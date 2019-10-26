[VIDEO] President to Bok captain: 'I'm coming to lift that RWC trophy with you!'

"I am so proud of you. I'm very proud of the team as well, you guys have done extremely well."

These were President Cyril Ramaphosa's opening words of support in a video call to Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi ahead of the team's Rugby World Cup semi-final clash against Wales on Sunday.

Ramaphosa posted a video of the call on Twitter.

I know that you will do extremely well - you have 57-million South Africans standing behind you. President Cyril Ramaphosa

Kolisi thanked Ramaphosa for his support and said the team would hopefully see him at the final.

"Make sure you book my ticket", quipped the president in response, saying he would be coming to lift the Web Ellis trophy with Kolisi.

Watch the video of the heartwarming call below:

The last time South Africa won the Rugby World Cup was in 2007, winning 15-6 against England. We may just have an opportunity to do it again. Earlier I spoke to Siya and assured him and the team of our unwavering support ahead of the semis against Wales. Best wishes to our boys. pic.twitter.com/4Va2TDbTVp — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) October 26, 2019

The semi-final between South Africa and Wales kicks off at 11 am in Yokohama on Sunday.

The winning team will face England in the final, after they beat tournament favourites New Zealand 19-7 in the first semi on Saturday.