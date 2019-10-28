Streaming issues? Report here
Catalyst Africa
Dr Valmont Layne, former D6 museum director who just completed his doctorate in Goema and its relationship to Cape Jazz
The Food & Drink Feature
Secret Something competition
Farmers in Western Cape to get R50M in drought relief funding

28 October 2019 9:02 AM
by
Local government have also approached the Department of Agriculture for an additional R147 million for further drought support.

The Western Cape government has authorised the released of R50 million in emergency drought relief.

The funds will assist farm communities in the Central Karoo District, Matzikamma and Little Karoo and is specifically for food support for the next two months.

MEC for Agriculture in Western Cape Dr Ivan Meyer tells Refilwe Moloto that the current rainfall in the province is not enough.

We have seen some good rains over the weekend but despite the rains, we still have large parts of the Karoo caught in the severe drought.

Dr. Ivan Meyer, MEC for Agriculture - Western Cape Government

The drought has a devastating impact on the rural economies of the Western Cape. It is important to note that 45% of all South Africa's agricultural exports come from the Western Cape.

Dr. Ivan Meyer, MEC for Agriculture - Western Cape Government

Meyer says more funds are needed to sustain the programme.

We made a proper assessment and we need R147 million additional to last us until the end of March 2020.

Dr. Ivan Meyer, MEC for Agriculture - Western Cape Government

Listen to the full interview below...

