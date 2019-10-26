Why WC premier wants lifestyle audits even though he believes his govt is clean

Streaming issues? Report here
magic-bus-on-capetalkpng
The Magic Bus on CapeTalk Classics
21:00 - 23:59
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Tomorrow at 06:20
Weather with Simon Gear
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Simon Gear
Tomorrow at 06:40
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Tomorrow at 06:50
Lead SA: Lebo Ramafoko says goodbye to Soul City institute
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Lebo Ramafoko - Chief Executive Officer at Soul City Institute for Social Justice
Tomorrow at 07:45
Springboks to make it to RWC final?
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Dylan Rogers - Sports Broadcaster
Tomorrow at 08:10
Public Servants association warns of "victimisation of employees" at Public Protector's office
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Tahir Maepa - General Manager at Public Servants Association (PSA)
Tomorrow at 08:20
Civil Aviation Authority on Grounded planes
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Tomorrow at 08:45
What's On:
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Sakhi Gcina - Assistant Curator of Special Projects at Zeitz MocAA
Babalwa Mentjies - Jazz Singer
Tomorrow at 09:10
UK Report with Gavin Grey
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Gavin Grey - UK Correspondent at EWN
Tomorrow at 09:20
The Movies
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Gayle Edmunds - Movie critic at CapeTalk
Tomorrow at 09:40
This Day in History Competition
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Tomorrow at 09:45
How important is food when picking a travel destination?
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Marisa Crous - Writer for Traveller24
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Magic Bus on CapeTalk Classics
21:00 - 23:59
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
[VIDEO] Football coach disarms armed student and gives him a hug Surveillance video released on Friday from Parkrose High School in Oregon the coach hugging the 18-year-old after taking the gun a... 21 October 2019 1:33 PM
[WATCH] SA and Japan fans reach out to each other at World Cup showdown! Excitement's running high at the quarterfinal clash between the Springboks and hosts Japan in Tokyo. 20 October 2019 12:50 PM
Meet Johnny Miller, the man using drone photography to change peoples' views Photographer Johnny Miller discusses the impact of his moving work and how he captures his eye-opening images. 18 October 2019 2:46 PM
View all World
England through to Rugby World Cup final - 'What a win!' England fans are ecstatic after their national side beat tournament favourites New Zealand in the first semi-final. 26 October 2019 12:22 PM
Warren Whiteley: I've got no doubt the Boks are going to defeat Wales The former SA skipper is optimistic that the Springboks will secure a comfortable win against Wales in the semis this weekend. 25 October 2019 12:20 PM
Cape bodyboarder Tristan Roberts beat the odds to win the world championship SA's bodyboarding star describes how he managed to secure the world championship title and describes his love for the sport. 23 October 2019 11:50 AM
View all Sport
Why WC premier wants lifestyle audits even though he believes his govt is clean Western Cape Premier Alan Winde expands on the struggle to find a contractor willing to take on the job of performing the audits. 26 October 2019 10:12 AM
Steenhuisen in the running to lead DA caucus in Parliament Democratic Alliance MP John Steenhuisen has confirmed that he has accepted nomination to become party's parliamentary leader. 25 October 2019 4:59 PM
DA to elect new parliamentary leader next week The party caucus in Parliament is looking for a new leader after Mmusi Maimane stepped down from all his duties. 25 October 2019 4:48 PM
View all Politics
Why Vestact is buying Discovery (JSE), Long4Life (JSE) and Booking.com Portfolio Manager Byron Lotter shares his stock picks of the week with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show. 22 October 2019 8:31 AM
Stop looking for 'excellence' at private schools, says opinionista Helena Wasserman, the editor of Business Insider SA, says society needs to stop looking for excellence in all the wrong places. 21 October 2019 10:41 AM
'Anybody who shares the Bishops College sex video can be prosecuted' John Maytham interviews social media law expert Emma Sadleir. 18 October 2019 4:17 PM
View all Opinion
Original whistleblower explains SA's 'deregistered pension fund mess' Former FSB deputy registrar Rosemary Hunter traces the reasons millions of South Africans are owed unpaid pension benefits. 26 October 2019 1:28 PM
Why WC premier wants lifestyle audits even though he believes his govt is clean Western Cape Premier Alan Winde expands on the struggle to find a contractor willing to take on the job of performing the audits. 26 October 2019 10:12 AM
Mopping up operations continue after Fri downpours, emergency crews on standby The City's Disaster Risk Management Centre says emergency shelter and standby crews are ready in case of further extreme weather. 26 October 2019 9:04 AM
View all Local
Eight unexpected things from a Rugby World Cup trip to Tokyo 702 and CapeTalk producer Cecile Basson, travelled to Japan during the Rugby World Cup, and shares some insights. 26 October 2019 9:33 AM
Mzansi’s art scene captured in new, colourful book for kids The book takes readers on a vibrant journey and paints a picture of what SA artists have to offer. 25 October 2019 4:58 PM
Formula for calculating how much you need to never have to earn a salary again Personal finance expert Warren Ingram on how to determine your “financial freedom number”. There's a simple formula. 25 October 2019 2:13 PM
View all Lifestyle
Original whistleblower explains SA's 'deregistered pension fund mess' Former FSB deputy registrar Rosemary Hunter traces the reasons millions of South Africans are owed unpaid pension benefits. 26 October 2019 1:28 PM
Formula for calculating how much you need to never have to earn a salary again Personal finance expert Warren Ingram on how to determine your “financial freedom number”. There's a simple formula. 25 October 2019 2:13 PM
Eskom blew over R300m on abandoned housing units, reports Sikonathi Mantshantsha Cash-strapped Eskom spent R338 million on housing for workers at Kusile. Not a single unit has been completed to date. 25 October 2019 1:12 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Local
arrow_forward
Politics

Why WC premier wants lifestyle audits even though he believes his govt is clean

26 October 2019 10:12 AM
by
Tags:
Western Cape government
Lifestyle audits
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde expands on the struggle to find a contractor willing to take on the job of performing the audits.

The Western Cape government's been struggling to carry out Premier Alan Winde's plan to have lifestyle audits conducted on members of his Cabinet.

So far, it's been unable to find a suitable contractor to conduct the audits during three rounds of tendering.

However, since the story was featured on EWN says Winde, he received a number of calls on Friday.

The premier says companies' reluctance to tender for the job is based on a fear of conflict of interest.

One of the big companies sent the government a letter to say that they felt there was too much political risk in getting involved in lifestyle audits of politicians. I'm going to meet with them and ask them why.

Alan Winde. Western Cape Premier

I'm very happy to call in the supply chain people and say we'll meet with them and let's make sure that there's also transparent processes, that would never happen to you as a company.

Alan Winde. Western Cape Premier

Asked about the cost involved in the project, Winde says it will be money well spent in the South African context as one of the chief priorities is fostering transparency.

Our brand as a country is tainted, specifically as politicians and government it is tainted - the way the world looks at us and also the voters.

Alan Winde. Western Cape Premier

It shows, from a senior leadership point of view, that we're trying to set the tone in government.

Alan Winde. Western Cape Premier

To hear about more about the lifestyle audit process, click on the link below:


26 October 2019 10:12 AM
by
Tags:
Western Cape government
Lifestyle audits
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde

More from Local

Pension fund.jpg

Original whistleblower explains SA's 'deregistered pension fund mess'

26 October 2019 1:28 PM

Former FSB deputy registrar Rosemary Hunter traces the reasons millions of South Africans are owed unpaid pension benefits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Otter road flooded

Mopping up operations continue after Fri downpours, emergency crews on standby

26 October 2019 9:04 AM

The City's Disaster Risk Management Centre says emergency shelter and standby crews are ready in case of further extreme weather.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

wheelchair-spokejpg

How accessible is public transport system for users living with disabilities?

