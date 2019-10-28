'Every election in Mozambique – without exception – have been contested'

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 20:15
Rugby World Cup with Jan De Koning
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jan De Koning - Editor at Rugby365.Com
Today at 20:40
Andrew Thompson on speedbumps
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Andrew Thompson - Freelance Writer at ...
Today at 21:05
Nechama Brodie , Alt Right & The Web
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nechama Brodie - Head Of Research at Africa Check
Today at 21:35
HELPING KIDS WITH CANCER
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:55
#BeautifulNews
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Tomorrow at 06:25
Smile Foundation Launches Smile Week with Life Changing Ops For Kids
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Moira Gerszt - Coo at Smile Foundation
Tomorrow at 06:41
Tech Tuesdays: Cybercrime
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Simon Colman - Executive Head of Digital at SHA Specialist Underwriters
Tomorrow at 07:22
Community leader speaks from the refugee sit-in
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Papy Sukami
Tomorrow at 08:07
RWC Final to be Broadcast On SABC after Deal with Multichoice
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Carl Lewiss - Former Award Winning EWN Sports Reporter and Current Head of Content for Sports Website BET.CO.ZA
Tomorrow at 08:22
R14Bn Foreshore Development To go Ahead Despite Objections Raised
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jonty Coggerr - Attorney at Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre
Tomorrow at 10:08
International news
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jasmine Opperman - Terrorism analyst
Tomorrow at 10:33
Consumer rights and when you can demand a refund or replacement item
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Thezi Mabuza, The NCC’s Deputy Commissioner - Acting Commissioner - National Consumer Commission
Tomorrow at 11:05
Prevention and Treatment - World Stroke Day
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Richard Nethononda - Professor of Cardiology at Chris Hani Baragwanath
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
UK could head to early elections if parliament delays Johnson's Brexit plans EWN UK correspondent Gavin Grey explains what will happen now that the British MPs rejected the prime minister's timetable. 23 October 2019 2:09 PM
Here's what you need to know about taking your kids out of SA Baffled by the rules surrounding the movement of children into and out of SA? Home Affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi explains. 23 October 2019 1:45 PM
Scientists develop artificial leaf that produces clean gas The leaf can produce gas that has the potential to become a sustainable alternative to petrol. A Cambridge professor explains. 23 October 2019 12:42 PM
View all World
Better late than never: SABC secures deal to air RWC final In a statement, the SABC said the final will be shown live on SABC 2 at 11am on Saturday. 28 October 2019 4:04 PM
Tickets for Rugby World Cup final selling for up to R240k online South Africa will face England in the final on Saturday and tickets to the match don't come cheap on reselling platforms. 28 October 2019 11:22 AM
South Africa beats Wales to face England in World Cup final South Africa and Wales squared off in the second semifinal of the Rugby World Cup with the winner set to play England in next Satu... 27 October 2019 12:54 PM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] EU grants Brexit extension, House of Commons votes on proposed election UK correspondent Gavin Grey has more on the story. 28 October 2019 6:17 PM
Don't believe the doomsayers, the DA isn't on its deathbed - governance expert Public governance expert Prof Erwin Schwella says the doomsaying of the Democratic Alliance is greatly overstated. 28 October 2019 4:45 PM
Zondo Commission resumes with testimony from former FS head of agriculture Peter Thabethe continued to evidence about the controversial Vrede dairy farm project. 28 October 2019 1:53 PM
View all Politics
'Old Mutual outplayed by Peter Moyo in court of public opinion' Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee discusses why the facts are getting lost in public perception of 'David-vs-Goliath' battle. 25 October 2019 9:28 AM
I spent two weeks volunteering on a remote farm in Scotland. Here's what I found Alexander Matthews relays his unique holiday experience on the outskirts of the United Kingdom. 24 October 2019 4:55 PM
'DA has gone back to Tony Leon’s party. The future is bleak' The DA seems more concerned about the loss of conservative white voters than about attracting more blacks, says Mcebisi Ndletyana. 24 October 2019 8:42 AM
View all Opinion
Green school coming to Paarl-Franschhoek valley Green School South Africa will be inspired by sustainability, explains co-founder Alba Brandt. 28 October 2019 5:20 PM
Sisulu says government is formulating 'master plan' for water SA crisis Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu says water restrictions will have to be tightened as rain remains scarce countrywide. 28 October 2019 4:10 PM
Better late than never: SABC secures deal to air RWC final In a statement, the SABC said the final will be shown live on SABC 2 at 11am on Saturday. 28 October 2019 4:04 PM
View all Local
Call centre agent-turned-teacher sets up computer lab at Delft South school Thabo Mayosi says he has always looked to improve the education system and bringing about change in the community. 28 October 2019 3:34 PM
Eight unexpected things from a Rugby World Cup trip to Tokyo 702 and CapeTalk producer Cecile Basson, travelled to Japan during the Rugby World Cup, and shares some insights. 26 October 2019 9:33 AM
Mzansi’s art scene captured in new, colourful book for kids The book takes readers on a vibrant journey and paints a picture of what SA artists have to offer. 25 October 2019 4:58 PM
View all Lifestyle
Better late than never: SABC secures deal to air RWC final In a statement, the SABC said the final will be shown live on SABC 2 at 11am on Saturday. 28 October 2019 4:04 PM
Tickets for Rugby World Cup final selling for up to R240k online South Africa will face England in the final on Saturday and tickets to the match don't come cheap on reselling platforms. 28 October 2019 11:22 AM
Farmers in Western Cape to get R50M in drought relief funding Local government have also approached the Department of Agriculture for an additional R147 million for further drought support. 28 October 2019 9:02 AM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
World
arrow_forward
Africa

'Every election in Mozambique – without exception – have been contested'

28 October 2019 1:40 PM
by
Tags:
Mozambique
Renamo
Frelimo
Clement Manyathela
Paul Fauvet
English Service Mozambique News Agency
There has been fraud, but not enough to affect the result, says Paul Fauvet of the English Service Mozambique News Agency.

All elections in Mozambique, without exception, have been contested… There has been fraud… but not enough to affect the result…

Paul Fauvet, Editor - English Service Mozambique News Agency
Mozambican flag

Frelimo won 73% of the vote in Mozambique’s election, thereby securing incumbent President Filipe Nyusi a landslide victory.

The results, however, has been marred by widespread claims of ballot stuffing and other forms of electoral fraud.

Renamo called for another election, urging Mozambicans to reject the results.

Electioneering was marred by violence with 10 people killed.

Clement Manyathela interviewed Paul Fauvet, Editor of the English Service Mozambique News Agency.

Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).

Renamo has not said what it would do… it’s deeply divided… a real problem for the government…

Paul Fauvet, Editor - English Service Mozambique News Agency

Frelimo won everything… It’s up to the opposition to follow all accusations of fraud up…

Paul Fauvet, Editor - English Service Mozambique News Agency

This article first appeared on 702 : 'Every election in Mozambique – without exception – have been contested'


28 October 2019 1:40 PM
by
Tags:
Mozambique
Renamo
Frelimo
Clement Manyathela
Paul Fauvet
English Service Mozambique News Agency

More from World

160628Brexit2.jpg

[LISTEN] EU grants Brexit extension, House of Commons votes on proposed election

28 October 2019 6:17 PM

UK correspondent Gavin Grey has more on the story.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191022-boris-johnsonjpg

UK could head to early elections if parliament delays Johnson's Brexit plans

23 October 2019 2:09 PM

EWN UK correspondent Gavin Grey explains what will happen now that the British MPs rejected the prime minister's timetable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

motsoaledijpg

Here's what you need to know about taking your kids out of SA

23 October 2019 1:45 PM

Baffled by the rules surrounding the movement of children into and out of SA? Home Affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi explains.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

biology-science-experiment-lab-pixabayjpg

Scientists develop artificial leaf that produces clean gas

23 October 2019 12:42 PM

The leaf can produce gas that has the potential to become a sustainable alternative to petrol. A Cambridge professor explains.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

coach-disarms-studentjpg

[VIDEO] Football coach disarms armed student and gives him a hug

21 October 2019 1:33 PM

Surveillance video released on Friday from Parkrose High School in Oregon the coach hugging the 18-year-old after taking the gun away.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sa-japan-fans2jpg

[WATCH] SA and Japan fans reach out to each other at World Cup showdown!

