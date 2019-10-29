Cape Town to host 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 14:35
Secret Something
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:50
News focus: Lighthouse Family to tour SA in 2020
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 15:50
The Death of al-Baghdadi, the ISIS Leader
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jasmine Opperman - Director at TRAC (Terrorism Research and Analysis Consortium)
Today at 16:10
R14bn Foreshore development to go ahead despite objections
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Wilson - CEO of the Amdec Group
Today at 16:20
Vaccine shows promise for preventing active TB disease
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Andre Loxton
Today at 17:20
New provincial police commissioner job re-advertised
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Albert Fritz - MEC for Community Safety at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:46
Humanity's homeland found in ancient Botswana - according to study
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Ackermann - Deputy Director at Human Evolution Research Institute (HERI)
Tomorrow at 06:25
Uthini!
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Belinda Ndlovu - Xhosa tutor and Student Support Manager at Uthini
Tomorrow at 06:41
Wanderlust Wednesday: Ghost Tour, Fort Wynyard
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Matt Weisse - Owner at Good Hope Adventures
Tomorrow at 09:40
What is Cosatu holding out for from Mboweni's MTBPS?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sizwe Pamla - National spokesperson at COSATU
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
[VIDEO] Football coach disarms armed student and gives him a hug Surveillance video released on Friday from Parkrose High School in Oregon the coach hugging the 18-year-old after taking the gun a... 21 October 2019 1:33 PM
[WATCH] SA and Japan fans reach out to each other at World Cup showdown! Excitement's running high at the quarterfinal clash between the Springboks and hosts Japan in Tokyo. 20 October 2019 12:50 PM
Meet Johnny Miller, the man using drone photography to change peoples' views Photographer Johnny Miller discusses the impact of his moving work and how he captures his eye-opening images. 18 October 2019 2:46 PM
View all World
Cape Town to host 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens Eyewitness News sports editor Adrian Ephraim gives more details on the positive impact the tournament will have on South Africa. 29 October 2019 1:41 PM
'SABC bailout might have helped secure Rugby World Cup final screening' Head of content for sports website bet.co.za Carl Lewis says it is possible the public will never know the contents of the deal. 29 October 2019 9:04 AM
Better late than never: SABC secures deal to air RWC final In a statement, the SABC said the final will be shown live on SABC 2 at 11am on Saturday. 28 October 2019 4:04 PM
View all Sport
'There is no proof that Gwede Mantashe paid journalists to bury a story' Department of Mineral Resources and Energy chief of staff says no one has come forward to they have been bribed. 29 October 2019 1:57 PM
Statistician-General says 29.1% unemployment accounts for over 10 million people Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke says this is a total of 6.7 unemployed plus over 3 million discouraged job seekers. 29 October 2019 1:45 PM
Unemployment rises to 29.1%, Cosatu 'not surprised because little is being done' Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla responds to the latest results. 29 October 2019 1:16 PM
View all Politics
Why Vestact is buying Discovery (JSE), Long4Life (JSE) and Booking.com Portfolio Manager Byron Lotter shares his stock picks of the week with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show. 22 October 2019 8:31 AM
Stop looking for 'excellence' at private schools, says opinionista Helena Wasserman, the editor of Business Insider SA, says society needs to stop looking for excellence in all the wrong places. 21 October 2019 10:41 AM
'Anybody who shares the Bishops College sex video can be prosecuted' John Maytham interviews social media law expert Emma Sadleir. 18 October 2019 4:17 PM
View all Opinion
How scientists discovered we all hail from Botswana The Human Evolution Research Institute's Rebecca Ackermann helps sheds some light on this recent discovery. 29 October 2019 2:08 PM
'There is no proof that Gwede Mantashe paid journalists to bury a story' Department of Mineral Resources and Energy chief of staff says no one has come forward to they have been bribed. 29 October 2019 1:57 PM
Businesswomen highlight lack of funding, nonpayment in dialogue with Ramaphosa Ramaphosa addressed the dialogue under the theme of ‘The Economy is Woman’ on Tuesday morning. 29 October 2019 1:47 PM
View all Local
How to build a business you can sell Small business expert Pavlo Phitidis discusses his book "Sweat, Scale, $ell: Build Your Business into an Asset of Value™". 29 October 2019 2:38 PM
3 hottest shares to buy, right now (according to Nitrogen Fund Managers) Rowan Williams shares his stock picks of the week with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show. 29 October 2019 1:32 PM
Call centre agent-turned-teacher sets up computer lab at Delft South school Thabo Mayosi says he has always looked to improve the education system and bringing about change in the community. 28 October 2019 3:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
How to build a business you can sell Small business expert Pavlo Phitidis discusses his book "Sweat, Scale, $ell: Build Your Business into an Asset of Value™". 29 October 2019 2:38 PM
Statistician-General says 29.1% unemployment accounts for over 10 million people Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke says this is a total of 6.7 unemployed plus over 3 million discouraged job seekers. 29 October 2019 1:45 PM
3 hottest shares to buy, right now (according to Nitrogen Fund Managers) Rowan Williams shares his stock picks of the week with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show. 29 October 2019 1:32 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Cape Town to host 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens

29 October 2019 1:41 PM
by
Tags:
Cape Town
Rugby Sevens
Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022
Eyewitness News sports editor Adrian Ephraim gives more details on the positive impact the tournament will have on South Africa.

Cape Town has won the bid to host the 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens.

The eighth edition of the tournament will be hosted for the first time on the African continent in September 2022.

Clement Manyathela speaks to Eyewitness News sports editor Adrian Ephraim on the economic impact of the tournament.

It is the first major world cup we've had in a while.

Adrian Ephraim, Sports Editor - Eyewitness News

Economically it makes sense. The last world cup was in San Francisco and more than 100,000 fans watched the games there.

Adrian Ephraim, Sports Editor - Eyewitness News

Listen to the full interview below...


This article first appeared on 702 : Cape Town to host 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens


29 October 2019 1:41 PM
by
Tags:
Cape Town
Rugby Sevens
Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022

More from Sport

191028siyajpg

'SABC bailout might have helped secure Rugby World Cup final screening'

29 October 2019 9:04 AM

Head of content for sports website bet.co.za Carl Lewis says it is possible the public will never know the contents of the deal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191021-boks-edjpg

Better late than never: SABC secures deal to air RWC final

28 October 2019 4:04 PM

In a statement, the SABC said the final will be shown live on SABC 2 at 11am on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

springboks-rugby-world-cupjpg

Tickets for Rugby World Cup final selling for up to R240k online

28 October 2019 11:22 AM

South Africa will face England in the final on Saturday and tickets to the match don't come cheap on reselling platforms.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191027boksvswalesjpg

South Africa beats Wales to face England in World Cup final

27 October 2019 12:54 PM

South Africa and Wales squared off in the second semifinal of the Rugby World Cup with the winner set to play England in next Saturday’s final.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

rassie-erasmusjpg

'Bok coach Rassie Erasmus needs to have a new game-plan to beat Welsh side'

27 October 2019 9:14 AM

Sports fundi Dylan Rogers says the coach will have to bring a new tactical approach to the game against Wales on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191026rwcenglandjpg

England through to Rugby World Cup final - 'What a win!'

26 October 2019 12:22 PM

England fans are ecstatic after their national side beat tournament favourites New Zealand in the first semi-final.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

088A5126-jpg.JPG

Warren Whiteley: I've got no doubt the Boks are going to defeat Wales

25 October 2019 12:20 PM

The former SA skipper is optimistic that the Springboks will secure a comfortable win against Wales in the semis this weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

world-champ-tristan-robertsjpg

Cape bodyboarder Tristan Roberts beat the odds to win the world championship

23 October 2019 11:50 AM

SA's bodyboarding star describes how he managed to secure the world championship title and describes his love for the sport.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

siya-kolisi-familyjpg

[WATCH] Hero's welcome for Springboks at their Tokyo hotel after Japan victory

20 October 2019 5:20 PM

The victorious Boks were greeted with cheers from waiting South Africans and hugs and kisses from their family members.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190906-mapimpijpg

Boks bash past Brave Blossoms to reach RWC semifinals

20 October 2019 2:24 PM

The Springboks went into the clash off the back of a 66-7 win over Canada in their final pool match.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH LIVE] This is how we’re going to fix Eskom - Pravin Gordhan

Business

City of Cape Town is better off without Aarto Act, says JP Smith

Local

Housing activists slate City's decision to greenlight R14Bn foreshore project

Politics Business

EWN Highlights

ANC, DA in spat over appointment of WC top cop

29 October 2019 2:01 PM

Gordhan: Roadmap the start of govt's plan to reposition Eskom

29 October 2019 1:47 PM

Parly to proceed with considering if Ramaphosa lawfully axed Jiba, Mrwebi

29 October 2019 1:12 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA