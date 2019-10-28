Sisulu says government is formulating 'master plan' for water SA crisis

Minister of Water and Sanitation Lindiwe Sisulu has urged South Africans to use water sparingly while the government works on interventions to avoid a drought situation.

Sisulu briefed the media on the water crisis in the Gauteng and other regions of the country, reports EWN's Thando Kubheka.

The minister says that the government will be announcing a master plan in November, which will include new water restrictions and other measures.

Sisulu says South Africa is facing high water demand with little rainfall in what she believes is a symptom of climate change.

Gauteng has been facing extremely hot weather conditions and diminishing water supply in recent weeks.

She said she's very worried over the change in water patterns over the last couple of weeks. Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter

She says the usage of water has shot up, especially now that the temperatures have increased. Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter

