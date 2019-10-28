[LISTEN] EU grants Brexit extension, House of Commons votes on proposed election
The Europen Union (EU) has agreed to a Brexit extension to 31 January 2020 but the UK is allowed to leave earlier if a deal is signed, clearing the way for opposition parties to back a general election.
On Monday the House of Commons began the process of voting on the government proposal that there be an election in December.
UK Correspondent Gavin Grey has more on the story.
All the indications are at the moment the minister won't get his 2/3 majority and that is because the main party of opposition is going to abstain.Gavin Grey, UK correspondent - 702/Cape Talk
Click on the link below to hear the full report...