25 October 2019 3:09 PM

Minister Fikile Mbalula dons blindfold to gauge the accessibility of public transport for those living with disabilities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cellphone

SAPS launches crime-fighting app

25 October 2019 1:50 PM

Police say the app was developed a few years ago before it was tested earlier this year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

saxonwoldjpg

Kathrada Foundation to stage protest outside Gupta's 'Saxonwold Shebeen'

25 October 2019 1:32 PM

The foundation wants the controversial family held to account for their role in state capture.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

senzo-meyiwa-familyjpg

Senzo Meyiwa's family considers working with AfriForum

25 October 2019 1:32 PM

EWN reporter Nkosikhona Duma says an international organisation has also approached the family to assist with the investigation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cyber-crime-online-banking-cardless-fraud-scamjpg

City of Joburg cyber hack: 'No verifiable confirmation that ransom is required'

25 October 2019 1:15 PM

Spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane gives an update on the latest security breach on the network.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

151214Patrice1.jpg

Patrice Motsepe launches R100 million jobs fund as part of pledge to Bill Gates

25 October 2019 10:42 AM

The Motsepe Foundation is partnering with 33 religious groups to launch the fund, says its founder, Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Otter road flooded

[PICTURES] Flooding, traffic chaos in Cape Town as the heavens open

25 October 2019 9:45 AM

It’s raining cats and dogs in Cape Town – and getting flooded quite rapidly now. Listeners have sent in pictures.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

peter-moyo-old-mutual-youtube-screengrabpng

'Old Mutual outplayed by Peter Moyo in court of public opinion'

25 October 2019 9:28 AM

Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee discusses why the facts are getting lost in public perception of 'David-vs-Goliath' battle.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

john-steenhuisen-da-parliamentjpg

Steenhuisen in the running to lead DA caucus in Parliament

25 October 2019 4:59 PM

Democratic Alliance MP John Steenhuisen has confirmed that he has accepted nomination to become party's parliamentary leader.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191023mmusi

DA to elect new parliamentary leader next week

25 October 2019 4:48 PM

The party caucus in Parliament is looking for a new leader after Mmusi Maimane stepped down from all his duties.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

saxonwoldjpg

Kathrada Foundation to stage protest outside Gupta's 'Saxonwold Shebeen'

25 October 2019 1:32 PM

The foundation wants the controversial family held to account for their role in state capture.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cyber-crime-online-banking-cardless-fraud-scamjpg

City of Joburg cyber hack: 'No verifiable confirmation that ransom is required'

25 October 2019 1:15 PM

Spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane gives an update on the latest security breach on the network.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191023mmusi

Did 'imposter syndrome' play a role in resignation of DA's Mmusi Maimane?

25 October 2019 8:04 AM

Prof. Steven Friedman expands on column which suggests while the DA recruited black leaders, it did not make them feel at home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

171102eff-palestine-rally005jpg

Sanef 'dissapointed' after losing equality court battle against EFF

24 October 2019 1:36 PM

Earlier this year Sanef approached the court over the intimidation of five journalists by members of the EFF.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191023-mmusi-maimane-edjpg

'We will remember Maimane for his oratory powers'

24 October 2019 1:20 PM

Pundits weigh in on the rise and fall of DA former leader and the party's succession plans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190220-mmusi-maimanejpg

DA wasn't aware Maimane planned to resign from the party - DA caucus chair

24 October 2019 1:13 PM

Democratic Alliance without Parliament chief whip after Maimane resigned, explains caucus chair and interim parliamentary leader.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

de-lille-serenades-maimane-as-he-quites-dapng

[WATCH] Aunty Pat serenades Mmusi with farewell ditty

24 October 2019 11:45 AM

Patricia de Lille sings goodbye to Mmusi Maimane as the exits the Democratic Alliance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190405-steenhuisen-edjpg

Steenhuisen loses chief whip role after Maimane's resignation

24 October 2019 11:21 AM

John Steenhuisen says his term as DA's chief whip in Parliament ended when Mmusi Maimane announced his resignation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Original whistleblower explains SA's 'deregistered pension fund mess'

Local Business

England through to Rugby World Cup final - 'What a win!'

Sport

Mopping up operations continue after Fri downpours, emergency crews on standby

Local

EWN Highlights

Turkey will clear Syria border area of YPG if Russia fails to act - Erdogan

26 October 2019 6:37 PM

Nearly 50 dead as Iraq protests take new violent turn

26 October 2019 6:22 PM

Lebanese take to streets for 10th day, defying Hezbollah

26 October 2019 6:14 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA