 PM
SAPS launches crime-fighting app Police say the app was developed a few years ago before it was tested earlier this year. 25 October 2019 1:50 PM
Kathrada Foundation to stage protest outside Gupta's 'Saxonwold Shebeen' The foundation wants the controversial family held to account for their role in state capture. 25 October 2019 1:32 PM
View all Local
Mzansi’s art scene captured in new, colourful book for kids The book takes readers on a vibrant journey and paints a picture of what SA artists have to offer. 25 October 2019 4:58 PM
Formula for calculating how much you need to never have to earn a salary again Personal finance expert Warren Ingram on how to determine your “financial freedom number”. There's a simple formula. 25 October 2019 2:13 PM
[LISTEN] Nataniël on growing up 'on the wrong planet at the wrong time' The performer extraordinaire discusses his first full-length memoir 'Look At Me – recollections of a childhood'. 25 October 2019 10:57 AM
View all Lifestyle
Formula for calculating how much you need to never have to earn a salary again Personal finance expert Warren Ingram on how to determine your “financial freedom number”. There's a simple formula. 25 October 2019 2:13 PM
Eskom blew over R300m on abandoned housing units, reports Sikonathi Mantshantsha Cash-strapped Eskom spent R338 million on housing for workers at Kusile. Not a single unit has been completed to date. 25 October 2019 1:12 PM
Financial markets in Africa are increasingly supportive of investment South Africa still tops the Absa Africa Financial Markets Index but other countries on the Continent are snapping at its heels. 25 October 2019 11:32 AM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Steenhuisen in the running to lead DA caucus in Parliament

25 October 2019 4:59 PM
by
Tags:
Democratic Alliance
Politics
John Steenhuisen
Government
Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane
Democratic Alliance MP John Steenhuisen has confirmed that he has accepted nomination to become party's parliamentary leader.

Former Democratic Alliance (DA) chief whip John Steenhuisen has officially put his name in the hat to become the party’s parliamentary leader.

Steenhuisen relinquished his role as chief whip in parliament following Mmusi Maimane’s resignation on Thursday.

He has now submitted his nomination forms to fill Maimane’s shoes in the National Assembly.

My nomination form is in. There will be a caucus election.

John Steenhuisen, Former DA chief whip

Yes, I would like to do the job. I’ve been the chief whip for the last six years and I think it’s equipped me with the ability to understand the parliamentary terrain.”

John Steenhuisen, Former DA chief whip

Maimane cut all ties with DA, resigning from his position as federal leader, parliamentary leader, DA MP and party member.

Steenhuisen says Maimane’s resignation had taken him by surprise.

It was a bit of a shock to me and many colleagues. The mood in the caucus was very sombre and reflective of the situation.

John Steenhuisen, Former DA chief whip

He says the party is in desperate need of some stability following a tumultuous week of resignations.

Listen to the Steenhuisen in conversation with CapeTalk’s Lester Kiewit:


25 October 2019 4:59 PM
by
Tags:
Democratic Alliance
Politics
John Steenhuisen
Government
Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane

More from Politics

191023mmusi

DA to elect new parliamentary leader next week

25 October 2019 4:48 PM

The party caucus in Parliament is looking for a new leader after Mmusi Maimane stepped down from all his duties.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

saxonwoldjpg

Kathrada Foundation to stage protest outside Gupta's 'Saxonwold Shebeen'

25 October 2019 1:32 PM

The foundation wants the controversial family held to account for their role in state capture.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cyber-crime-online-banking-cardless-fraud-scamjpg

City of Joburg cyber hack: 'No verifiable confirmation that ransom is required'

25 October 2019 1:15 PM

Spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane gives an update on the latest security breach on the network.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191023mmusi

Did 'imposter syndrome' play a role in resignation of DA's Mmusi Maimane?

25 October 2019 8:04 AM

Prof. Steven Friedman expands on column which suggests while the DA recruited black leaders, it did not make them feel at home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

171102eff-palestine-rally005jpg

Sanef 'dissapointed' after losing equality court battle against EFF

24 October 2019 1:36 PM

Earlier this year Sanef approached the court over the intimidation of five journalists by members of the EFF.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191023-mmusi-maimane-edjpg

'We will remember Maimane for his oratory powers'

24 October 2019 1:20 PM

Pundits weigh in on the rise and fall of DA former leader and the party's succession plans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190220-mmusi-maimanejpg

DA wasn't aware Maimane planned to resign from the party - DA caucus chair

24 October 2019 1:13 PM

Democratic Alliance without Parliament chief whip after Maimane resigned, explains caucus chair and interim parliamentary leader.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

de-lille-serenades-maimane-as-he-quites-dapng

[WATCH] Aunty Pat serenades Mmusi with farewell ditty

24 October 2019 11:45 AM

Patricia de Lille sings goodbye to Mmusi Maimane as the exits the Democratic Alliance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190405-steenhuisen-edjpg

Steenhuisen loses chief whip role after Maimane's resignation

24 October 2019 11:21 AM

John Steenhuisen says his term as DA's chief whip in Parliament ended when Mmusi Maimane announced his resignation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190501helen

Solly Moeng: The DA has a serious identity crisis

24 October 2019 11:07 AM

What does the DA want to be known for and where is it headed? These are questions the party needs to answer, says Solly Moeng.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Steenhuisen in the running to lead DA caucus in Parliament

Politics

[PICTURES] Flooding, traffic chaos in Cape Town as the heavens open

Local

DA to elect new parliamentary leader next week

Politics

Eskom blew over R300m on abandoned housing units, reports Sikonathi Mantshantsha

Business

Formula for calculating how much you need to never have to earn a salary again

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Two dozen dead as thousands renew Iraq anti-government protests

25 October 2019 8:38 PM

Little to choose between Springboks and Wales in second semi

25 October 2019 8:32 PM

'I can't breathe': Fresh UK arrests over 39 dead found in truck

25 October 2019 8:22 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA