Furore over SABC interview with Nicholas Ninow's mom

The SABC and news reporter Chriselda Lewis have come under fire following the Sunday night airing of an interview with the mother of convicted child rapist Nicholas Ninow.

The video with Chantelle Ninow has caused outrage on social media.

Her son was sentenced to life imprisonment two weeks ago for raping a seven-year-old girl at a Dros restaurant in Pretoria in 2018.

In the exclusive SABC interview, the mother, who is a recovering drug addict, admits that she took drugs with her son in the past.

She also takes partial responsibility for her son's actions which she refers to as 'a mistake'.

My older son is not a rapist. He made a mistake. He just made a mistake. Chantelle Ninow

[EXCLUSIVE] Just 10 days after Dros child rapist #NicholasNinow was sentenced to life imprisonment, his mother has spoken exclusively to me.



Parts of the interview coming up on #SABCNEWS channel 404 from a little after 5pm.



'I'm sorry to the little girl and her family' pic.twitter.com/PD6WMFiyv8 — Chriselda Lewis ™️ (@Chriseldalewis) October 27, 2019

Twitter users have been angered by the interview for its apparent attempt to portray the convicted rapist as a victim.

Some have even threatened to report the SABC and Lewis to the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA).

Troubling attempts to "humanise" #NicholasNinow and subject us to his mother's tears and denial. Any fool can see that this interview is white privilege on media steroids.



Why, @SABCNewsOnline? Does sensational newsworthiness and clickbait trump social justice? — Suntosh Pillay (@suntoshpillay) October 28, 2019

SABC News THIS #NICHOLASNINOW INTERVIEW IS SPITTING IN THE FACE OF THE VICTIMS FAMILY! there was only 1 side to the story we wanted to see and it was that guy going to jail, so please do not show us this nonsense! If you wanna interview someone go inteview khaya Cekeshe. — Love & Other Stuff (@Rouge_Rapper) October 28, 2019

Why is @SABCNewsOnline humanizing Nicolas Ninow???? He’s a rapist. His mom goes to say “He made a mistake”😶... He’s a rapist. He raped a CHILD. Why aren’t we telling the story of how HER family is finding healing????



I’m so confused. — Yoli✨ (@YolzYako) October 27, 2019

#NicholasNinow is a rapist, not a victim. SABC should be using the same energy on the little girl's family as much as they do on Ninow Family..... — Katlego Maseng (@KatlegoMaseng1) October 28, 2019

If #NicholasNinow was black, his mother wouldn't have been given an interview like this. Call this; #WhitePrivilege — T h e A u t h o r (@NkosiMorebig) October 28, 2019

White people are being treated like jewels in this country and its disgusting, no like for real, whats the purpose of that interview, the kid is an animal, the mom is a drug addict, they are part of the rotten bunch, why the interview? Justification? #NicholasNinow — Lennox Joseph (@SerojaneLennox) October 28, 2019

There's a culture of self-reflection at the @SABCNewsOnline I just saw a bit of @SakinaKamwendo & @LeanneManas debating the interview on #NicholasNinow 👏

It was a terrible call! Take the L & do better. White criminals should not be exceptionalised. Treat them like you do others. — Sebenzile Nkambule (@SebeNkambule) October 28, 2019

You journalists are annoying Yoh! His mother was not there when he raped a seven year old girl. All you’re doing is portraying #NicholasNinow as the victim, everything is centred around the rapist, and giving him and his family a chance to try justify what happened. https://t.co/uNZz2UxBr1 — asante sana (@PhaksiN21) October 28, 2019

There’s a little girl and her family that you should be protecting and ensuring that she doesn’t have to keep being triggered but defending #NicholasNinow’s mother who is invalidating what he did is the hill you’re prepared to die on? You’re embarrassing. Just stop. https://t.co/HZfD8lW16N — Ngoako Lerato Mannya (@LeratoMannya) October 27, 2019

I’m reporting you also to BCCSA. https://t.co/CXbfhk6kxL — Ngoako Lerato Mannya (@LeratoMannya) October 28, 2019

For those of you reporting this interview at BCCSA here's their contact details. https://t.co/VezkAw7C2O — Deeluxe_Musiq (@Deeluxe_Musiq) October 28, 2019

