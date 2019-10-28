Talks with management collapsed. They negotiated in bad faith - Nehawu
Staff members of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) are on strike.
The employees are striking over the payment of performance bonuses.
Contract workers are demanding the NSFAS employ them permanently.
…Very hard-working staff has not been rewarded… We’re also raising issues of maladministration and corruption…Eric Kweleta, Western Cape provincial secretary - Nehawu
At the centre of this is the release of the 2018/2019 financial auditor’s report. We believe the auditor is deliberately delaying the release of the report because it will expose the corruption. We demand the end of the victimisation of Nehawu staff.Eric Kweleta, Western Cape provincial secretary - Nehawu
Xolani Gwala interviewed Eric Kweleta, Western Cape provincial secretary of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu).
Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).
Those talks [with management] collapsed… they negotiated in bad faith…Eric Kweleta, Western Cape provincial secretary - Nehawu
We tried everything in our power to resolve it amicably… We don’t want to negatively affect students…Eric Kweleta, Western Cape provincial secretary - Nehawu
We’re making every effort to fight corruption…Eric Kweleta, Western Cape provincial secretary - Nehawu
This article first appeared on 702 : Talks with management collapsed. They negotiated in bad faith - Nehawu
