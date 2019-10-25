Mzansi’s art scene captured in new, colourful book for kids
A new children’s book invites children to learn more about the South African Contemporary art scene.
The book, titled Explore! Awesome South African Artists, was put together by renowned art expert Dr Cobi Labuscagne.
Labuscagne, the co-founder of the FNB Joburg Art Fair, says her book has even attracted an adult audience because it is aimed at making art accessible.
There's not that much out there that makes art accessibleDr Cobi Labuscagne, Art expert
Listen to hear Labuscagne dive into local talents in the art scene:
