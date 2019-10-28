Don't believe the doomsayers, the DA isn't on its deathbed - governance expert

Public governance expert Prof Erwin Schwella says the Democratic Alliance (DA) is not headed to its death, contrary to what some pundits have to say.

The DA has seen an exodus of key leadership in the party after the election of Helen Zille as the federal council chairperson, in what has been viewed as the return of the old guard.

Prof Schwella says many people have exaggerated the extent to which recent resignations will impact the party.

Even if the DA were to lose 25% in the local government elections, Prof Schwella says they would still hold 15% of the national vote. That's 50% more than what the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) holds.

Prof Schwella adds that the DA has incumbency in Western Cape and continues to hold power through coalitions in other local governments.

Their particular support will only be measured in the next elections. That's 20 months from now for the local government elections and about four years odd for central and provincial elections. Prof Erwin Schwella, Public leadership expert

The DA will still hold on to some form of authority and power. Prof Erwin Schwella, Public leadership expert

This total doomsaying of the DA being in some form of a deathly downward spiral is overstated. Prof Erwin Schwella, Public leadership expert

