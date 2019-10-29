'SABC bailout might have helped secure Rugby World Cup final screening'
Millions of South Africans will be able to watch the 2019 Rugby World Cup final between the Springboks and England on Saturday.
The SABC has reached a deal with MultiChoice to screen the match on SABC 2.
Head of content for sports website bet.co.za Carl Lewis says it is possible that no one will know the details of the deal between the two entities.
RELATED: Better late than never: SABC secures deal to air RWC final
I think some of our politicians can see the effects the Rugby World Cup is having on the country.Carl Lewis, Head of Content for Sports - Website BET.CO.ZA
RELATED: Tickets for Rugby World Cup final selling for up to R240k online
The whole country is behind the boys and the massive support as we go through the tournament had enough of an impact.Carl Lewis, Head of Content for Sports - Website BET.CO.ZA
Lewis says the SABC bailout might have had a role in the deal with SuperSport.
MultiChoice paid a premium price for the broadcasting rights so I am sure the SABC is in a right position to make an offer.Carl Lewis, Head of Content for Sports - Website BET.CO.ZA
But I don't think its a great offer and we won't hear the details of the deal.Carl Lewis, Head of Content for Sports - Website BET.CO.ZA
Listen to the full interview below...
