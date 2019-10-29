Streaming issues? Report here
3 hottest shares to buy, right now (according to Nitrogen Fund Managers)

29 October 2019 1:32 PM
by
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
investing
stock picks
Nitrogen Fund Managers
Rowan Williams
Datatec
remgrow
Exor NV
Rowan Williams shares his stock picks of the week with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked Rowan Williams (Director at Nitrogen Fund Managers) for his stock picks of the week.

Williams reckons you needn’t look much further than these three companies, right now:

  • Datatec

  • Remgro

  • Exor NV (Italy)

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.

Enjoy The Money Show, but miss it sometimes?

Get the best bits emailed to you daily, right after it ends:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : 3 hottest shares to buy, right now (according to Nitrogen Fund Managers)


