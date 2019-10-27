Tweeps take a jibe at John Steenhuisen, the DA's new parliamentary leader

John Steenhuisen has been elected as the new parliamentary leader for Democratic Alliance (DA).

Nominations for the position closed on Friday evening and Steenhuisen was uncontested as the only nominee.

The DA's parliamentary caucus announced Steenhuisen's election on Sunday morning.

#JohnSteenhuisen The DA has announced John Steenhuisen as the party’s new Parliamentary Leader. KB pic.twitter.com/va1KYfPfPY — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 27, 2019

Last week, he relinquished his role as chief whip following Mmusi Maimane's resignation from the party.

Steenhuisen, who has also been approached to run for party leader, was a trending topic on Twitter after the announcement at the weekend.

Many on Twitter zoomed in on his race and his lack of post-matric qualifications when critiquing his appointment.

This comes amid reports that the DA is now headed for an all-white party leadership.

Recent & current DA parliamentary leaders' academic qualifications. Lindiwe Mazibuko, black and female, is a Master in Public Administration. Mmusi Maimane, black and male, is a Master in Public Administration & a Master in Theology. John Steenhuisen, white and male, no degree. — Siphumelele Zondi (@SZondi) October 27, 2019

When #JuliusMalema established EFF with only matric to his name, his level of education made newspaper headlines. John Steenhuisen is leading 2nd largest party in Parliament, but his education is not making similar headlines. What kind of privilege is this?#JohnSteenhuissen — Bra Hloni (@HonourableHloni) October 27, 2019

Shrill, reactionary and mediocre; Steenhuisen captures the ethos of the prevailing DA like no other could https://t.co/MfhFIQ5cR3 — Ryan Cummings (@Pol_Sec_Analyst) October 27, 2019

John Steenhuisen's peers are busy writing Matric Exams while he was plotting against Mmusi. — H.E.R 🌺 (@rosy_kbee) October 27, 2019

Let this be a lesson for all kids. You don't need tertiary education. It's overrated. John Steenhuisen became leader of the DA with just a matric certificate. https://t.co/TzQyKZyMmr — Cecil (@CecilPadayachee) October 27, 2019

Other political figures have also taken to Twitter to send him congratulatory messages.

Congratulations @jsteenhuisen on your election as Parliamentary Leader. I know you will be brilliant in your new role, as you were as Chief Whip. Let’s go forth and scintillate. pic.twitter.com/Yw6qRuKRVs — Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) October 27, 2019

Congratulations Steenhuisen.

Let the real DA stand up once and for all.

No more shadow boxing. https://t.co/oi5ID62eLr — Mzwanele Manyi (@MzwaneleManyi) October 27, 2019