Sunday World probing claims Mantashe paid journos to bury sex scandal story
The Sunday World has launched an investigation to determine if any journalists at the publication were bribed by Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe.
Sunday World reports that Mantashe said he had previously paid two journalists to bury a story about his extra-marital affair.
Whether the journalists are from the paper, is yet to be confirmed.
RELATED: Gwede must name the two journalists he bribed, says Eusebius
Sunday World published a story at the weekend about Mantashe's alleged relationship with a young woman who was also romantically linked with Finance Minister Tito Mboweni.
When asked for comment before the story went to print, he apparently told Sunday World reporter Meta Mphahlele that he had paid R70,000 to quash the story.
In an interview of Friday, Mantashe said he would not be drawn on the allegations which he has previously paid money to make disappear.
Mr Mantashe said to her [Meta Mphahlel] that he's not going to comment on the allegations that she had put to him.Makhudu Sefara, Sunday World editor and publisher
His comment is that he had spent about R70,000 in two tranches on two journalists who worked on the same set of facts. He said she can write whatever she wants to write and that is his comment.Makhudu Sefara, Sunday World editor and publisher
Sunday World editor and publisher Makhudu Sefara says he has met with journalists in his newsroom who all deny receiving bribes from the minister.
I immediately summoned everybody for a staff meeting... The journalists were fully cooperative and indicated that it wasn't them that he was talking about.Makhudu Sefara, Sunday World editor and publisher
Sefara says he phoned Mantashe directly to ask for the names of the journalists in question and proof of the alleged payments.
He claims Mantahse has refused to provide him with any information.
Listen to the latest developments:
This article first appeared on 702 : Sunday World probing claims Mantashe paid journos to bury sex scandal story
