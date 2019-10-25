Steenhuisen in the running to lead DA caucus in Parliament

Former Democratic Alliance (DA) chief whip John Steenhuisen has officially put his name in the hat to become the party’s parliamentary leader.

Steenhuisen relinquished his role as chief whip in parliament following Mmusi Maimane’s resignation on Thursday.

He has now submitted his nomination forms to fill Maimane’s shoes in the National Assembly.

My nomination form is in. There will be a caucus election. John Steenhuisen, Former DA chief whip

Yes, I would like to do the job. I’ve been the chief whip for the last six years and I think it’s equipped me with the ability to understand the parliamentary terrain.” John Steenhuisen, Former DA chief whip

Maimane cut all ties with DA, resigning from his position as federal leader, parliamentary leader, DA MP and party member.

Steenhuisen says Maimane’s resignation had taken him by surprise.

It was a bit of a shock to me and many colleagues. The mood in the caucus was very sombre and reflective of the situation. John Steenhuisen, Former DA chief whip

He says the party is in desperate need of some stability following a tumultuous week of resignations.

Listen to the Steenhuisen in conversation with CapeTalk’s Lester Kiewit: