[WATCH LIVE] This is how we're going to fix Eskom - Pravin Gordhan

29 October 2019 12:23 PM
by
Tags:
Eskom
Pravin Gordhan
Special Report on Eskom
Eskom poses a near-existential threat to South Africa’s fragile economy, but Government has a plan to fix it, for good.
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan at an Eskom press briefing. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan on Tuesday unveiled Government’s plan to reform Eskom.

Rating agencies and investors are eagerly awaiting the “special paper” on fixing Eskom.

The financial and operational issues at Eskom is one of the biggest risks to the South African economy.

Watch Minister Gordan deliver his “Special Report on Eskom” below.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH LIVE] This is how we're going to fix Eskom - Pravin Gordhan


More from Business

Open for small business

How to build a business you can sell

29 October 2019 2:38 PM

Small business expert Pavlo Phitidis discusses his book "Sweat, Scale, $ell: Build Your Business into an Asset of Value™".

Read More arrow_forward

Risenga Maluleke

Statistician-General says 29.1% unemployment accounts for over 10 million people

29 October 2019 1:45 PM

Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke says this is a total of 6.7 unemployed plus over 3 million discouraged job seekers.

Read More arrow_forward

Ferrari

3 hottest shares to buy, right now (according to Nitrogen Fund Managers)

29 October 2019 1:32 PM

Rowan Williams shares his stock picks of the week with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.

Read More arrow_forward

MayDayCosatu0789

Unemployment rises to 29.1%, Cosatu 'not surprised because little is being done'

29 October 2019 1:16 PM

Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla responds to the latest results.

Read More arrow_forward

190516harbour-archjpg

Housing activists slate City's decision to greenlight R14Bn foreshore project

29 October 2019 9:45 AM

Ndifuna Ukwazi attorney Jonty Cogger says it is not against developments but wants Cape Town to pursue inclusive development.

Read More arrow_forward

191021-boks-edjpg

Better late than never: SABC secures deal to air RWC final

28 October 2019 4:04 PM

In a statement, the SABC said the final will be shown live on SABC 2 at 11am on Saturday.

Read More arrow_forward

springboks-rugby-world-cupjpg

Tickets for Rugby World Cup final selling for up to R240k online

28 October 2019 11:22 AM

South Africa will face England in the final on Saturday and tickets to the match don't come cheap on reselling platforms.

Read More arrow_forward

181221-karoo-drought-edjpg

Farmers in Western Cape to get R50M in drought relief funding

28 October 2019 9:02 AM

Local government have also approached the Department of Agriculture for an additional R147 million for further drought support.

Read More arrow_forward

180110-nsfas-edjpg

NSFAS workers to strike on Monday

27 October 2019 10:09 AM

Employees at the student financial aid scheme will embark on industrial action following failed negotiations with the employer.

Read More arrow_forward

Pension fund.jpg

Original whistleblower explains SA's 'deregistered pension fund mess'

26 October 2019 1:28 PM

Former FSB deputy registrar Rosemary Hunter traces the reasons millions of South Africans are owed unpaid pension benefits.

Read More arrow_forward

