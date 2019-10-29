How to build a business you can sell
A critical read for anyone crazy enough to run their own business.Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show
Every week Bruce Whitfield interviews the author of a “trending” business book.
This week Whitfield spoke to Pavlo Phitidis, founder of Aurik Business Accelerator.
Phitidis is The Money Show’s resident expert on small businesses and entrepreneurship.
He spoke about his book “Sweat, Scale, $ell: Build Your Business into an Asset of Value™”.
(Click here for every single small business article in our archives.)
An astonishing 94.6% of businesses fail to sell, closing at an enormous cost to the owner, their family, their staff and the economy.
It’s a shocking realisation to many business owners that after all the courage it took to start, the creativity and care it took to build, every business faces only two possible ends: a sale or closure.
So, you’ve got to build to $ell.
Sweat, Scale, $ell shares real business-building stories about how ordinary business owners changed their fate using the Asset of Value™ method, a practical approach to building a winning business.
With Pavlo Phitidis, they Sweated to reshape their business to be relevant to a changing world; they built a solid foundation for Scale, and then they pressed hard on the accelerator to ramp up growth in preparation for $ale to create a business any buyer would want.
Phitidis draws on 25 years of direct experience in conceptualising and building businesses across four continents.
He has developed and brought to market business assets over US$300 million through a combination of business start-ups, turnarounds, sales and acquisitions.
Phitidis started, built and sold 12 businesses in nine years and took the lessons from the two failures, two IPOs and eight sales to build a business that builds businesses.
As a co-founder of Aurik Business Accelerator, he has worked with over 1500 established businesses across most sectors in the economy, including family businesses, partnerships and lone business owners.
Phitidis is the resident entrepreneurial and business growth content contributor for Radio 702 and CapeTalk, the presenter and host of The Growth Engines for Business Day TV, as well as a speaker at both local and international business conferences.
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
This article first appeared on 702 : How to build a business you can sell
