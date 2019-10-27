'Bok coach Rassie Erasmus needs to have a new game-plan to beat Welsh side'

The Springboks will face off against Wales in the second semi-final of the 2019 Rugby World Cup on Sunday morning.

Sports broadcaster Dylan Rogers says Bok coach Rassie Erasmus needs to display new tactics if South Africa is to advance to the Word Cup final.

Rogers says the Boks need to execute a tighter game-plan showing improvement from the quarter finals match against Japan last week.

The Springboks have a huge task on their hands. This is a good Welsh side... I thinks it's going to be tight. Dylan Rogers, Sports Broadcaster

Yes, we should be nervous. We're 80 minutes away from the World Cup final! Dylan Rogers, Sports Broadcaster

The semi-final kicks off on Sunday at 11am South African time.

Listen to the predictions and analysis on Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane: