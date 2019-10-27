'Bok coach Rassie Erasmus needs to have a new game-plan to beat Welsh side'

Streaming issues? Report here
capetalk-classicspng
CapeTalk Classics
14:00 - 17:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Tomorrow at 06:25
Climate change could jeopardise HIV gains
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 06:41
Moolah Mondays
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Gerald Mwandiambira - CFP and Managing Partner at Sugar Creek Wealth
Tomorrow at 07:07
Group of Refugees Wanting to Leave SA Growing in Cape Town
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Tomorrow at 07:22
R50 Million Drought Relief From Western Cape Government for Farmers
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Ivan Meyer - MEC for Agriculture at Western Cape Government
Tomorrow at 08:07
Is the DA Imploding or Renovating its House?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
John Steenhuisen
Tomorrow at 08:22
Emerging Economies-Brazil
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Professor Lyal White
Tomorrow at 10:33
Getting to know the Western Cape Government's Director General
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Harry Malila
Tomorrow at 11:32
Catalyst Africa
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Roy Harman - Co-founder - Catalyst Africa
Dale Imerman - Co-founder, Catalyst Africa
No Items to show
Up Next: Jazz Sessions on CapeTalk Classics
See full line-up
CapeTalk Classics
14:00 - 17:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
UK could head to early elections if parliament delays Johnson's Brexit plans EWN UK correspondent Gavin Grey explains what will happen now that the British MPs rejected the prime minister's timetable. 23 October 2019 2:09 PM
Here's what you need to know about taking your kids out of SA Baffled by the rules surrounding the movement of children into and out of SA? Home Affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi explains. 23 October 2019 1:45 PM
Scientists develop artificial leaf that produces clean gas The leaf can produce gas that has the potential to become a sustainable alternative to petrol. A Cambridge professor explains. 23 October 2019 12:42 PM
View all World
South Africa beats Wales to face England in World Cup final South Africa and Wales squared off in the second semifinal of the Rugby World Cup with the winner set to play England in next Satu... 27 October 2019 12:54 PM
'Bok coach Rassie Erasmus needs to have a new game-plan to beat Welsh side' Sports fundi Dylan Rogers says the coach will have to bring a new tactical approach to the game against Wales on Sunday. 27 October 2019 9:14 AM
England through to Rugby World Cup final - 'What a win!' England fans are ecstatic after their national side beat tournament favourites New Zealand in the first semi-final. 26 October 2019 12:22 PM
View all Sport
Tweeps take a jibe at John Steenhuisen, the DA's new parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen was elected unopposed as the DA's new parliamentary leader, the party confirmed on Sunday. 27 October 2019 11:16 AM
Why WC premier wants lifestyle audits even though he believes his govt is clean Western Cape Premier Alan Winde expands on the struggle to find a contractor willing to take on the job of performing the audits. 26 October 2019 10:12 AM
Steenhuisen in the running to lead DA caucus in Parliament Democratic Alliance MP John Steenhuisen has confirmed that he has accepted nomination to become party's parliamentary leader. 25 October 2019 4:59 PM
View all Politics
'Old Mutual outplayed by Peter Moyo in court of public opinion' Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee discusses why the facts are getting lost in public perception of 'David-vs-Goliath' battle. 25 October 2019 9:28 AM
I spent two weeks volunteering on a remote farm in Scotland. Here's what I found Alexander Matthews relays his unique holiday experience on the outskirts of the United Kingdom. 24 October 2019 4:55 PM
'DA has gone back to Tony Leon’s party. The future is bleak' The DA seems more concerned about the loss of conservative white voters than about attracting more blacks, says Mcebisi Ndletyana. 24 October 2019 8:42 AM
View all Opinion
Lebo Ramafoko will resign from Soul City Institute to make way for new blood The outgoing CEO of the Soul City Institute says she wants to pass on the baton to young women leadership in the country. 27 October 2019 8:47 AM
[VIDEO] President to Bok captain: 'I'm coming to lift that RWC trophy with you!' President Cyril Ramaphosa phoned Siya Kolisi to express his support ahead of SA's semi-final clash against Wales on Sunday. 26 October 2019 10:10 PM
Original whistleblower explains SA's 'deregistered pension fund mess' Former FSB deputy registrar Rosemary Hunter traces the reasons millions of South Africans are owed unpaid pension benefits. 26 October 2019 1:28 PM
View all Local
Eight unexpected things from a Rugby World Cup trip to Tokyo 702 and CapeTalk producer Cecile Basson, travelled to Japan during the Rugby World Cup, and shares some insights. 26 October 2019 9:33 AM
Mzansi’s art scene captured in new, colourful book for kids The book takes readers on a vibrant journey and paints a picture of what SA artists have to offer. 25 October 2019 4:58 PM
Formula for calculating how much you need to never have to earn a salary again Personal finance expert Warren Ingram on how to determine your “financial freedom number”. There's a simple formula. 25 October 2019 2:13 PM
View all Lifestyle
NSFAS workers to strike on Monday Employees at the student financial aid scheme will embark on industrial action following failed negotiations with the employer. 27 October 2019 10:09 AM
Original whistleblower explains SA's 'deregistered pension fund mess' Former FSB deputy registrar Rosemary Hunter traces the reasons millions of South Africans are owed unpaid pension benefits. 26 October 2019 1:28 PM
Formula for calculating how much you need to never have to earn a salary again Personal finance expert Warren Ingram on how to determine your “financial freedom number”. There's a simple formula. 25 October 2019 2:13 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

'Bok coach Rassie Erasmus needs to have a new game-plan to beat Welsh side'

27 October 2019 9:14 AM
by
Tags:
Springboks
Rugby
Wales
Springbok coach
Rassie Erasmus
2019 Rugby World Cup
Sports fundi Dylan Rogers says the coach will have to bring a new tactical approach to the game against Wales on Sunday.

The Springboks will face off against Wales in the second semi-final of the 2019 Rugby World Cup on Sunday morning.

Sports broadcaster Dylan Rogers says Bok coach Rassie Erasmus needs to display new tactics if South Africa is to advance to the Word Cup final.

RELATED: Warren Whiteley: I've got no doubt the Boks are going to defeat Wales

Rogers says the Boks need to execute a tighter game-plan showing improvement from the quarter finals match against Japan last week.

The Springboks have a huge task on their hands. This is a good Welsh side... I thinks it's going to be tight.

Dylan Rogers, Sports Broadcaster

Yes, we should be nervous. We're 80 minutes away from the World Cup final!

Dylan Rogers, Sports Broadcaster

The semi-final kicks off on Sunday at 11am South African time.

Listen to the predictions and analysis on Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane:


27 October 2019 9:14 AM
by
Tags:
Springboks
Rugby
Wales
Springbok coach
Rassie Erasmus
2019 Rugby World Cup

More from Sport

191027boksvswalesjpg

South Africa beats Wales to face England in World Cup final

27 October 2019 12:54 PM

South Africa and Wales squared off in the second semifinal of the Rugby World Cup with the winner set to play England in next Saturday’s final.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191026rwcenglandjpg

England through to Rugby World Cup final - 'What a win!'

26 October 2019 12:22 PM

England fans are ecstatic after their national side beat tournament favourites New Zealand in the first semi-final.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

088A5126-jpg.JPG

Warren Whiteley: I've got no doubt the Boks are going to defeat Wales

25 October 2019 12:20 PM

The former SA skipper is optimistic that the Springboks will secure a comfortable win against Wales in the semis this weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

world-champ-tristan-robertsjpg

Cape bodyboarder Tristan Roberts beat the odds to win the world championship

23 October 2019 11:50 AM

SA's bodyboarding star describes how he managed to secure the world championship title and describes his love for the sport.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

siya-kolisi-familyjpg

[WATCH] Hero's welcome for Springboks at their Tokyo hotel after Japan victory

20 October 2019 5:20 PM

The victorious Boks were greeted with cheers from waiting South Africans and hugs and kisses from their family members.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190906-mapimpijpg

Boks bash past Brave Blossoms to reach RWC semifinals

20 October 2019 2:24 PM

The Springboks went into the clash off the back of a 66-7 win over Canada in their final pool match.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

springbok-captain-siya-kolisijpg

SA vs Japan: 'It's the Springboks today by 13 points!'

20 October 2019 9:28 AM

How will it go down in Tokyo on Sunday? Andrew Howitt of Fantasy Rugby TV on SA's upcoming World Cup quarterfinal match.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mpumelelo-mpumi-mhlongo-in-studiojpg

Star para-athlete aiming to change narrative around the disabled in Africa

19 October 2019 12:40 PM

Mpumelelo Mhlongo talks about the Mpumi2020 campaign, which documents his journey to the next Paralympic Games.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

download-7jpg

Netball star bags SA Sports Star nomination, says Caster is her inspiration

18 October 2019 8:51 AM

Karla Pretorius, swimming sensation Tatjana Schoenmaker & Banyana Banyana striker Thembi Kgatlana are vying for the award.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

eulicidjpg

There's a 'new era of marathon running' thanks to performance-enhancing shoes

14 October 2019 5:05 PM

Is it all in the shoes? It's believed that pro athletes are able to run up to two minutes faster, thanks to developments in footwear.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

South Africa beats Wales to face England in World Cup final

Sport

Original whistleblower explains SA's 'deregistered pension fund mess'

Local Business

[VIDEO] President to Bok captain: 'I'm coming to lift that RWC trophy with you!'

Local

EWN Highlights

Mozambique's Nyusi re-elected in disputed presidential poll: commission

27 October 2019 4:00 PM

Trump says Islamic State leader Baghdadi dead in US forces raid

27 October 2019 3:56 PM

Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams confirms Mthatha home damaged in fire

27 October 2019 3:11 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA