England through to Rugby World Cup final - 'What a win!'
England have ousted tournament favourites New Zealand, beating them 19-7 in the first Rugby World Cup semi-final in Yokohama on Saturday.
All Blacks captain Kieran Read said it's hard to put into words what this defeat means.
Watch this clip posted by World Cup Rugby:
🗣 @AllBlacks skipper Kieran Read discusses his side's first RWC defeat since 2007— Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) October 26, 2019
"It's pretty hard to put into words what it means." #RWC2019 #ENGvNZL #WebbEllisCup #RWCYokohama pic.twitter.com/2L9wLo7tDi
England fans were ecstatic, saying the All Blacks were completely outplayed by their national side.
What. a. win!— England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) October 26, 2019
England have beaten New Zealand to reach the @rugbyworldcup final 🙌🌹#CarryThemHome #RWC19 #ENGvNZL pic.twitter.com/PMys1ir6ZG
The @AllBlacks were completely outpaced and outplayed tonight. Well done @EnglandRugby, a well deserved and convincing win! #NZLvENG— Dan Bidois (@dan_bidois) October 26, 2019
England had clearly shown their intentions when they faced off against the All Blacks' haka in a V formation.
Some England fans are also convinced that Wales will be the victors in Sunday's second semi-final against the Springboks.
Outstanding, @EnglandRugby 👏🏼🌹Now bring on the Welsh... 😉— Andy Walker (@_andywalker_) October 26, 2019
