Statistician-General says 29.1% unemployment accounts for over 10 million people

On Tuesday, Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke announced the Quarterly Labour Force Survey, with the official unemployment rate has risen to 29.1%.

It is the highest in over 11 years.

Maluleke says this is a total of 6.7 unemployed plus over 3 million discouraged job seekers, accounting for over 10 million people.

He says youth and African women, in particular, are the most vulnerable in the labour market.

Graduate levels of employment of all ages remain relatively low. Risenga Maluleke, Statistician-General - StatsSA

