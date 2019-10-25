DA to elect new parliamentary leader next week
The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) caucus in Parliament will on Tuesday vote for a new parliamentary leader.
Annelie Lotriet is the DA caucus chairperson and acting parliamentary leader, following Mmusi Maimane’s resignation on Thursday.
DA MP and former chief whip John Steenhuisen has already put himself forward for the position.
The full list of nominees will only become apparent once submissions have been closed.
The deadline to submit nominations is 8pm on Friday evening.
Lotriet says she doubts there will be a tight race for the job.
I don’t really foresee a serious contestation.
She also explains that the interim parliamentary leader that will be elected on Tuesday may be replaced once the DA's federal council elects a party leader next month
Listen to her explain the DA’s constitution to CapeTalk’s Lester Kiewit:
More from Politics
Steenhuisen in the running to lead DA caucus in Parliament
Democratic Alliance MP John Steenhuisen has confirmed that he has accepted nomination to become party's parliamentary leader.Read More
Kathrada Foundation to stage protest outside Gupta's 'Saxonwold Shebeen'
The foundation wants the controversial family held to account for their role in state capture.Read More
City of Joburg cyber hack: 'No verifiable confirmation that ransom is required'
Spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane gives an update on the latest security breach on the network.Read More
Did 'imposter syndrome' play a role in resignation of DA's Mmusi Maimane?
Prof. Steven Friedman expands on column which suggests while the DA recruited black leaders, it did not make them feel at home.Read More
Sanef 'dissapointed' after losing equality court battle against EFF
Earlier this year Sanef approached the court over the intimidation of five journalists by members of the EFF.Read More
'We will remember Maimane for his oratory powers'
Pundits weigh in on the rise and fall of DA former leader and the party's succession plans.Read More
DA wasn't aware Maimane planned to resign from the party - DA caucus chair
Democratic Alliance without Parliament chief whip after Maimane resigned, explains caucus chair and interim parliamentary leader.Read More
[WATCH] Aunty Pat serenades Mmusi with farewell ditty
Patricia de Lille sings goodbye to Mmusi Maimane as the exits the Democratic Alliance.Read More
Steenhuisen loses chief whip role after Maimane's resignation
John Steenhuisen says his term as DA's chief whip in Parliament ended when Mmusi Maimane announced his resignation.Read More
Solly Moeng: The DA has a serious identity crisis
What does the DA want to be known for and where is it headed? These are questions the party needs to answer, says Solly Moeng.Read More