'Every election in Mozambique – without exception – have been contested'
All elections in Mozambique, without exception, have been contested… There has been fraud… but not enough to affect the result…Paul Fauvet, Editor - English Service Mozambique News Agency
Frelimo won 73% of the vote in Mozambique’s election, thereby securing incumbent President Filipe Nyusi a landslide victory.
The results, however, has been marred by widespread claims of ballot stuffing and other forms of electoral fraud.
Renamo called for another election, urging Mozambicans to reject the results.
Electioneering was marred by violence with 10 people killed.
Clement Manyathela interviewed Paul Fauvet, Editor of the English Service Mozambique News Agency.
Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).
Renamo has not said what it would do… it’s deeply divided… a real problem for the government…Paul Fauvet, Editor - English Service Mozambique News Agency
Frelimo won everything… It’s up to the opposition to follow all accusations of fraud up…Paul Fauvet, Editor - English Service Mozambique News Agency
This article first appeared on 702 : 'Every election in Mozambique – without exception – have been contested'
