Furore over SABC interview with Nicholas Ninow's mom

28 October 2019 10:50 AM
by
SABC
BCCSA
interview
Nicholas Ninow
Chantelle Ninow
Chriselda Lewis
In an interview with the SABC, a teary Chantelle Ninow says she regrets not helping her son to overcome his drug addiction.

The SABC and news reporter Chriselda Lewis have come under fire following the Sunday night airing of an interview with the mother of convicted child rapist Nicholas Ninow.

The video with Chantelle Ninow has caused outrage on social media.

Her son was sentenced to life imprisonment two weeks ago for raping a seven-year-old girl at a Dros restaurant in Pretoria in 2018.

In the exclusive SABC interview, the mother, who is a recovering drug addict, admits that she took drugs with her son in the past.

She also takes partial responsibility for her son's actions which she refers to as 'a mistake'.

My older son is not a rapist. He made a mistake. He just made a mistake.

Chantelle Ninow

Twitter users have been angered by the interview for its apparent attempt to portray the convicted rapist as a victim.

Some have even threatened to report the SABC and Lewis to the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA).

Listen for more on this and other trending online stories on Barb's Wire:


SABC
BCCSA
interview
Nicholas Ninow
Chantelle Ninow
Chriselda Lewis











