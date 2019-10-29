Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan at an Eskom press briefing. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan on Tuesday unveiled Government’s plan to reform Eskom.

Rating agencies and investors are eagerly awaiting the “special paper” on fixing Eskom.

The financial and operational issues at Eskom is one of the biggest risks to the South African economy.

Watch Minister Gordan deliver his “Special Report on Eskom” below.

This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH LIVE] This is how we’re going to fix Eskom - Pravin Gordhan