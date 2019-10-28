Sisulu says government is formulating 'master plan' for water SA crisis

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 20:15
Rugby World Cup with Jan De Koning
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jan De Koning - Editor at Rugby365.Com
Today at 20:40
Andrew Thompson on speedbumps
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Andrew Thompson - Freelance Writer at ...
Today at 21:05
Nechama Brodie , Alt Right & The Web
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nechama Brodie - Head Of Research at Africa Check
Today at 21:35
HELPING KIDS WITH CANCER
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:55
#BeautifulNews
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Tomorrow at 06:25
Smile Foundation Launches Smile Week with Life Changing Ops For Kids
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Moira Gerszt - Coo at Smile Foundation
Tomorrow at 06:41
Tech Tuesdays: Cybercrime
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Simon Colman - Executive Head of Digital at SHA Specialist Underwriters
Tomorrow at 07:22
Community leader speaks from the refugee sit-in
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Papy Sukami
Tomorrow at 08:07
RWC Final to be Broadcast On SABC after Deal with Multichoice
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Carl Lewiss - Former Award Winning EWN Sports Reporter and Current Head of Content for Sports Website BET.CO.ZA
Tomorrow at 08:22
R14Bn Foreshore Development To go Ahead Despite Objections Raised
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jonty Coggerr - Attorney at Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre
Tomorrow at 10:08
International news
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jasmine Opperman - Terrorism analyst
Tomorrow at 10:33
Consumer rights and when you can demand a refund or replacement item
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Thezi Mabuza, The NCC’s Deputy Commissioner - Acting Commissioner - National Consumer Commission
Tomorrow at 11:05
Prevention and Treatment - World Stroke Day
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Richard Nethononda - Professor of Cardiology at Chris Hani Baragwanath
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
UK could head to early elections if parliament delays Johnson's Brexit plans EWN UK correspondent Gavin Grey explains what will happen now that the British MPs rejected the prime minister's timetable. 23 October 2019 2:09 PM
Here's what you need to know about taking your kids out of SA Baffled by the rules surrounding the movement of children into and out of SA? Home Affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi explains. 23 October 2019 1:45 PM
Scientists develop artificial leaf that produces clean gas The leaf can produce gas that has the potential to become a sustainable alternative to petrol. A Cambridge professor explains. 23 October 2019 12:42 PM
View all World
Better late than never: SABC secures deal to air RWC final In a statement, the SABC said the final will be shown live on SABC 2 at 11am on Saturday. 28 October 2019 4:04 PM
Tickets for Rugby World Cup final selling for up to R240k online South Africa will face England in the final on Saturday and tickets to the match don't come cheap on reselling platforms. 28 October 2019 11:22 AM
South Africa beats Wales to face England in World Cup final South Africa and Wales squared off in the second semifinal of the Rugby World Cup with the winner set to play England in next Satu... 27 October 2019 12:54 PM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] EU grants Brexit extension, House of Commons votes on proposed election UK correspondent Gavin Grey has more on the story. 28 October 2019 6:17 PM
Don't believe the doomsayers, the DA isn't on its deathbed - governance expert Public governance expert Prof Erwin Schwella says the doomsaying of the Democratic Alliance is greatly overstated. 28 October 2019 4:45 PM
Zondo Commission resumes with testimony from former FS head of agriculture Peter Thabethe continued to evidence about the controversial Vrede dairy farm project. 28 October 2019 1:53 PM
View all Politics
'Old Mutual outplayed by Peter Moyo in court of public opinion' Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee discusses why the facts are getting lost in public perception of 'David-vs-Goliath' battle. 25 October 2019 9:28 AM
I spent two weeks volunteering on a remote farm in Scotland. Here's what I found Alexander Matthews relays his unique holiday experience on the outskirts of the United Kingdom. 24 October 2019 4:55 PM
'DA has gone back to Tony Leon’s party. The future is bleak' The DA seems more concerned about the loss of conservative white voters than about attracting more blacks, says Mcebisi Ndletyana. 24 October 2019 8:42 AM
View all Opinion
Green school coming to Paarl-Franschhoek valley Green School South Africa will be inspired by sustainability, explains co-founder Alba Brandt. 28 October 2019 5:20 PM
Sisulu says government is formulating 'master plan' for water SA crisis Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu says water restrictions will have to be tightened as rain remains scarce countrywide. 28 October 2019 4:10 PM
Better late than never: SABC secures deal to air RWC final In a statement, the SABC said the final will be shown live on SABC 2 at 11am on Saturday. 28 October 2019 4:04 PM
View all Local
Call centre agent-turned-teacher sets up computer lab at Delft South school Thabo Mayosi says he has always looked to improve the education system and bringing about change in the community. 28 October 2019 3:34 PM
Eight unexpected things from a Rugby World Cup trip to Tokyo 702 and CapeTalk producer Cecile Basson, travelled to Japan during the Rugby World Cup, and shares some insights. 26 October 2019 9:33 AM
Mzansi’s art scene captured in new, colourful book for kids The book takes readers on a vibrant journey and paints a picture of what SA artists have to offer. 25 October 2019 4:58 PM
View all Lifestyle
Better late than never: SABC secures deal to air RWC final In a statement, the SABC said the final will be shown live on SABC 2 at 11am on Saturday. 28 October 2019 4:04 PM
Tickets for Rugby World Cup final selling for up to R240k online South Africa will face England in the final on Saturday and tickets to the match don't come cheap on reselling platforms. 28 October 2019 11:22 AM
Farmers in Western Cape to get R50M in drought relief funding Local government have also approached the Department of Agriculture for an additional R147 million for further drought support. 28 October 2019 9:02 AM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Sisulu says government is formulating 'master plan' for water SA crisis

28 October 2019 4:10 PM
by
Tags:
Dam levels
Gauteng
Water crisis
Lindiwe Sisulu
Minister of Water and Sanitation Lindiwe Sisulu
Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu says water restrictions will have to be tightened as rain remains scarce countrywide.

Minister of Water and Sanitation Lindiwe Sisulu has urged South Africans to use water sparingly while the government works on interventions to avoid a drought situation.

Sisulu briefed the media on the water crisis in the Gauteng and other regions of the country, reports EWN's Thando Kubheka.

The minister says that the government will be announcing a master plan in November, which will include new water restrictions and other measures.

Sisulu says South Africa is facing high water demand with little rainfall in what she believes is a symptom of climate change.

Gauteng has been facing extremely hot weather conditions and diminishing water supply in recent weeks.

She said she's very worried over the change in water patterns over the last couple of weeks.

Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter

She says the usage of water has shot up, especially now that the temperatures have increased.

Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter

Listen to the EWN update for more:

WATCH: Sisulu briefs media on Gauteng water crisis


28 October 2019 4:10 PM
by
Tags:
Dam levels
Gauteng
Water crisis
Lindiwe Sisulu
Minister of Water and Sanitation Lindiwe Sisulu

More from Local

highlighter-study-notesjpg

Green school coming to Paarl-Franschhoek valley

28 October 2019 5:20 PM

Green School South Africa will be inspired by sustainability, explains co-founder Alba Brandt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191021-boks-edjpg

Better late than never: SABC secures deal to air RWC final

28 October 2019 4:04 PM

In a statement, the SABC said the final will be shown live on SABC 2 at 11am on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sindiso Magaqa

No protection for whistleblowers as report taken on review - Public Protector

28 October 2019 2:25 PM

Spokesperson Oupa Sekgalwe says they had hoped to work closely with the government to ensure the safety of whistleblowers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gun and bullet

Boy, 12, appears in court for fatal shooting of brother, 3

28 October 2019 1:18 PM

The incident happened on Saturday morning while the children's father and his wife were away from the house.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

InaugurationRamaphosa15

Sunday World probing claims Mantashe paid journos to bury sex scandal story

28 October 2019 1:14 PM

The paper reported on Mantashe's alleged extra-marital affair and how he paid two unidentified journalists not to run the story.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

nsfas-master-logopdf

Talks with management collapsed. They negotiated in bad faith - Nehawu

28 October 2019 1:03 PM

Clement Manyathela interviews Eric Kweleta, Nehawu Western Cape provincial secretary.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180229-traffic-1jpg

City of Cape Town is better off without Aarto Act, says JP Smith

28 October 2019 12:28 PM

Local government official JP Smith says the Act in its current guise could spell bad news for government and motorists.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

chantelle-ninow-interview-sabc-screenshotpng

Furore over SABC interview with Nicholas Ninow's mom

28 October 2019 10:50 AM

In an interview with the SABC, a teary Chantelle Ninow says she regrets not helping her son to overcome his drug addiction.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191228refugeesjpg

City of Cape Town preparing to impose bylaws on refugees camping outside UNRA

28 October 2019 9:45 AM

Hundreds of people are camping inside and outside the UN Refugee Agency in Cape Town, three weeks after setting up camp.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

181221-karoo-drought-edjpg

Farmers in Western Cape to get R50M in drought relief funding

28 October 2019 9:02 AM

Local government have also approached the Department of Agriculture for an additional R147 million for further drought support.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Furore over SABC interview with Nicholas Ninow's mom

Local

Tickets for Rugby World Cup final selling for up to R240k online

Sport Business

City of Cape Town is better off without Aarto Act, says JP Smith

Local

EWN Highlights

Truck driver remanded at UK court over 39 dead migrants

28 October 2019 8:10 PM

Evacuations as wildfire breaks out in Los Angeles

28 October 2019 8:07 PM

Gordhan to release Eskom paper on Tuesday - statement

28 October 2019 7:48 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA