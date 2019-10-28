Don't believe the doomsayers, the DA isn't on its deathbed - governance expert
Public governance expert Prof Erwin Schwella says the Democratic Alliance (DA) is not headed to its death, contrary to what some pundits have to say.
The DA has seen an exodus of key leadership in the party after the election of Helen Zille as the federal council chairperson, in what has been viewed as the return of the old guard.
RELATED: Solly Moeng: The DA has a serious identity crisis
Prof Schwella says many people have exaggerated the extent to which recent resignations will impact the party.
Even if the DA were to lose 25% in the local government elections, Prof Schwella says they would still hold 15% of the national vote. That's 50% more than what the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) holds.
Prof Schwella adds that the DA has incumbency in Western Cape and continues to hold power through coalitions in other local governments.
RELATED: 'Anyone who thinks race is not an issue in South Africa is naive' - Steenhuisen
Their particular support will only be measured in the next elections. That's 20 months from now for the local government elections and about four years odd for central and provincial elections.Prof Erwin Schwella, Public leadership expert
The DA will still hold on to some form of authority and power.Prof Erwin Schwella, Public leadership expert
This total doomsaying of the DA being in some form of a deathly downward spiral is overstated.Prof Erwin Schwella, Public leadership expert
Listen to the full analysis on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
More from Politics
[LISTEN] EU grants Brexit extension, House of Commons votes on proposed election
UK correspondent Gavin Grey has more on the story.Read More
Zondo Commission resumes with testimony from former FS head of agriculture
Peter Thabethe continued to evidence about the controversial Vrede dairy farm project.Read More
Boy, 12, appears in court for fatal shooting of brother, 3
The incident happened on Saturday morning while the children's father and his wife were away from the house.Read More
'Anyone who thinks race is not an issue in South Africa is naive' - Steenhuisen
The DA's new parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen says race IS relevant in SA, but that race-based policy is dangerous.Read More
Tweeps take a jibe at John Steenhuisen, the DA's new parliamentary leader
John Steenhuisen was elected unopposed as the DA's new parliamentary leader, the party confirmed on Sunday.Read More
Why WC premier wants lifestyle audits even though he believes his govt is clean
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde expands on the struggle to find a contractor willing to take on the job of performing the audits.Read More
Steenhuisen in the running to lead DA caucus in Parliament
Democratic Alliance MP John Steenhuisen has confirmed that he has accepted nomination to become party's parliamentary leader.Read More
DA to elect new parliamentary leader next week
The party caucus in Parliament is looking for a new leader after Mmusi Maimane stepped down from all his duties.Read More
Kathrada Foundation to stage protest outside Gupta's 'Saxonwold Shebeen'
The foundation wants the controversial family held to account for their role in state capture.Read More
City of Joburg cyber hack: 'No verifiable confirmation that ransom is required'
Spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane gives an update on the latest security breach on the network.Read More