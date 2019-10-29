3 hottest shares to buy, right now (according to Nitrogen Fund Managers)
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked Rowan Williams (Director at Nitrogen Fund Managers) for his stock picks of the week.
Williams reckons you needn’t look much further than these three companies, right now:
-
Datatec
-
Remgro
-
Exor NV (Italy)
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
This article first appeared on 702 : 3 hottest shares to buy, right now (according to Nitrogen Fund Managers)
