Green school coming to Paarl-Franschhoek valley

The first-ever international Green School in South Africa is set to open in January 2021 in the Paarl-Franschhoek valley.

The school will offer pre-school and grades one to eight when it first opens.

It will then grow annually as each cohort advances to become a school that educates up to grade 12.

Co-founder Alba Brandt says the school will incorporate sustainability in everything it does.

Brandt says that the idea of the school is to prepare young children to be innovative individuals for the future needs of the world.

The approach to teaching will be experiential and individual expression will be encouraged, she explains.

We are embracing green in everything that we do, from the way that the campus is being built to materials we use in construction and in the curriculum. Alba Brandt, Founder - Green School South Africa

The green school concept is.. to think about what is the future going to be like, what is it that we need to teach kids. Alba Brandt, Founder - Green School South Africa

We teach in a very different way. Alba Brandt, Founder - Green School South Africa

