England through to Rugby World Cup final - 'What a win!'

England have ousted tournament favourites New Zealand, beating them 19-7 in the first Rugby World Cup semi-final in Yokohama on Saturday.

All Blacks captain Kieran Read said it's hard to put into words what this defeat means.

Watch this clip posted by World Cup Rugby:

@AllBlacks skipper Kieran Read discusses his side's first RWC defeat since 2007



"It's pretty hard to put into words what it means."

England fans were ecstatic, saying the All Blacks were completely outplayed by their national side.

The @AllBlacks were completely outpaced and outplayed tonight. Well done @EnglandRugby, a well deserved and convincing win!

England had clearly shown their intentions when they faced off against the All Blacks' haka in a V formation.

Some England fans are also convinced that Wales will be the victors in Sunday's second semi-final against the Springboks.