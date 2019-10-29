The Economic Freedom Fighters have on Tuesday called for Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe to resign following allegations that he paid journalists money to bury a story about his alleged extramarital affairs.

Sunday World reported this weekend that Mantashe paid the journalists R70,000 in exchange for not publishing a story about his alleged love triangle involving a young woman, along with Finance Minister Tito Mboweni.

RELATED: Gwede must name the two journalists he bribed, says Eusebius

The minister has since denied ever paying journalists.

Clement Manyathela on the Xolani Gwala Show chats to the department's chief of staff Moferefere Lekorotsoana.

The minister's version is that he didn't pay any journalists to bury a story. The reality is that he may have made those claims but the actual fact is that he didn't pay any journalist. It hasn't been proven that he has paid anyone and no one has come out to say: 'Yes the minister has paid me.' Moferefere Lekorotsoana, Chief of staff - Department of Mineral Resources and Energy

Lekorotsoana says he cannot answer why the minister would make such a statement claiming that he paid journalists when he didn't.

We must agree that this was an unfortunate statement, which is why he saw the need to retract that statement and communicate that it should not have been said. Moferefere Lekorotsoana, Chief of staff - Department of Mineral Resources and Energy

Listen below to the full conversation:

This article first appeared on 702 : 'There is no proof that Gwede Mantashe paid journalists to bury a story'