Lebo Ramafoko will resign from Soul City Institute to make way for new blood
Gender and social activist Lebo Ramafoko will step down from her role as CEO of the Soul City Institute at the end of December.
Ramafoko is an internationally-recognised defender of women’s and children’s rights whose social justice work has seen her appear before the United Nations Security Council.
She joined the institute in 1995 and became CEO in 2011.
Ramafoko says the organisation gave expression to her activism and the language that triggered her social awareness.
She explains that her resignation is to allow new, young female leadership to take the Soul City Institute forward.
I'm stepping down from being CEO because my commitment is that we must build young women leadership.Lebo Ramafoko, outgoing CEO of the Soul City Institute
I have felt that I have done all that I could at Soul City and it is time for a young female leader to take over; fresh eyes and ideas to take forward the organisation I hold so deeply in my heart.Lebo Ramafoko, outgoing CEO of the Soul City Institute
