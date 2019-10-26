Mopping up operations continue after Fri downpours, emergency crews on standby

Friday's downpours in Cape Town caused severe flooding in some areas.

CapeTalk's Africa Melane gets an update from Charlotte Powell from the the City's Disaster Risk Management Centre.

She says mopping-up operations continue, with transport management clearing all blocked roads.

Picture credit: Rhys Pughe-Parry

*Preliminary* rainfall data from midnight till 14:00 SAST today (25 October 2019). High rainfall totals measured in parts of the south-western Cape:

Kirstenbosch- 93mm

Hermanus- 63mm

Strand- 59mm

Cape Town City Molteno- 56mm

Cape Town WO- 53mm

Grabouw- 50mm — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 25, 2019

Sent in by Jaco Brits. Apparently this is what Newlands in Cape Town looks like at the moment. pic.twitter.com/GcQXSWD98e — Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) October 25, 2019

150 families from informal settlements were accommodated in emergency sheltering overnight, with mosques and churches also stepping in to help.

We had areas flooded in Khayelitsha, in Burundi, also in Philippi and Gugulethu and out in areas in Masiphumelele. Charlotte Powell, Spokesperson - City of Cape Town's Disaster Risk Management Centre

We had to activate emergency sheltering and also the churches and mosques - they also made their accommodation available for families overnight. Charlotte Powell, Spokesperson - City of Cape Town's Disaster Risk Management Centre

More rain is expected on Sunday, into Monday. Powell says the City is ready for more extreme weather, with emergency crews on standby.

Thumbnail image credit: Rhys Pughe-Parry