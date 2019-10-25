DA to elect new parliamentary leader next week

The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) caucus in Parliament will on Tuesday vote for a new parliamentary leader.

Annelie Lotriet is the DA caucus chairperson and acting parliamentary leader, following Mmusi Maimane’s resignation on Thursday.

DA MP and former chief whip John Steenhuisen has already put himself forward for the position.

The full list of nominees will only become apparent once submissions have been closed.

The deadline to submit nominations is 8pm on Friday evening.

Lotriet says she doubts there will be a tight race for the job.

I don’t really foresee a serious contestation.

She also explains that the interim parliamentary leader that will be elected on Tuesday may be replaced once the DA's federal council elects a party leader next month

Listen to her explain the DA’s constitution to CapeTalk’s Lester Kiewit: