The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked Rowan Williams (Director at Nitrogen Fund Managers) for his stock picks of the week.

Williams reckons you needn’t look much further than these three companies, right now:

Datatec

Remgro

Exor NV (Italy)

This article first appeared on 702 : 3 hottest shares to buy, right now (according to Nitrogen Fund Managers)