Boy, 12, appears in court for fatal shooting of brother, 3
A 12-year-old boy from Limpopo appeared in court on Monday charged with the murder of his three-year-old brother.
The incident happened on Saturday morning while the father, a former security guard, and his wife were not at home.
The youngster shot his sibling in the chest with a firearm believed to belong to his father.
Clement Manyathela on the Xolani Gwala Show spoke to South African Police Service (Saps) Limpopo spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo for the latest on the case.
As soon as we heard, we engaged the probation officers after charging the 12-year-old.Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, Limpopo spokesperson -Saps
Mojapelo says cases involving children are not dealt with under the normal criminal procedure in the court.
We engage the probation officers and they are the ones that present their reports to the courts. It will depend on the probation officers whether this child is criminally liable or not.Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, Limpopo spokesperson -Saps
He says the police will deal with the father's unlicensed firearm and the safekeeping of a firearm.
Listen below to the full conversation:
This article first appeared on 702 : Boy, 12, appears in court for fatal shooting of brother, 3
