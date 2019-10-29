Streaming issues? Report here
News focus: Lighthouse Family to tour SA in 2020
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 15:50
The Death of al-Baghdadi, the ISIS Leader
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jasmine Opperman - Director at TRAC (Terrorism Research and Analysis Consortium)
Today at 16:10
R14bn Foreshore development to go ahead despite objections
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Wilson - CEO of the Amdec Group
Today at 16:20
Vaccine shows promise for preventing active TB disease
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Andre Loxton
Today at 17:20
New provincial police commissioner job re-advertised
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Albert Fritz - MEC for Community Safety at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:46
Humanity's homeland found in ancient Botswana - according to study
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Ackermann - Deputy Director at Human Evolution Research Institute (HERI)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Businesswomen highlight lack of funding, nonpayment in dialogue with Ramaphosa

29 October 2019 1:47 PM
by
Tags:
Women in business
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Business Women Association
business women
Ramaphosa addressed the dialogue under the theme of ‘The Economy is Woman’ on Tuesday morning.

The Businesswomen’s Association of South Africa has raised a number of issues in a dialogue with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa addressed the dialogue under the theme "The Economy is Woman" on Tuesday morning.

Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane was there.

Ngatane says some of the key issues highlighted in the talk include problems of funding for startups as well as money owed to existing businesses.

Some of the women say that they haven't been paid, particularly by government, from as far back as 2017.

Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - EWN

Some of them say that they want legislation that will support preferential procurement for women, particularly from government departments.

Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - EWN

Click on the link below to hear the full report...


This article first appeared on 702 : Businesswomen highlight lack of funding, nonpayment in dialogue with Ramaphosa


