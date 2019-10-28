Don't believe the doomsayers, the DA isn't on its deathbed - governance expert

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 20:15
Rugby World Cup with Jan De Koning
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jan De Koning - Editor at Rugby365.Com
Today at 20:40
Andrew Thompson on speedbumps
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Andrew Thompson - Freelance Writer at ...
Today at 21:05
Nechama Brodie , Alt Right & The Web
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nechama Brodie - Head Of Research at Africa Check
Today at 21:35
HELPING KIDS WITH CANCER
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:55
#BeautifulNews
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Tomorrow at 06:25
Smile Foundation Launches Smile Week with Life Changing Ops For Kids
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Moira Gerszt - Coo at Smile Foundation
Tomorrow at 06:41
Tech Tuesdays: Cybercrime
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Simon Colman - Executive Head of Digital at SHA Specialist Underwriters
Tomorrow at 07:22
Community leader speaks from the refugee sit-in
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Papy Sukami
Tomorrow at 08:07
RWC Final to be Broadcast On SABC after Deal with Multichoice
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Carl Lewiss - Former Award Winning EWN Sports Reporter and Current Head of Content for Sports Website BET.CO.ZA
Tomorrow at 08:22
R14Bn Foreshore Development To go Ahead Despite Objections Raised
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jonty Coggerr - Attorney at Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre
Tomorrow at 10:08
International news
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jasmine Opperman - Terrorism analyst
Tomorrow at 10:33
Consumer rights and when you can demand a refund or replacement item
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Thezi Mabuza, The NCC’s Deputy Commissioner - Acting Commissioner - National Consumer Commission
Tomorrow at 11:05
Prevention and Treatment - World Stroke Day
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Richard Nethononda - Professor of Cardiology at Chris Hani Baragwanath
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
UK could head to early elections if parliament delays Johnson's Brexit plans EWN UK correspondent Gavin Grey explains what will happen now that the British MPs rejected the prime minister's timetable. 23 October 2019 2:09 PM
Here's what you need to know about taking your kids out of SA Baffled by the rules surrounding the movement of children into and out of SA? Home Affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi explains. 23 October 2019 1:45 PM
Scientists develop artificial leaf that produces clean gas The leaf can produce gas that has the potential to become a sustainable alternative to petrol. A Cambridge professor explains. 23 October 2019 12:42 PM
View all World
Better late than never: SABC secures deal to air RWC final In a statement, the SABC said the final will be shown live on SABC 2 at 11am on Saturday. 28 October 2019 4:04 PM
Tickets for Rugby World Cup final selling for up to R240k online South Africa will face England in the final on Saturday and tickets to the match don't come cheap on reselling platforms. 28 October 2019 11:22 AM
South Africa beats Wales to face England in World Cup final South Africa and Wales squared off in the second semifinal of the Rugby World Cup with the winner set to play England in next Satu... 27 October 2019 12:54 PM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] EU grants Brexit extension, House of Commons votes on proposed election UK correspondent Gavin Grey has more on the story. 28 October 2019 6:17 PM
Don't believe the doomsayers, the DA isn't on its deathbed - governance expert Public governance expert Prof Erwin Schwella says the doomsaying of the Democratic Alliance is greatly overstated. 28 October 2019 4:45 PM
Zondo Commission resumes with testimony from former FS head of agriculture Peter Thabethe continued to evidence about the controversial Vrede dairy farm project. 28 October 2019 1:53 PM
View all Politics
'Old Mutual outplayed by Peter Moyo in court of public opinion' Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee discusses why the facts are getting lost in public perception of 'David-vs-Goliath' battle. 25 October 2019 9:28 AM
I spent two weeks volunteering on a remote farm in Scotland. Here's what I found Alexander Matthews relays his unique holiday experience on the outskirts of the United Kingdom. 24 October 2019 4:55 PM
'DA has gone back to Tony Leon’s party. The future is bleak' The DA seems more concerned about the loss of conservative white voters than about attracting more blacks, says Mcebisi Ndletyana. 24 October 2019 8:42 AM
View all Opinion
Green school coming to Paarl-Franschhoek valley Green School South Africa will be inspired by sustainability, explains co-founder Alba Brandt. 28 October 2019 5:20 PM
Sisulu says government is formulating 'master plan' for water SA crisis Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu says water restrictions will have to be tightened as rain remains scarce countrywide. 28 October 2019 4:10 PM
Better late than never: SABC secures deal to air RWC final In a statement, the SABC said the final will be shown live on SABC 2 at 11am on Saturday. 28 October 2019 4:04 PM
View all Local
Call centre agent-turned-teacher sets up computer lab at Delft South school Thabo Mayosi says he has always looked to improve the education system and bringing about change in the community. 28 October 2019 3:34 PM
Eight unexpected things from a Rugby World Cup trip to Tokyo 702 and CapeTalk producer Cecile Basson, travelled to Japan during the Rugby World Cup, and shares some insights. 26 October 2019 9:33 AM
Mzansi’s art scene captured in new, colourful book for kids The book takes readers on a vibrant journey and paints a picture of what SA artists have to offer. 25 October 2019 4:58 PM
View all Lifestyle
Better late than never: SABC secures deal to air RWC final In a statement, the SABC said the final will be shown live on SABC 2 at 11am on Saturday. 28 October 2019 4:04 PM
Tickets for Rugby World Cup final selling for up to R240k online South Africa will face England in the final on Saturday and tickets to the match don't come cheap on reselling platforms. 28 October 2019 11:22 AM
Farmers in Western Cape to get R50M in drought relief funding Local government have also approached the Department of Agriculture for an additional R147 million for further drought support. 28 October 2019 9:02 AM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Don't believe the doomsayers, the DA isn't on its deathbed - governance expert

28 October 2019 4:45 PM
by
Tags:
Democratic Alliance
DA
Erwin Schwella
Public governance expert Prof Erwin Schwella says the doomsaying of the Democratic Alliance is greatly overstated.

Public governance expert Prof Erwin Schwella says the Democratic Alliance (DA) is not headed to its death, contrary to what some pundits have to say.

The DA has seen an exodus of key leadership in the party after the election of Helen Zille as the federal council chairperson, in what has been viewed as the return of the old guard.

RELATED: Solly Moeng: The DA has a serious identity crisis

Prof Schwella says many people have exaggerated the extent to which recent resignations will impact the party.

Even if the DA were to lose 25% in the local government elections, Prof Schwella says they would still hold 15% of the national vote. That's 50% more than what the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) holds.

Prof Schwella adds that the DA has incumbency in Western Cape and continues to hold power through coalitions in other local governments.

RELATED: 'Anyone who thinks race is not an issue in South Africa is naive' - Steenhuisen

Their particular support will only be measured in the next elections. That's 20 months from now for the local government elections and about four years odd for central and provincial elections.

Prof Erwin Schwella, Public leadership expert

The DA will still hold on to some form of authority and power.

Prof Erwin Schwella, Public leadership expert

This total doomsaying of the DA being in some form of a deathly downward spiral is overstated.

Prof Erwin Schwella, Public leadership expert

Listen to the full analysis on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


28 October 2019 4:45 PM
by
Tags:
Democratic Alliance
DA
Erwin Schwella

More from Politics

160628Brexit2.jpg

[LISTEN] EU grants Brexit extension, House of Commons votes on proposed election

28 October 2019 6:17 PM

UK correspondent Gavin Grey has more on the story.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191028estinajpg

Zondo Commission resumes with testimony from former FS head of agriculture

28 October 2019 1:53 PM

Peter Thabethe continued to evidence about the controversial Vrede dairy farm project.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gun and bullet

Boy, 12, appears in court for fatal shooting of brother, 3

28 October 2019 1:18 PM

The incident happened on Saturday morning while the children's father and his wife were away from the house.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20180406 John Steenhuisen

'Anyone who thinks race is not an issue in South Africa is naive' - Steenhuisen

28 October 2019 8:18 AM

The DA's new parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen says race IS relevant in SA, but that race-based policy is dangerous.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

john-steenhuisen-da-parliamentjpg

Tweeps take a jibe at John Steenhuisen, the DA's new parliamentary leader

27 October 2019 11:16 AM

John Steenhuisen was elected unopposed as the DA's new parliamentary leader, the party confirmed on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190715-winde-edjpg

Why WC premier wants lifestyle audits even though he believes his govt is clean

26 October 2019 10:12 AM

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde expands on the struggle to find a contractor willing to take on the job of performing the audits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

john-steenhuisen-da-parliamentjpg

Steenhuisen in the running to lead DA caucus in Parliament

25 October 2019 4:59 PM

Democratic Alliance MP John Steenhuisen has confirmed that he has accepted nomination to become party's parliamentary leader.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191023mmusi

DA to elect new parliamentary leader next week

25 October 2019 4:48 PM

The party caucus in Parliament is looking for a new leader after Mmusi Maimane stepped down from all his duties.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

saxonwoldjpg

Kathrada Foundation to stage protest outside Gupta's 'Saxonwold Shebeen'

25 October 2019 1:32 PM

The foundation wants the controversial family held to account for their role in state capture.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cyber-crime-online-banking-cardless-fraud-scamjpg

City of Joburg cyber hack: 'No verifiable confirmation that ransom is required'

25 October 2019 1:15 PM

Spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane gives an update on the latest security breach on the network.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Furore over SABC interview with Nicholas Ninow's mom

Local

Tickets for Rugby World Cup final selling for up to R240k online

Sport Business

City of Cape Town is better off without Aarto Act, says JP Smith

Local

EWN Highlights

Truck driver remanded at UK court over 39 dead migrants

28 October 2019 8:10 PM

Evacuations as wildfire breaks out in Los Angeles

28 October 2019 8:07 PM

Gordhan to release Eskom paper on Tuesday - statement

28 October 2019 7:48 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA