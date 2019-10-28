Call centre agent-turned-teacher sets up computer lab at Delft South school

News24 recently ran a story about a former call centre agent-turned-teacher at Delft South Primary School who has helped the school get a fully equipped computer lab after approaching his former employer.

Twenty computers have been handed over by National Debt Advisors (NDA).

Thabo Mayosi says he has always looked to improve the education system and bringing about change in the community.

When I got here at Delft South Primary, it was a newly built school coming out from an old school. The school was finished in 2017 so it got new infrastructure. When I got here, the school had a computer lab without any computers, that is when I saw there is a need for computers because computers is what connects people in the world we are living in. Thabo Mayosi, Teacher - Delft South Primary School

If you are not computer literate, the country itself is facing a problem. Thabo Mayosi, Teacher - Delft South Primary School

Click on the link below to hear more from Manyosi...