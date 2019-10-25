Steenhuisen in the running to lead DA caucus in Parliament
Former Democratic Alliance (DA) chief whip John Steenhuisen has officially put his name in the hat to become the party’s parliamentary leader.
Steenhuisen relinquished his role as chief whip in parliament following Mmusi Maimane’s resignation on Thursday.
He has now submitted his nomination forms to fill Maimane’s shoes in the National Assembly.
My nomination form is in. There will be a caucus election.John Steenhuisen, Former DA chief whip
Yes, I would like to do the job. I’ve been the chief whip for the last six years and I think it’s equipped me with the ability to understand the parliamentary terrain.”John Steenhuisen, Former DA chief whip
Maimane cut all ties with DA, resigning from his position as federal leader, parliamentary leader, DA MP and party member.
Steenhuisen says Maimane’s resignation had taken him by surprise.
It was a bit of a shock to me and many colleagues. The mood in the caucus was very sombre and reflective of the situation.John Steenhuisen, Former DA chief whip
He says the party is in desperate need of some stability following a tumultuous week of resignations.
Listen to the Steenhuisen in conversation with CapeTalk’s Lester Kiewit:
More from Politics
DA to elect new parliamentary leader next week
The party caucus in Parliament is looking for a new leader after Mmusi Maimane stepped down from all his duties.Read More
Kathrada Foundation to stage protest outside Gupta's 'Saxonwold Shebeen'
The foundation wants the controversial family held to account for their role in state capture.Read More
City of Joburg cyber hack: 'No verifiable confirmation that ransom is required'
Spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane gives an update on the latest security breach on the network.Read More
Did 'imposter syndrome' play a role in resignation of DA's Mmusi Maimane?
Prof. Steven Friedman expands on column which suggests while the DA recruited black leaders, it did not make them feel at home.Read More
Sanef 'dissapointed' after losing equality court battle against EFF
Earlier this year Sanef approached the court over the intimidation of five journalists by members of the EFF.Read More
'We will remember Maimane for his oratory powers'
Pundits weigh in on the rise and fall of DA former leader and the party's succession plans.Read More
DA wasn't aware Maimane planned to resign from the party - DA caucus chair
Democratic Alliance without Parliament chief whip after Maimane resigned, explains caucus chair and interim parliamentary leader.Read More
[WATCH] Aunty Pat serenades Mmusi with farewell ditty
Patricia de Lille sings goodbye to Mmusi Maimane as the exits the Democratic Alliance.Read More
Steenhuisen loses chief whip role after Maimane's resignation
John Steenhuisen says his term as DA's chief whip in Parliament ended when Mmusi Maimane announced his resignation.Read More
Solly Moeng: The DA has a serious identity crisis
What does the DA want to be known for and where is it headed? These are questions the party needs to answer, says Solly Moeng.Read More