20 October 2019 12:50 PM

Excitement's running high at the quarterfinal clash between the Springboks and hosts Japan in Tokyo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

160525HoutBayImizamoYethu.jpg

Meet Johnny Miller, the man using drone photography to change peoples' views

18 October 2019 2:46 PM

Photographer Johnny Miller discusses the impact of his moving work and how he captures his eye-opening images.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

brexit-uk-eujpg

Brexit: Next few days 'crucial' after negotiating teams reach deal

17 October 2019 2:32 PM

EWN's UK correspondent Gavin Grey gives details on the latest developments around Brexit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

160315VW.jpg

It's VW, but not as you know it - Why did Volkswagen change its logo?

15 October 2019 4:48 PM

John Maytham asks what's behind Volkswagen's new-look logo...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180201 Water crisis

Cape Town to host leading experts from water-scarce cities around the world

15 October 2019 3:33 PM

Cape Town will host a major global conference on climate change at the start of 2020. Event's organiser explains what to expect.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Africa

Financial markets

Financial markets in Africa are increasingly supportive of investment

25 October 2019 11:32 AM

South Africa still tops the Absa Africa Financial Markets Index but other countries on the Continent are snapping at its heels.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

141024khama.jpg

Former Botswana president Ian Khama votes for opposition party

23 October 2019 1:30 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives an update on the elections and her interview with the former head of state.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

arabile-ghana-2jpg

'Informal economy can help take Ghana into double-digit growth'

23 October 2019 11:28 AM

EWN business reporter Arabile Gumede shares how Ghanaian business is evolving along with the 4th industrial revolution.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ghana-popjpg

‘Ghana’s informal sector contributes to 80% of its economy’

22 October 2019 10:42 AM

EWN business reporter Arabile Gumede is in the West African country to explore its business sector.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mozambique elections

Mozambique elections: Don't call for rushed results says analyst

19 October 2019 3:14 PM

Adv. Sipho Mantula reflects on the history between civil war enemies Frelimo and Renamo, who faced off in Tuesday's ballot.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

man-desk-office-entreprenuer-work-business-jpg

Nobel prize winners using research to end poverty, have links to SA

16 October 2019 5:14 PM

The winners founded a global research lab that has offices in South Africa specifically aimed at beating youth unemployment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

through-my-eyes-book-coverjpg

SA-born wildlife veterinarian captures his work and life journey in photo book

10 October 2019 3:46 PM

The book is a visual narrative that depicts the life of a wildlife veterinarian and the obstacles facing conservation in Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

muhammadujpg

Important that under-performing economies of SA and Nigeria 'bolster' each other

5 October 2019 5:01 PM

Prof. Mills Soko weighs in on the regional powerhouses' relationship after the Nigerian president's state visit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

phoka-nyokong-artist-thumbnailsjpg

[LISTEN] Meet Absa L'Atelier Gerard Sekoto Award winner

29 September 2019 10:12 AM

Phoka Nyokong's photographic work focuses on why gender identity is regarded as important and how this can lead to GBV.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

171114msfgif

Doctors Without Borders - reaching out to survivors of xenophobic violence

29 September 2019 9:40 AM

MSF Southern Africa's Borrie la Grange talks about the work of the NPO which has launched an #ActionsSpeak awareness campaign.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Furore over SABC interview with Nicholas Ninow's mom

Local

Tickets for Rugby World Cup final selling for up to R240k online

Sport Business

City of Cape Town is better off without Aarto Act, says JP Smith

Local

EWN Highlights

Evacuations as wildfire breaks out in Los Angeles

28 October 2019 8:07 PM

Gordhan to release Eskom paper on Tuesday - statement

28 October 2019 7:48 PM

Thabethe: Unknown person arranged meeting with for me at Gupta residence

28 October 2019 6:55 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA