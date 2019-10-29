Housing activists slate City's decision to greenlight R14Bn foreshore project
Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre has slated the City of Cape Town's decision to greenlight the R14Bn foreshore development.
The housing lobby group's attorney Jonty Cogger talks to Refilwe Moloto explains that the objections it lodged was dismissed.
We said that the development, although exclusive, should go ahead, but that the Municipal Planning Tribunal should impose conditions for affordable housing as a means to mitigate against their exclusion.Jonty Cogger, Attorney - Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre
The Harbour Arch development is only accessible to 1% of black and 2% of coloured households in Cape Town, he says.
We're not against developments, but we believe Cape Town should pursue inclusive development which would provide meaningful opportunities to poor working-class black and coloured residents of Cape Town.Jonty Cogger, Attorney - Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre
Affordable housing is aimed at households who earn between R3,500 and R18,000 monthly.
The cheapest studio apartment in the Harbour Arch development is R1.4 million.Jonty Cogger, Attorney - Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre
The organisation will appeal the verdict.
Cogger says he found it surprising that the tribunal chair, David Daniels, said more focus should be given to affordable housing on the periphery.
But what we need is affordable housing in well-located areas. Having such housing on the periphery really just perpetuates spatial division along race and class lines.Jonty Cogger, Attorney - Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre
Listen to the interview below:
