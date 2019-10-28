Boy, 12, appears in court for fatal shooting of brother, 3

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 20:15
Rugby World Cup with Jan De Koning
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jan De Koning - Editor at Rugby365.Com
Today at 20:40
Andrew Thompson on speedbumps
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Andrew Thompson - Freelance Writer at ...
Today at 21:05
Nechama Brodie , Alt Right & The Web
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nechama Brodie - Head Of Research at Africa Check
Today at 21:35
HELPING KIDS WITH CANCER
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:55
#BeautifulNews
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Tomorrow at 06:25
Smile Foundation Launches Smile Week with Life Changing Ops For Kids
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Moira Gerszt - Coo at Smile Foundation
Tomorrow at 06:41
Tech Tuesdays: Cybercrime
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Simon Colman - Executive Head of Digital at SHA Specialist Underwriters
Tomorrow at 07:22
Community leader speaks from the refugee sit-in
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Papy Sukami
Tomorrow at 08:07
RWC Final to be Broadcast On SABC after Deal with Multichoice
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Carl Lewiss - Former Award Winning EWN Sports Reporter and Current Head of Content for Sports Website BET.CO.ZA
Tomorrow at 08:22
R14Bn Foreshore Development To go Ahead Despite Objections Raised
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jonty Coggerr - Attorney at Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre
Tomorrow at 10:08
International news
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jasmine Opperman - Terrorism analyst
Tomorrow at 10:33
Consumer rights and when you can demand a refund or replacement item
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Thezi Mabuza, The NCC’s Deputy Commissioner - Acting Commissioner - National Consumer Commission
Tomorrow at 11:05
Prevention and Treatment - World Stroke Day
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Richard Nethononda - Professor of Cardiology at Chris Hani Baragwanath
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
[VIDEO] Football coach disarms armed student and gives him a hug Surveillance video released on Friday from Parkrose High School in Oregon the coach hugging the 18-year-old after taking the gun a... 21 October 2019 1:33 PM
[WATCH] SA and Japan fans reach out to each other at World Cup showdown! Excitement's running high at the quarterfinal clash between the Springboks and hosts Japan in Tokyo. 20 October 2019 12:50 PM
Meet Johnny Miller, the man using drone photography to change peoples' views Photographer Johnny Miller discusses the impact of his moving work and how he captures his eye-opening images. 18 October 2019 2:46 PM
View all World
Better late than never: SABC secures deal to air RWC final In a statement, the SABC said the final will be shown live on SABC 2 at 11am on Saturday. 28 October 2019 4:04 PM
Tickets for Rugby World Cup final selling for up to R240k online South Africa will face England in the final on Saturday and tickets to the match don't come cheap on reselling platforms. 28 October 2019 11:22 AM
South Africa beats Wales to face England in World Cup final South Africa and Wales squared off in the second semifinal of the Rugby World Cup with the winner set to play England in next Satu... 27 October 2019 12:54 PM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] EU grants Brexit extension, House of Commons votes on proposed election UK correspondent Gavin Grey has more on the story. 28 October 2019 6:17 PM
Don't believe the doomsayers, the DA isn't on its deathbed - governance expert Public governance expert Prof Erwin Schwella says the doomsaying of the Democratic Alliance is greatly overstated. 28 October 2019 4:45 PM
Zondo Commission resumes with testimony from former FS head of agriculture Peter Thabethe continued to evidence about the controversial Vrede dairy farm project. 28 October 2019 1:53 PM
View all Politics
Why Vestact is buying Discovery (JSE), Long4Life (JSE) and Booking.com Portfolio Manager Byron Lotter shares his stock picks of the week with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show. 22 October 2019 8:31 AM
Stop looking for 'excellence' at private schools, says opinionista Helena Wasserman, the editor of Business Insider SA, says society needs to stop looking for excellence in all the wrong places. 21 October 2019 10:41 AM
'Anybody who shares the Bishops College sex video can be prosecuted' John Maytham interviews social media law expert Emma Sadleir. 18 October 2019 4:17 PM
View all Opinion
Green school coming to Paarl-Franschhoek valley Green School South Africa will be inspired by sustainability, explains co-founder Alba Brandt. 28 October 2019 5:20 PM
Sisulu says government is formulating 'master plan' for water SA crisis Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu says water restrictions will have to be tightened as rain remains scarce countrywide. 28 October 2019 4:10 PM
Better late than never: SABC secures deal to air RWC final In a statement, the SABC said the final will be shown live on SABC 2 at 11am on Saturday. 28 October 2019 4:04 PM
View all Local
Call centre agent-turned-teacher sets up computer lab at Delft South school Thabo Mayosi says he has always looked to improve the education system and bringing about change in the community. 28 October 2019 3:34 PM
Eight unexpected things from a Rugby World Cup trip to Tokyo 702 and CapeTalk producer Cecile Basson, travelled to Japan during the Rugby World Cup, and shares some insights. 26 October 2019 9:33 AM
Mzansi’s art scene captured in new, colourful book for kids The book takes readers on a vibrant journey and paints a picture of what SA artists have to offer. 25 October 2019 4:58 PM
View all Lifestyle
Better late than never: SABC secures deal to air RWC final In a statement, the SABC said the final will be shown live on SABC 2 at 11am on Saturday. 28 October 2019 4:04 PM
Tickets for Rugby World Cup final selling for up to R240k online South Africa will face England in the final on Saturday and tickets to the match don't come cheap on reselling platforms. 28 October 2019 11:22 AM
Farmers in Western Cape to get R50M in drought relief funding Local government have also approached the Department of Agriculture for an additional R147 million for further drought support. 28 October 2019 9:02 AM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Politics
arrow_forward
Local

Boy, 12, appears in court for fatal shooting of brother, 3

28 October 2019 1:18 PM
by
Tags:
12-year-old kills sibling
firearm
The incident happened on Saturday morning while the children's father and his wife were away from the house.

A 12-year-old boy from Limpopo appeared in court on Monday charged with the murder of his three-year-old brother.

The incident happened on Saturday morning while the father, a former security guard, and his wife were not at home.

The youngster shot his sibling in the chest with a firearm believed to belong to his father.

Clement Manyathela on the Xolani Gwala Show spoke to South African Police Service (Saps) Limpopo spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo for the latest on the case.

As soon as we heard, we engaged the probation officers after charging the 12-year-old.

Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, Limpopo spokesperson -Saps

Mojapelo says cases involving children are not dealt with under the normal criminal procedure in the court.

We engage the probation officers and they are the ones that present their reports to the courts. It will depend on the probation officers whether this child is criminally liable or not.

Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, Limpopo spokesperson -Saps

He says the police will deal with the father's unlicensed firearm and the safekeeping of a firearm.

Listen below to the full conversation:


This article first appeared on 702 : Boy, 12, appears in court for fatal shooting of brother, 3


28 October 2019 1:18 PM
by
Tags:
12-year-old kills sibling
firearm

More from Politics

160628Brexit2.jpg

[LISTEN] EU grants Brexit extension, House of Commons votes on proposed election

28 October 2019 6:17 PM

UK correspondent Gavin Grey has more on the story.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

170612-da-steenhuisenedjpg

Don't believe the doomsayers, the DA isn't on its deathbed - governance expert

28 October 2019 4:45 PM

Public governance expert Prof Erwin Schwella says the doomsaying of the Democratic Alliance is greatly overstated.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191028estinajpg

Zondo Commission resumes with testimony from former FS head of agriculture

28 October 2019 1:53 PM

Peter Thabethe continued to evidence about the controversial Vrede dairy farm project.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20180406 John Steenhuisen

'Anyone who thinks race is not an issue in South Africa is naive' - Steenhuisen

28 October 2019 8:18 AM

The DA's new parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen says race IS relevant in SA, but that race-based policy is dangerous.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

john-steenhuisen-da-parliamentjpg

Tweeps take a jibe at John Steenhuisen, the DA's new parliamentary leader

27 October 2019 11:16 AM

John Steenhuisen was elected unopposed as the DA's new parliamentary leader, the party confirmed on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190715-winde-edjpg

Why WC premier wants lifestyle audits even though he believes his govt is clean

26 October 2019 10:12 AM

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde expands on the struggle to find a contractor willing to take on the job of performing the audits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

john-steenhuisen-da-parliamentjpg

Steenhuisen in the running to lead DA caucus in Parliament

25 October 2019 4:59 PM

Democratic Alliance MP John Steenhuisen has confirmed that he has accepted nomination to become party's parliamentary leader.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191023mmusi

DA to elect new parliamentary leader next week

25 October 2019 4:48 PM

The party caucus in Parliament is looking for a new leader after Mmusi Maimane stepped down from all his duties.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

saxonwoldjpg

Kathrada Foundation to stage protest outside Gupta's 'Saxonwold Shebeen'

25 October 2019 1:32 PM

The foundation wants the controversial family held to account for their role in state capture.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cyber-crime-online-banking-cardless-fraud-scamjpg

City of Joburg cyber hack: 'No verifiable confirmation that ransom is required'

25 October 2019 1:15 PM

Spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane gives an update on the latest security breach on the network.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

highlighter-study-notesjpg

Green school coming to Paarl-Franschhoek valley

28 October 2019 5:20 PM

Green School South Africa will be inspired by sustainability, explains co-founder Alba Brandt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

IEC

Sisulu says government is formulating 'master plan' for water SA crisis

28 October 2019 4:10 PM

Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu says water restrictions will have to be tightened as rain remains scarce countrywide.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191021-boks-edjpg

Better late than never: SABC secures deal to air RWC final

28 October 2019 4:04 PM

In a statement, the SABC said the final will be shown live on SABC 2 at 11am on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sindiso Magaqa

No protection for whistleblowers as report taken on review - Public Protector

28 October 2019 2:25 PM

Spokesperson Oupa Sekgalwe says they had hoped to work closely with the government to ensure the safety of whistleblowers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

InaugurationRamaphosa15

Sunday World probing claims Mantashe paid journos to bury sex scandal story

28 October 2019 1:14 PM

The paper reported on Mantashe's alleged extra-marital affair and how he paid two unidentified journalists not to run the story.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

nsfas-master-logopdf

Talks with management collapsed. They negotiated in bad faith - Nehawu

28 October 2019 1:03 PM

Clement Manyathela interviews Eric Kweleta, Nehawu Western Cape provincial secretary.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180229-traffic-1jpg

City of Cape Town is better off without Aarto Act, says JP Smith

28 October 2019 12:28 PM

Local government official JP Smith says the Act in its current guise could spell bad news for government and motorists.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

chantelle-ninow-interview-sabc-screenshotpng

Furore over SABC interview with Nicholas Ninow's mom

28 October 2019 10:50 AM

In an interview with the SABC, a teary Chantelle Ninow says she regrets not helping her son to overcome his drug addiction.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191228refugeesjpg

City of Cape Town preparing to impose bylaws on refugees camping outside UNRA

28 October 2019 9:45 AM

Hundreds of people are camping inside and outside the UN Refugee Agency in Cape Town, three weeks after setting up camp.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

181221-karoo-drought-edjpg

Farmers in Western Cape to get R50M in drought relief funding

28 October 2019 9:02 AM

Local government have also approached the Department of Agriculture for an additional R147 million for further drought support.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Furore over SABC interview with Nicholas Ninow's mom

Local

Tickets for Rugby World Cup final selling for up to R240k online

Sport Business

City of Cape Town is better off without Aarto Act, says JP Smith

Local

EWN Highlights

Truck driver remanded at UK court over 39 dead migrants

28 October 2019 8:10 PM

Evacuations as wildfire breaks out in Los Angeles

28 October 2019 8:07 PM

Gordhan to release Eskom paper on Tuesday - statement

28 October 2019 7:48 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA