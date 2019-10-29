Cape Town to host 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens

Cape Town has won the bid to host the 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens.

The eighth edition of the tournament will be hosted for the first time on the African continent in September 2022.

Clement Manyathela speaks to Eyewitness News sports editor Adrian Ephraim on the economic impact of the tournament.

It is the first major world cup we've had in a while. Adrian Ephraim, Sports Editor - Eyewitness News

Economically it makes sense. The last world cup was in San Francisco and more than 100,000 fans watched the games there. Adrian Ephraim, Sports Editor - Eyewitness News

