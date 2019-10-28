'Anyone who thinks race is not an issue in South Africa is naive' - Steenhuisen

The Democratic Alliance's new parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen has admitted that while the circumstances surrounding his appointment "aren't great", he's looking forward to getting to work.

The party's former chief whip was elected unopposed on Sunday, following the resignation of Mmusi Maimane last week.

It's not the first or the last difficult week that we've had or we will have. John Steenhuisen, Parliamentary leader - Democratic Alliance

Steenhuisen says the focus of the party continues to be building the core opposition to the ruling party but remained coy when asked whether his ultimate aim is to become party leader.

I think that's a bit premature, I've only been in this job for less than 24 hours. John Steenhuisen, Parliamentary leader - Democratic Alliance

Congratulations @jsteenhuisen, elected unopposed as the DA's new Parliamentary Leader. pic.twitter.com/iBVbEyD6iR — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) October 27, 2019

There has been growing concern that the DA is yearning to return to its liberal roots at the expense of the black constituency in the party.

Steenhuisen disagrees:

I think if one looks at leadership that's been developed over the course of the last 7 years within the DA and the advancement of individuals, not based on the colour of their skin but on ability, 8 of the 9 provincial leaders are black South Africans. John Steenhuisen, Parliamentary leader - Democratic Alliance

These are people who got into these positions because they were the right people for the job. John Steenhuisen, Parliamentary leader - Democratic Alliance

Steenhuisen also responded to comments made last week by former Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba during his resignation that he refuses to align himself with those who 'think race is irrelevant.

Anyone who thinks race is not an issue in South Africa is naive. John Steenhuisen, Parliamentary leader - Democratic Alliance

However, I think race-based policy is very damaging to South Africa and it's future. John Steenhuisen, Parliamentary leader - Democratic Alliance

Listen to the full interview below:

