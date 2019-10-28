Call centre agent-turned-teacher sets up computer lab at Delft South school
News24 recently ran a story about a former call centre agent-turned-teacher at Delft South Primary School who has helped the school get a fully equipped computer lab after approaching his former employer.
Twenty computers have been handed over by National Debt Advisors (NDA).
Thabo Mayosi says he has always looked to improve the education system and bringing about change in the community.
When I got here at Delft South Primary, it was a newly built school coming out from an old school. The school was finished in 2017 so it got new infrastructure. When I got here, the school had a computer lab without any computers, that is when I saw there is a need for computers because computers is what connects people in the world we are living in.Thabo Mayosi, Teacher - Delft South Primary School
If you are not computer literate, the country itself is facing a problem.Thabo Mayosi, Teacher - Delft South Primary School
Click on the link below to hear more from Manyosi...
More from Lifestyle
Eight unexpected things from a Rugby World Cup trip to Tokyo
702 and CapeTalk producer Cecile Basson, travelled to Japan during the Rugby World Cup, and shares some insights.Read More
Mzansi’s art scene captured in new, colourful book for kids
The book takes readers on a vibrant journey and paints a picture of what SA artists have to offer.Read More
Formula for calculating how much you need to never have to earn a salary again
Personal finance expert Warren Ingram on how to determine your “financial freedom number”. There's a simple formula.Read More
[LISTEN] Nataniël on growing up 'on the wrong planet at the wrong time'
The performer extraordinaire discusses his first full-length memoir 'Look At Me – recollections of a childhood'.Read More
How I cope with my diagnosis - real stories of people living with cancer
What comes next after you or someone you love is diagnosed with cancer? An oncologist and two cancer survivors share their stories.Read More
Travelling overseas? It’s becoming vital to get 'visa denial insurance'
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler explains how to get reimbursed if you can’t travel after a failed visa application.Read More
Parenting is a journey, says comedian Stuart Taylor
Comedian and father of two Stuart Taylor says when it comes to parenting, he is still a work in progress.Read More
How a derelict harbour became the V&A Waterfront, SA’s most valuable real estate
Thirty years ago, it was stinky and derelict. Today, it employs 23 000 people and ranks among Africa’s most visited places.Read More
Author of 'Breaking Milk' says her book is about separations and connections
Cape Town-based medical doctor and author Dr Dawn Garisch describes the metaphors at the heart of her latest written offering.Read More
Checkers is steadily moving upmarket. And it’s working
Checkers is getting "better and better", says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.Read More