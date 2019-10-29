Unemployment rises to 29.1%, Cosatu 'not surprised because little is being done'

Stats SA announces on Tuesday that the official unemployment level has risen to 29.1%, the highest in over 11 years.

Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke announced the Quarterly Labour Force Survey.

Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla talks to Clement Manyathela about the latest unemployment rate.

We have stopped being surprised because very little is being done. Sizwe Pamla, Spokesperson - Cosatu

He says Cosatu has argued for a long time the need to develop a uniquely South African model rather than following international blueprints.

They are replacing workers with machines. Sizwe Pamla, Spokesperson - Cosatu

He says it is very difficult for a trade union to shoulder responsibility for unemployment.

You have been listening to us calling for a job summit...we were hoping we were going to address most of the policy issues that were becoming a problem for the economy. Sizwe Pamla, Spokesperson - Cosatu

He says the moratorium was rejected.

It was decided not to entertain the issue of macro-economic policy...there were people who said there were things that were non-negotiable and would not be put on the table. Sizwe Pamla, Spokesperson - Cosatu

Listen to the interview below:

