NSFAS workers to strike on Monday

Hundreds of workers at the National Students Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) plan to embark on a strike starting on Monday.

NSFAS employees affiliated with workers union Nehawu say the industrial action comes after a negotiation deadlock with the student financial aid scheme.

Nehawu provincial secretary Eric Kweleta says management has failed to address grievances about their working conditions over the past two years.

It's understood that 80% of NSFAS employees belong to Nehawu.

The strike action could affect the funding applications for students applying for the 2020 academic year.

We are embarking on strike after numerous engagements with management. Eric Kweleta, Nehawu Provincial Secretary

We have reached a deadlock after numerous engagements, hence we are going to strike tomorrow [Monday]. Eric Kweleta, Nehawu Provincial Secretary

