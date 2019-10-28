Zondo Commission resumes with testimony from former FS head of agriculture

The state capture commission of inquiry continued in Parktown on Monday morning with testimony from former Free State head of the Department of Agriculture Peter Thabethe, who gave evidence about the controversial Vrede dairy farm project.

Earlier this month, Thabethe testified about financial irregularities during the project. Thabete could not explain why Estina decided to reserve millions of rand to purchase equipment overseas before conducting a feasibility study.

Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane has more on the story.

He was supposed to have been head of department for agriculture responsible for billions of budget of government and public money and here is someone who can't explain why it was that when Estina was paid R30 million in advance to do a feasibility study and Estina decided to take that money and reserve it to buy equipment somewhere overseas Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - EWN

He cannot explain why it is that first of all Estina was not asked to reverse the transaction and secondly why it was they were not penalised for deviating from what is accepted in the public financial management act. Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - EWN

