Original whistleblower explains SA's 'deregistered pension fund mess'
Since 2007, more than 6,000 pension funds have had their registrations cancelled on the basis that they were no longer functioning, leaving around 4-million South Africans high and dry without the benefits they'd accrued over many years.
According to the Financial Services Board’s (FSB) 2018 Annual Report, these pensioners and pension fund members are owed in total over R42bn.
Non-profit organisation Open Secrets this week also released a report titled "The Bottom Line" which examines the incorrect cancellation of pension funds in South Africa.
Rosemary Hunter, a partner at Bell Dewar, says the number is actually higher, as the FSB report deals only with with funds under its jurisdiction - the government employees pension fund is not included.
Hunter was the first person to blow the whistle, after she'd been appointed as FSB deputy registrar in 2013.
If you add up the other funds, it's about R51bn now and it's growing.Rosemary Hunter, Partner at Bell Dewar (Fasken)
It's a long, long story. It's not all because of these cancelled pension funds, these deregistered pension funds, but that certainly exacerbated the problem.Rosemary Hunter, Partner at Bell Dewar (Fasken)
Hunter explains some of the multitude of reasons behind this dire situation. These include funds that don't actively follow up on members, people who simply don't know how to claim when they stop working and family members who are uninformed about what to do when a fund member dies.
A pension fund is separate from an employer, so if the employer goes under they don't realise that actually their pension fund is alive and well and their money is probably safe there.Rosemary Hunter, Partner at Bell Dewar (Fasken)
Funders also seem to be passive - they don't actually find and pay people. If the contributions stop they must figure out that the person has stopped working maybe and they should make enquiries. A lot of people just don't know how to claim.Rosemary Hunter, Partner at Bell Dewar (Fasken)
Hunter explains that preceding the large-scale deregistration of pension funds, there had been a trend for smaller employers to move their employees into umbrella funds.
Quite often, the original funds were just abandoned and no-one followed up.
When the registrar of pension funds quite rightly decided to clean this mess up in 2006/2007 and created the "cancellation project" says Hunter, the process was full of irregularities.
He appointed employees of the fund administrators who obviously had a conflict of interest... These things should have been put under formal curatorship through a court order... They didn't put in proper financial returns, he exempted them from compliance with all sorts of laws.Rosemary Hunter, Partner at Bell Dewar (Fasken)
Then they would just put in certificates saying 'this fund has no assets or liabilities' and the registrar would cancel the registration. Sometimes they would publish lists of these funds they were going to cancel in the Government Gazette, but who reads that.Rosemary Hunter, Partner at Bell Dewar (Fasken)
She says on the basis of this scant information, the registrar cancelled the registration of thousands of funds.
It doesn't mean that money was stolen, it just means that the registrar didn't know what had been done with it when he decided he was just going to deregister these funds.Rosemary Hunter, Partner at Bell Dewar (Fasken)
How are these problems to be resolved? Hunter says the state and private sector players have to work together.
Listen to Hunter's story and her suggestions for fixing the deregistered pension fund mess here:
More from Local
Why WC premier wants lifestyle audits even though he believes his govt is clean
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde expands on the struggle to find a contractor willing to take on the job of performing the audits.Read More
Mopping up operations continue after Fri downpours, emergency crews on standby
The City's Disaster Risk Management Centre says emergency shelter and standby crews are ready in case of further extreme weather.Read More
How accessible is public transport system for users living with disabilities?
Minister Fikile Mbalula dons blindfold to gauge the accessibility of public transport for those living with disabilities.Read More
SAPS launches crime-fighting app
Police say the app was developed a few years ago before it was tested earlier this year.Read More
Kathrada Foundation to stage protest outside Gupta's 'Saxonwold Shebeen'
The foundation wants the controversial family held to account for their role in state capture.Read More
Senzo Meyiwa's family considers working with AfriForum
EWN reporter Nkosikhona Duma says an international organisation has also approached the family to assist with the investigation.Read More
City of Joburg cyber hack: 'No verifiable confirmation that ransom is required'
Spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane gives an update on the latest security breach on the network.Read More
Patrice Motsepe launches R100 million jobs fund as part of pledge to Bill Gates
The Motsepe Foundation is partnering with 33 religious groups to launch the fund, says its founder, Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe.Read More
[PICTURES] Flooding, traffic chaos in Cape Town as the heavens open
It’s raining cats and dogs in Cape Town – and getting flooded quite rapidly now. Listeners have sent in pictures.Read More
'Old Mutual outplayed by Peter Moyo in court of public opinion'
Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee discusses why the facts are getting lost in public perception of 'David-vs-Goliath' battle.Read More
More from Business
Formula for calculating how much you need to never have to earn a salary again
Personal finance expert Warren Ingram on how to determine your “financial freedom number”. There's a simple formula.Read More
Eskom blew over R300m on abandoned housing units, reports Sikonathi Mantshantsha
Cash-strapped Eskom spent R338 million on housing for workers at Kusile. Not a single unit has been completed to date.Read More
Financial markets in Africa are increasingly supportive of investment
South Africa still tops the Absa Africa Financial Markets Index but other countries on the Continent are snapping at its heels.Read More
SABC must balance its books before plotting to take on Netflix, says expert
Tech expert Jan Vermeulen says the public broadcaster needs to get its finances right if it wants to start competing in streaming.Read More
Patrice Motsepe launches R100 million jobs fund as part of pledge to Bill Gates
The Motsepe Foundation is partnering with 33 religious groups to launch the fund, says its founder, Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe.Read More
'Old Mutual outplayed by Peter Moyo in court of public opinion'
Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee discusses why the facts are getting lost in public perception of 'David-vs-Goliath' battle.Read More
Bike charity Qhubeka has wheeled off 100,000 bicycles to rural schoolkids so far
The NPO has played an instrumental role in bringing bicycles to schoolkids in rural communities who have limited transport access.Read More
Travelling overseas? It’s becoming vital to get 'visa denial insurance'
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler explains how to get reimbursed if you can’t travel after a failed visa application.Read More
SABC to take on Netflix and Showmax by streaming its content
"The SABC does not intend to leave streaming TV services to our competitors," says SABC Group CEO Madoda Mxakwe.Read More
Why too many acting CEOs spell trouble for SOEs
The acting heads don't have much power to set the strategic future for parastatals, explains scenario planner Chantell Ilbury.Read More