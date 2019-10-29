Businesswomen highlight lack of funding, nonpayment in dialogue with Ramaphosa

The Businesswomen’s Association of South Africa has raised a number of issues in a dialogue with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa addressed the dialogue under the theme "The Economy is Woman" on Tuesday morning.

Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane was there.

Ngatane says some of the key issues highlighted in the talk include problems of funding for startups as well as money owed to existing businesses.

Some of the women say that they haven't been paid, particularly by government, from as far back as 2017. Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - EWN

Some of them say that they want legislation that will support preferential procurement for women, particularly from government departments. Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - EWN

