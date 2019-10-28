City of Cape Town preparing to impose bylaws on refugees camping outside UNRA
The City of Cape Town is threatening to impose by-laws on refugees camping inside and outside the UN Refugee Agency in Cape Town.
Hundreds of people are camping outside the agency seeking help to leave South Africa.
Mayoral committee member for Safety and Security JP Smith says the Department of Home Affairs and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees need to resolve the issue soon.
#LeavingSA Hundreds of people are camping inside and outside the UN Refugee Agency in Cape Town, three weeks after setting up camp. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/X2VQNTyvBb— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 26, 2019
#LeavingSA Refugees have brought household items including pots and makeshifts braai equipment into an area in the CBD. KP pic.twitter.com/LqN9ofRVJK— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 26, 2019
The City held off on implementing its by-laws as they pertain to the side-walks.JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town
There is a lot of activities that have spilled out to the sidewalks including making fires in a drum and cooking in the middle of St George's Mall and there are ample fire risks.JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town
It is now impossible to hold off because it is getting much more unpleasant.JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town
Listen to the full interview below...
