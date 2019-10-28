No protection for whistleblowers as report taken on review - Public Protector

The office of the Public Protector says it is disappointed that there is still no protection for whistleblowers.

This comes after there was an assassination attempt on Thabiso Zulu, who is a known informant on political killings in KwaZulu-Natal.

In 2018, the Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane told President Cyril Ramaphsoa to take action against Minister of Police Bheki Cele for failing to implement recommendations in protecting a pair of whistleblowers in the Sandiso Magaqa murder.

Public Protector spokesperson Oupa Sekgalwe says they had hoped to work closely with government on the issue.

We would have thought that the government would have worked closely with the Public Protector to ensure that these people's security is taken care of. Oupa Sekgalwe, Spokesperson - Public Protector

Unfortunately, the report has been taken on review by the Minister of Police and that is why there hasn't been any implementation of the remedial actions. Oupa Sekgalwe, Spokesperson - Public Protector

