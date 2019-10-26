Streaming issues? Report here
The Magic Bus on CapeTalk Classics
info
Latest World
UK could head to early elections if parliament delays Johnson's Brexit plans EWN UK correspondent Gavin Grey explains what will happen now that the British MPs rejected the prime minister's timetable. 23 October 2019 2:09 PM
Here's what you need to know about taking your kids out of SA Baffled by the rules surrounding the movement of children into and out of SA? Home Affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi explains. 23 October 2019 1:45 PM
Scientists develop artificial leaf that produces clean gas The leaf can produce gas that has the potential to become a sustainable alternative to petrol. A Cambridge professor explains. 23 October 2019 12:42 PM
View all World
England through to Rugby World Cup final - 'What a win!' England fans are ecstatic after their national side beat tournament favourites New Zealand in the first semi-final. 26 October 2019 12:22 PM
Warren Whiteley: I've got no doubt the Boks are going to defeat Wales The former SA skipper is optimistic that the Springboks will secure a comfortable win against Wales in the semis this weekend. 25 October 2019 12:20 PM
Cape bodyboarder Tristan Roberts beat the odds to win the world championship SA's bodyboarding star describes how he managed to secure the world championship title and describes his love for the sport. 23 October 2019 11:50 AM
View all Sport
Why WC premier wants lifestyle audits even though he believes his govt is clean Western Cape Premier Alan Winde expands on the struggle to find a contractor willing to take on the job of performing the audits. 26 October 2019 10:12 AM
Steenhuisen in the running to lead DA caucus in Parliament Democratic Alliance MP John Steenhuisen has confirmed that he has accepted nomination to become party's parliamentary leader. 25 October 2019 4:59 PM
DA to elect new parliamentary leader next week The party caucus in Parliament is looking for a new leader after Mmusi Maimane stepped down from all his duties. 25 October 2019 4:48 PM
View all Politics
'Old Mutual outplayed by Peter Moyo in court of public opinion' Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee discusses why the facts are getting lost in public perception of 'David-vs-Goliath' battle. 25 October 2019 9:28 AM
I spent two weeks volunteering on a remote farm in Scotland. Here's what I found Alexander Matthews relays his unique holiday experience on the outskirts of the United Kingdom. 24 October 2019 4:55 PM
'DA has gone back to Tony Leon’s party. The future is bleak' The DA seems more concerned about the loss of conservative white voters than about attracting more blacks, says Mcebisi Ndletyana. 24 October 2019 8:42 AM
View all Opinion
Mopping up operations continue after Fri downpours, emergency crews on standby The City's Disaster Risk Management Centre says emergency shelter and standby crews are ready in case of further extreme weather. 26 October 2019 9:04 AM
View all Local
Eight unexpected things from a Rugby World Cup trip to Tokyo 702 and CapeTalk producer Cecile Basson, travelled to Japan during the Rugby World Cup, and shares some insights. 26 October 2019 9:33 AM
Mzansi’s art scene captured in new, colourful book for kids The book takes readers on a vibrant journey and paints a picture of what SA artists have to offer. 25 October 2019 4:58 PM
Formula for calculating how much you need to never have to earn a salary again Personal finance expert Warren Ingram on how to determine your “financial freedom number”. There's a simple formula. 25 October 2019 2:13 PM
View all Lifestyle
Eskom blew over R300m on abandoned housing units, reports Sikonathi Mantshantsha Cash-strapped Eskom spent R338 million on housing for workers at Kusile. Not a single unit has been completed to date. 25 October 2019 1:12 PM
View all Business
England through to Rugby World Cup final - 'What a win!'

26 October 2019 12:22 PM
by
Tags:
2019 Rugby World Cup
England vs New Zealand
England fans are ecstatic after their national side beat tournament favourites New Zealand in the first semi-final.

England have ousted tournament favourites New Zealand, beating them 19-7 in the first Rugby World Cup semi-final in Yokohama on Saturday.

All Blacks captain Kieran Read said it's hard to put into words what this defeat means.

Watch this clip posted by World Cup Rugby:

England fans were ecstatic, saying the All Blacks were completely outplayed by their national side.

England had clearly shown their intentions when they faced off against the All Blacks' haka in a V formation.

Some England fans are also convinced that Wales will be the victors in Sunday's second semi-final against the Springboks.


More from Sport

088A5126-jpg.JPG

Warren Whiteley: I've got no doubt the Boks are going to defeat Wales

25 October 2019 12:20 PM

The former SA skipper is optimistic that the Springboks will secure a comfortable win against Wales in the semis this weekend.

world-champ-tristan-robertsjpg

Cape bodyboarder Tristan Roberts beat the odds to win the world championship

23 October 2019 11:50 AM

SA's bodyboarding star describes how he managed to secure the world championship title and describes his love for the sport.

siya-kolisi-familyjpg

[WATCH] Hero's welcome for Springboks at their Tokyo hotel after Japan victory

20 October 2019 5:20 PM

The victorious Boks were greeted with cheers from waiting South Africans and hugs and kisses from their family members.

190906-mapimpijpg

Boks bash past Brave Blossoms to reach RWC semifinals

20 October 2019 2:24 PM

The Springboks went into the clash off the back of a 66-7 win over Canada in their final pool match.

springbok-captain-siya-kolisijpg

SA vs Japan: 'It's the Springboks today by 13 points!'

20 October 2019 9:28 AM

How will it go down in Tokyo on Sunday? Andrew Howitt of Fantasy Rugby TV on SA's upcoming World Cup quarterfinal match.

mpumelelo-mpumi-mhlongo-in-studiojpg

Star para-athlete aiming to change narrative around the disabled in Africa

19 October 2019 12:40 PM

Mpumelelo Mhlongo talks about the Mpumi2020 campaign, which documents his journey to the next Paralympic Games.

download-7jpg

Netball star bags SA Sports Star nomination, says Caster is her inspiration

18 October 2019 8:51 AM

Karla Pretorius, swimming sensation Tatjana Schoenmaker & Banyana Banyana striker Thembi Kgatlana are vying for the award.

eulicidjpg

There's a 'new era of marathon running' thanks to performance-enhancing shoes

14 October 2019 5:05 PM

Is it all in the shoes? It's believed that pro athletes are able to run up to two minutes faster, thanks to developments in footwear.

rassie-erasmusjpg

Boks could secure comfortable win against Japan, predicts Krige

14 October 2019 4:38 PM

The Springboks are up against Japan on Sunday in the quarterfinals of the Rugby World Cup.

180916berlingif

Kipchoge's pacing squad all set as he gets ready to break two-hour marathon mark

11 October 2019 5:50 PM

Australian runner Patrick Tiernan is part of Eliud Kipchoge's 41-member pacing squad and says he's optimistic about the attempt.

Trending

Original whistleblower explains SA's 'deregistered pension fund mess'

Local Business

England through to Rugby World Cup final - 'What a win!'

Sport

Mopping up operations continue after Fri downpours, emergency crews on standby

Local

EWN Highlights

Turkey will clear Syria border area of YPG if Russia fails to act - Erdogan

26 October 2019 6:37 PM

Nearly 50 dead as Iraq protests take new violent turn

26 October 2019 6:22 PM

Lebanese take to streets for 10th day, defying Hezbollah

26 October 2019 6:14 PM

