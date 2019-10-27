Streaming issues? Report here
Tweeps take a jibe at John Steenhuisen, the DA's new parliamentary leader

27 October 2019 11:16 AM
by
Tags:
Parliament
DA
John Steenhuisen
DA Parliamentary Leader
DA caucus
John Steenhuisen was elected unopposed as the DA's new parliamentary leader, the party confirmed on Sunday.

John Steenhuisen has been elected as the new parliamentary leader for Democratic Alliance (DA).

Nominations for the position closed on Friday evening and Steenhuisen was uncontested as the only nominee.

The DA's parliamentary caucus announced Steenhuisen's election on Sunday morning.

Last week, he relinquished his role as chief whip following Mmusi Maimane's resignation from the party.

Steenhuisen, who has also been approached to run for party leader, was a trending topic on Twitter after the announcement at the weekend.

Many on Twitter zoomed in on his race and his lack of post-matric qualifications when critiquing his appointment.

This comes amid reports that the DA is now headed for an all-white party leadership.

Other political figures have also taken to Twitter to send him congratulatory messages.


