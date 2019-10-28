'Anyone who thinks race is not an issue in South Africa is naive' - Steenhuisen
The Democratic Alliance's new parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen has admitted that while the circumstances surrounding his appointment "aren't great", he's looking forward to getting to work.
The party's former chief whip was elected unopposed on Sunday, following the resignation of Mmusi Maimane last week.
It's not the first or the last difficult week that we've had or we will have.John Steenhuisen, Parliamentary leader - Democratic Alliance
Steenhuisen says the focus of the party continues to be building the core opposition to the ruling party but remained coy when asked whether his ultimate aim is to become party leader.
I think that's a bit premature, I've only been in this job for less than 24 hours.John Steenhuisen, Parliamentary leader - Democratic Alliance
Congratulations @jsteenhuisen, elected unopposed as the DA's new Parliamentary Leader. pic.twitter.com/iBVbEyD6iR— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) October 27, 2019
There has been growing concern that the DA is yearning to return to its liberal roots at the expense of the black constituency in the party.
Steenhuisen disagrees:
I think if one looks at leadership that's been developed over the course of the last 7 years within the DA and the advancement of individuals, not based on the colour of their skin but on ability, 8 of the 9 provincial leaders are black South Africans.John Steenhuisen, Parliamentary leader - Democratic Alliance
These are people who got into these positions because they were the right people for the job.John Steenhuisen, Parliamentary leader - Democratic Alliance
Steenhuisen also responded to comments made last week by former Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba during his resignation that he refuses to align himself with those who 'think race is irrelevant.
Anyone who thinks race is not an issue in South Africa is naive.John Steenhuisen, Parliamentary leader - Democratic Alliance
However, I think race-based policy is very damaging to South Africa and it's future.John Steenhuisen, Parliamentary leader - Democratic Alliance
Listen to the full interview below:
This article first appeared on 702 : 'Anyone who thinks race is not an issue in South Africa is naive' - Steenhuisen
More from Local
Furore over SABC interview with Nicholas Ninow's mom
In an interview with the SABC, a teary Chantelle Ninow says she regrets not helping her son to overcome his drug addiction.Read More
City of Cape Town preparing to impose bylaws on refugees camping outside UNRA
Hundreds of people are camping inside and outside the UN Refugee Agency in Cape Town, three weeks after setting up camp.Read More
Farmers in Western Cape to get R50M in drought relief funding
Local government have also approached the Department of Agriculture for an additional R147 million for further drought support.Read More
How climate change could affect mother-to-child HIV infection rate
Wits Professor Chersich says during hot weather pregnant women are more vulnerable to adverse pregnancy outcomes.Read More
Lebo Ramafoko will resign from Soul City Institute to make way for new blood
The outgoing CEO of the Soul City Institute says she wants to pass on the baton to young women leadership in the country.Read More
[VIDEO] President to Bok captain: 'I'm coming to lift that RWC trophy with you!'
President Cyril Ramaphosa phoned Siya Kolisi to express his support ahead of SA's semi-final clash against Wales on Sunday.Read More
Original whistleblower explains SA's 'deregistered pension fund mess'
Former FSB deputy registrar Rosemary Hunter traces the reasons millions of South Africans are owed unpaid pension benefits.Read More
Why WC premier wants lifestyle audits even though he believes his govt is clean
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde expands on the struggle to find a contractor willing to take on the job of performing the audits.Read More
Mopping up operations continue after Fri downpours, emergency crews on standby
The City's Disaster Risk Management Centre says emergency shelter and standby crews are ready in case of further extreme weather.Read More
How accessible is public transport system for users living with disabilities?
Minister Fikile Mbalula dons blindfold to gauge the accessibility of public transport for those living with disabilities.Read More
More from Politics
Tweeps take a jibe at John Steenhuisen, the DA's new parliamentary leader
John Steenhuisen was elected unopposed as the DA's new parliamentary leader, the party confirmed on Sunday.Read More
Why WC premier wants lifestyle audits even though he believes his govt is clean
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde expands on the struggle to find a contractor willing to take on the job of performing the audits.Read More
Steenhuisen in the running to lead DA caucus in Parliament
Democratic Alliance MP John Steenhuisen has confirmed that he has accepted nomination to become party's parliamentary leader.Read More
DA to elect new parliamentary leader next week
The party caucus in Parliament is looking for a new leader after Mmusi Maimane stepped down from all his duties.Read More
Kathrada Foundation to stage protest outside Gupta's 'Saxonwold Shebeen'
The foundation wants the controversial family held to account for their role in state capture.Read More
City of Joburg cyber hack: 'No verifiable confirmation that ransom is required'
Spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane gives an update on the latest security breach on the network.Read More
Did 'imposter syndrome' play a role in resignation of DA's Mmusi Maimane?
Prof. Steven Friedman expands on column which suggests while the DA recruited black leaders, it did not make them feel at home.Read More
Sanef 'dissapointed' after losing equality court battle against EFF
Earlier this year Sanef approached the court over the intimidation of five journalists by members of the EFF.Read More
'We will remember Maimane for his oratory powers'
Pundits weigh in on the rise and fall of DA former leader and the party's succession plans.Read More
DA wasn't aware Maimane planned to resign from the party - DA caucus chair
Democratic Alliance without Parliament chief whip after Maimane resigned, explains caucus chair and interim parliamentary leader.Read More