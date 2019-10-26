Why WC premier wants lifestyle audits even though he believes his govt is clean
The Western Cape government's been struggling to carry out Premier Alan Winde's plan to have lifestyle audits conducted on members of his Cabinet.
So far, it's been unable to find a suitable contractor to conduct the audits during three rounds of tendering.
However, since the story was featured on EWN says Winde, he received a number of calls on Friday.
The premier says companies' reluctance to tender for the job is based on a fear of conflict of interest.
One of the big companies sent the government a letter to say that they felt there was too much political risk in getting involved in lifestyle audits of politicians. I'm going to meet with them and ask them why.Alan Winde. Western Cape Premier
I'm very happy to call in the supply chain people and say we'll meet with them and let's make sure that there's also transparent processes, that would never happen to you as a company.Alan Winde. Western Cape Premier
Asked about the cost involved in the project, Winde says it will be money well spent in the South African context as one of the chief priorities is fostering transparency.
Our brand as a country is tainted, specifically as politicians and government it is tainted - the way the world looks at us and also the voters.Alan Winde. Western Cape Premier
It shows, from a senior leadership point of view, that we're trying to set the tone in government.Alan Winde. Western Cape Premier
To hear about more about the lifestyle audit process, click on the link below:
