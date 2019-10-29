'There is no proof that Gwede Mantashe paid journalists to bury a story'

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 14:50
News focus: Lighthouse Family to tour SA in 2020
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 15:50
The Death of al-Baghdadi, the ISIS Leader
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jasmine Opperman - Director at TRAC (Terrorism Research and Analysis Consortium)
Today at 16:10
R14bn Foreshore development to go ahead despite objections
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Wilson - CEO of the Amdec Group
Today at 16:20
Vaccine shows promise for preventing active TB disease
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Andre Loxton
Today at 17:20
New provincial police commissioner job re-advertised
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Albert Fritz - MEC for Community Safety at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:46
Humanity's homeland found in ancient Botswana - according to study
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Ackermann - Deputy Director at Human Evolution Research Institute (HERI)
Tomorrow at 06:25
Uthini!
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Belinda Ndlovu - Xhosa tutor and Student Support Manager at Uthini
Tomorrow at 06:41
Wanderlust Wednesday: Ghost Tour, Fort Wynyard
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Matt Weisse - Owner at Good Hope Adventures
Tomorrow at 09:40
What is Cosatu holding out for from Mboweni's MTBPS?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sizwe Pamla - National spokesperson at COSATU
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
UK could head to early elections if parliament delays Johnson's Brexit plans EWN UK correspondent Gavin Grey explains what will happen now that the British MPs rejected the prime minister's timetable. 23 October 2019 2:09 PM
Here's what you need to know about taking your kids out of SA Baffled by the rules surrounding the movement of children into and out of SA? Home Affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi explains. 23 October 2019 1:45 PM
Scientists develop artificial leaf that produces clean gas The leaf can produce gas that has the potential to become a sustainable alternative to petrol. A Cambridge professor explains. 23 October 2019 12:42 PM
View all World
Cape Town to host 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens Eyewitness News sports editor Adrian Ephraim gives more details on the positive impact the tournament will have on South Africa. 29 October 2019 1:41 PM
'SABC bailout might have helped secure Rugby World Cup final screening' Head of content for sports website bet.co.za Carl Lewis says it is possible the public will never know the contents of the deal. 29 October 2019 9:04 AM
Better late than never: SABC secures deal to air RWC final In a statement, the SABC said the final will be shown live on SABC 2 at 11am on Saturday. 28 October 2019 4:04 PM
View all Sport
'There is no proof that Gwede Mantashe paid journalists to bury a story' Department of Mineral Resources and Energy chief of staff says no one has come forward to they have been bribed. 29 October 2019 1:57 PM
Statistician-General says 29.1% unemployment accounts for over 10 million people Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke says this is a total of 6.7 unemployed plus over 3 million discouraged job seekers. 29 October 2019 1:45 PM
Unemployment rises to 29.1%, Cosatu 'not surprised because little is being done' Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla responds to the latest results. 29 October 2019 1:16 PM
View all Politics
'Old Mutual outplayed by Peter Moyo in court of public opinion' Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee discusses why the facts are getting lost in public perception of 'David-vs-Goliath' battle. 25 October 2019 9:28 AM
I spent two weeks volunteering on a remote farm in Scotland. Here's what I found Alexander Matthews relays his unique holiday experience on the outskirts of the United Kingdom. 24 October 2019 4:55 PM
'DA has gone back to Tony Leon’s party. The future is bleak' The DA seems more concerned about the loss of conservative white voters than about attracting more blacks, says Mcebisi Ndletyana. 24 October 2019 8:42 AM
View all Opinion
How scientists discovered we all hail from Botswana The Human Evolution Research Institute's Rebecca Ackermann helps sheds some light on this recent discovery. 29 October 2019 2:08 PM
'There is no proof that Gwede Mantashe paid journalists to bury a story' Department of Mineral Resources and Energy chief of staff says no one has come forward to they have been bribed. 29 October 2019 1:57 PM
Businesswomen highlight lack of funding, nonpayment in dialogue with Ramaphosa Ramaphosa addressed the dialogue under the theme of ‘The Economy is Woman’ on Tuesday morning. 29 October 2019 1:47 PM
View all Local
How to build a business you can sell Small business expert Pavlo Phitidis discusses his book "Sweat, Scale, $ell: Build Your Business into an Asset of Value™". 29 October 2019 2:38 PM
3 hottest shares to buy, right now (according to Nitrogen Fund Managers) Rowan Williams shares his stock picks of the week with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show. 29 October 2019 1:32 PM
Call centre agent-turned-teacher sets up computer lab at Delft South school Thabo Mayosi says he has always looked to improve the education system and bringing about change in the community. 28 October 2019 3:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
How to build a business you can sell Small business expert Pavlo Phitidis discusses his book "Sweat, Scale, $ell: Build Your Business into an Asset of Value™". 29 October 2019 2:38 PM
Statistician-General says 29.1% unemployment accounts for over 10 million people Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke says this is a total of 6.7 unemployed plus over 3 million discouraged job seekers. 29 October 2019 1:45 PM
3 hottest shares to buy, right now (according to Nitrogen Fund Managers) Rowan Williams shares his stock picks of the week with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show. 29 October 2019 1:32 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Politics
arrow_forward
Local

'There is no proof that Gwede Mantashe paid journalists to bury a story'

29 October 2019 1:57 PM
by
Tags:
Gwede Mantashe
Journalists
bribe
Department of Mineral Resources and Energy chief of staff says no one has come forward to they have been bribed.

The Economic Freedom Fighters have on Tuesday called for Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe to resign following allegations that he paid journalists money to bury a story about his alleged extramarital affairs.

Sunday World reported this weekend that Mantashe paid the journalists R70,000 in exchange for not publishing a story about his alleged love triangle involving a young woman, along with Finance Minister Tito Mboweni.

RELATED: Gwede must name the two journalists he bribed, says Eusebius

The minister has since denied ever paying journalists.

Clement Manyathela on the Xolani Gwala Show chats to the department's chief of staff Moferefere Lekorotsoana.

The minister's version is that he didn't pay any journalists to bury a story. The reality is that he may have made those claims but the actual fact is that he didn't pay any journalist. It hasn't been proven that he has paid anyone and no one has come out to say: 'Yes the minister has paid me.'

Moferefere Lekorotsoana, Chief of staff - Department of Mineral Resources and Energy

Lekorotsoana says he cannot answer why the minister would make such a statement claiming that he paid journalists when he didn't.

We must agree that this was an unfortunate statement, which is why he saw the need to retract that statement and communicate that it should not have been said.

Moferefere Lekorotsoana, Chief of staff - Department of Mineral Resources and Energy

Listen below to the full conversation:


This article first appeared on 702 : 'There is no proof that Gwede Mantashe paid journalists to bury a story'


29 October 2019 1:57 PM
by
Tags:
Gwede Mantashe
Journalists
bribe

More from Politics

Risenga Maluleke

Statistician-General says 29.1% unemployment accounts for over 10 million people

29 October 2019 1:45 PM

Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke says this is a total of 6.7 unemployed plus over 3 million discouraged job seekers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MayDayCosatu0789

Unemployment rises to 29.1%, Cosatu 'not surprised because little is being done'

29 October 2019 1:16 PM

Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla responds to the latest results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190516harbour-archjpg

Housing activists slate City's decision to greenlight R14Bn foreshore project

29 October 2019 9:45 AM

Ndifuna Ukwazi attorney Jonty Cogger says it is not against developments but wants Cape Town to pursue inclusive development.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191026-refugees-edjpg

Cape Town tenants threaten to withold rent as refugees camp outside UNHCR

29 October 2019 8:07 AM

The building owner's lawyer Waleed Saban and Congolese refugees' community leader Papy Sukami discuss the tense situation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

160628Brexit2.jpg

[LISTEN] EU grants Brexit extension, House of Commons votes on proposed election

28 October 2019 6:17 PM

UK correspondent Gavin Grey has more on the story.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

170612-da-steenhuisenedjpg

Don't believe the doomsayers, the DA isn't on its deathbed - governance expert

28 October 2019 4:45 PM

Public governance expert Prof Erwin Schwella says the doomsaying of the Democratic Alliance is greatly overstated.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191028estinajpg

Zondo Commission resumes with testimony from former FS head of agriculture

28 October 2019 1:53 PM

Peter Thabethe continued to evidence about the controversial Vrede dairy farm project.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gun and bullet

Boy, 12, appears in court for fatal shooting of brother, 3

28 October 2019 1:18 PM

The incident happened on Saturday morning while the children's father and his wife were away from the house.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20180406 John Steenhuisen

'Anyone who thinks race is not an issue in South Africa is naive' - Steenhuisen

28 October 2019 8:18 AM

The DA's new parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen says race IS relevant in SA, but that race-based policy is dangerous.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

john-steenhuisen-da-parliamentjpg

Tweeps take a jibe at John Steenhuisen, the DA's new parliamentary leader

27 October 2019 11:16 AM

John Steenhuisen was elected unopposed as the DA's new parliamentary leader, the party confirmed on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

botswana-earthquakepng

How scientists discovered we all hail from Botswana

29 October 2019 2:08 PM

The Human Evolution Research Institute's Rebecca Ackermann helps sheds some light on this recent discovery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191029ramaphosagif

Businesswomen highlight lack of funding, nonpayment in dialogue with Ramaphosa

29 October 2019 1:47 PM

Ramaphosa addressed the dialogue under the theme of ‘The Economy is Woman’ on Tuesday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191026-refugees-edjpg

Cape Town tenants threaten to withold rent as refugees camp outside UNHCR

29 October 2019 8:07 AM

The building owner's lawyer Waleed Saban and Congolese refugees' community leader Papy Sukami discuss the tense situation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

highlighter-study-notesjpg

Green school coming to Paarl-Franschhoek valley

28 October 2019 5:20 PM

Green School South Africa will be inspired by sustainability, explains co-founder Alba Brandt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

IEC

Sisulu says government is formulating 'master plan' for water SA crisis

28 October 2019 4:10 PM

Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu says water restrictions will have to be tightened as rain remains scarce countrywide.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191021-boks-edjpg

Better late than never: SABC secures deal to air RWC final

28 October 2019 4:04 PM

In a statement, the SABC said the final will be shown live on SABC 2 at 11am on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sindiso Magaqa

No protection for whistleblowers as report taken on review - Public Protector

28 October 2019 2:25 PM

Spokesperson Oupa Sekgalwe says they had hoped to work closely with the government to ensure the safety of whistleblowers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gun and bullet

Boy, 12, appears in court for fatal shooting of brother, 3

28 October 2019 1:18 PM

The incident happened on Saturday morning while the children's father and his wife were away from the house.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

InaugurationRamaphosa15

Sunday World probing claims Mantashe paid journos to bury sex scandal story

28 October 2019 1:14 PM

The paper reported on Mantashe's alleged extra-marital affair and how he paid two unidentified journalists not to run the story.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

nsfas-master-logopdf

Talks with management collapsed. They negotiated in bad faith - Nehawu

28 October 2019 1:03 PM

Clement Manyathela interviews Eric Kweleta, Nehawu Western Cape provincial secretary.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH LIVE] This is how we’re going to fix Eskom - Pravin Gordhan

Business

City of Cape Town is better off without Aarto Act, says JP Smith

Local

Housing activists slate City's decision to greenlight R14Bn foreshore project

Politics Business

EWN Highlights

ANC, DA in spat over appointment of WC top cop

29 October 2019 2:01 PM

Gordhan: Roadmap the start of govt's plan to reposition Eskom

29 October 2019 1:47 PM

Parly to proceed with considering if Ramaphosa lawfully axed Jiba, Mrwebi

29 October 2019 1:12 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA