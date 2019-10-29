How to build a business you can sell

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Tomorrow at 06:25
Uthini!
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Belinda Ndlovu - Xhosa tutor and Student Support Manager at Uthini
Tomorrow at 06:41
Wanderlust Wednesday: Ghost Tour, Fort Wynyard
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Matt Weisse - Owner at Good Hope Adventures
Tomorrow at 07:07
Governments Plan To Save Eskom
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Pravin Gordhan - Finance Minister at Treasury
Ted Blom
Tomorrow at 07:22
RWC Reffs Under the Spotlight
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean De Villiers
Tomorrow at 08:07
Panel Discussion: MTBPS
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Matthew Haddon - Director at Simple Tax- Tax Consultants
Lumkile Mondi - Senior Lecturer at Wits School Of Economics And Business Science
Duma Gqubule
Tomorrow at 08:22
Panel Discussion MTBPS
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Matthew Haddon
Lumkile Mondi - Senior Lecturer at Wits School Of Economics And Business Science
Duma Gqubule
Tomorrow at 09:40
What is Cosatu holding out for from Mboweni's MTBPS?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sizwe Pamla - National spokesperson at COSATU
Tomorrow at 11:32
Hanging out with mutli-talented muso - Loyisa Bala
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Loyiso Bala
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of Talk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
UK could head to early elections if parliament delays Johnson's Brexit plans EWN UK correspondent Gavin Grey explains what will happen now that the British MPs rejected the prime minister's timetable. 23 October 2019 2:09 PM
Here's what you need to know about taking your kids out of SA Baffled by the rules surrounding the movement of children into and out of SA? Home Affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi explains. 23 October 2019 1:45 PM
Scientists develop artificial leaf that produces clean gas The leaf can produce gas that has the potential to become a sustainable alternative to petrol. A Cambridge professor explains. 23 October 2019 12:42 PM
View all World
Cape Town to host 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens Eyewitness News sports editor Adrian Ephraim gives more details on the positive impact the tournament will have on South Africa. 29 October 2019 1:41 PM
'SABC bailout might have helped secure Rugby World Cup final screening' Head of content for sports website bet.co.za Carl Lewis says it is possible the public will never know the contents of the deal. 29 October 2019 9:04 AM
Better late than never: SABC secures deal to air RWC final In a statement, the SABC said the final will be shown live on SABC 2 at 11am on Saturday. 28 October 2019 4:04 PM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] WC government 'in the dark' over provincial police commissioner job The province has been without a permanent police chief since August, the role is being temporarily held by Sindile Mfazi. 29 October 2019 6:21 PM
'There is no proof that Gwede Mantashe paid journalists to bury a story' Department of Mineral Resources and Energy chief of staff says no one has come forward to they have been bribed. 29 October 2019 3:36 PM
Statistician-General says 29.1% unemployment accounts for over 10 million people Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke says this is a total of 6.7 unemployed plus over 3 million discouraged job seekers. 29 October 2019 1:45 PM
View all Politics
'Old Mutual outplayed by Peter Moyo in court of public opinion' Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee discusses why the facts are getting lost in public perception of 'David-vs-Goliath' battle. 25 October 2019 9:28 AM
I spent two weeks volunteering on a remote farm in Scotland. Here's what I found Alexander Matthews relays his unique holiday experience on the outskirts of the United Kingdom. 24 October 2019 4:55 PM
'DA has gone back to Tony Leon’s party. The future is bleak' The DA seems more concerned about the loss of conservative white voters than about attracting more blacks, says Mcebisi Ndletyana. 24 October 2019 8:42 AM
View all Opinion
[LISTEN] WC government 'in the dark' over provincial police commissioner job The province has been without a permanent police chief since August, the role is being temporarily held by Sindile Mfazi. 29 October 2019 6:21 PM
'There is no proof that Gwede Mantashe paid journalists to bury a story' Department of Mineral Resources and Energy chief of staff says no one has come forward to they have been bribed. 29 October 2019 3:36 PM
Are you satisfied with how your child's school deals with racism? The Institute for Justice and Reconciliation is holding a series of racism workshops for teachers at schools in the Western Cape. 29 October 2019 3:36 PM
View all Local
How to build a business you can sell Small business expert Pavlo Phitidis discusses his book "Sweat, Scale, $ell: Build Your Business into an Asset of Value™". 29 October 2019 2:38 PM
3 hottest shares to buy, right now (according to Nitrogen Fund Managers) Rowan Williams shares his stock picks of the week with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show. 29 October 2019 1:32 PM
Call centre agent-turned-teacher sets up computer lab at Delft South school Thabo Mayosi says he has always looked to improve the education system and bringing about change in the community. 28 October 2019 3:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
The Kiffness grills SABC about its Rugby World Cup U-turn A great career in journalism is waiting for David Scott of The Kiffness if he ever decides to quit his day job. 29 October 2019 3:52 PM
Old Mutual wants judge to be recused from Peter Moyo case High Court Judge Brian Mashile has ruled against the insurer twice, ordering it to reinstate Moyo but it has refused Moyo access t... 29 October 2019 3:12 PM
How to build a business you can sell Small business expert Pavlo Phitidis discusses his book "Sweat, Scale, $ell: Build Your Business into an Asset of Value™". 29 October 2019 2:38 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

How to build a business you can sell

29 October 2019 2:38 PM
by
Tags:
Entrepreneurship
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Pavlo Phitidis
small business
Aurik Business Accelerator
business books
Small business expert Pavlo Phitidis discusses his book "Sweat, Scale, $ell: Build Your Business into an Asset of Value™".

A critical read for anyone crazy enough to run their own business.

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show

Every week Bruce Whitfield interviews the author of a “trending” business book.

This week Whitfield spoke to Pavlo Phitidis, founder of Aurik Business Accelerator.

Phitidis is The Money Show’s resident expert on small businesses and entrepreneurship.

He spoke about his book “Sweat, Scale, $ell: Build Your Business into an Asset of Value™”.

(Click here for every single small business article in our archives.)

Description on loot.co.za:

An astonishing 94.6% of businesses fail to sell, closing at an enormous cost to the owner, their family, their staff and the economy.

It’s a shocking realisation to many business owners that after all the courage it took to start, the creativity and care it took to build, every business faces only two possible ends: a sale or closure.

So, you’ve got to build to $ell.

Sweat, Scale, $ell shares real business-building stories about how ordinary business owners changed their fate using the Asset of Value™ method, a practical approach to building a winning business.

With Pavlo Phitidis, they Sweated to reshape their business to be relevant to a changing world; they built a solid foundation for Scale, and then they pressed hard on the accelerator to ramp up growth in preparation for $ale to create a business any buyer would want.

Phitidis draws on 25 years of direct experience in conceptualising and building businesses across four continents.

He has developed and brought to market business assets over US$300 million through a combination of business start-ups, turnarounds, sales and acquisitions.

Phitidis started, built and sold 12 businesses in nine years and took the lessons from the two failures, two IPOs and eight sales to build a business that builds businesses.

As a co-founder of Aurik Business Accelerator, he has worked with over 1500 established businesses across most sectors in the economy, including family businesses, partnerships and lone business owners.

Phitidis is the resident entrepreneurial and business growth content contributor for Radio 702 and CapeTalk, the presenter and host of The Growth Engines for Business Day TV, as well as a speaker at both local and international business conferences.

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : How to build a business you can sell


29 October 2019 2:38 PM
by
Tags:
Entrepreneurship
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Pavlo Phitidis
small business
Aurik Business Accelerator
business books

More from Business Books

Income tax

How to get a nice, fat tax refund from Sars (a guide for business owners)

9 October 2019 2:57 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Baines, author of "How to Get a Sars Refund for Small Businesses".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Christo Wiese

How Christo Wiese became the richest in SA, and how it all came crashing down

1 October 2019 3:28 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews TJ Strydom, author of “Christo Wiese - Risk And Riches”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bracelets

How to start your own small business without much money

10 September 2019 1:43 PM

Valerie Pole started a business with R1000, turned a profit in six weeks and wrote a book about it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

taxjpg

How to get a tax refund from Sars

26 August 2019 8:47 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Baines, author of “How to get a SARS Refund”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Profit interest yield growth

Want to get rich? Got R100? You don’t need millions to start

20 August 2019 7:58 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Anthea Gardner, author of "Make Your Money Work for You: Think Big, Start Small".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Burnout

Feeling tired of life and burnt-out? You may want to check this out

19 August 2019 8:26 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Judy Klipin, author of “Recover from Burnout: Life Lessons to Regain your Passion and Purpose”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

spazajpg

Foreigners rule informal trading (outcompeting even Shoprite). Consumers win!

10 July 2019 7:01 PM

About 20% of every rand spent in South Africa goes to informal stores, mostly foreign-run. GG Alcock on his book “KasiNomics".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

deathworkjpg

You are dying – quite literally – for a paycheque

21 June 2019 1:03 PM

Ian Mann on “Dying for a Paycheck: How Modern Management Harms Employee Health and Company Performance..." by Jeffrey Pfeffer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

invest-grow-wealthjpg

Learn to invest, then watch your money grow

18 June 2019 6:21 PM

Ray White interviews Thobelani Maphumulo, author of "Invest Your Way to Wealth".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

road-systemjpeg

Systems surround you. We review ‘Learn to Think in Systems’ by Albert Rutherford

15 April 2019 7:46 PM

Ian Mann reviews “Learn to Think in Systems" by Albert Rutherford.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Small Business Focus

South African passport

'Emigration is draining skills, destroying the future of South Africa’s economy'

10 October 2019 3:37 PM

Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis shares shocking anecdotes and advises business owners on how to address this challenge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Discount

Setting prices is an art. But it’s also a science. Here’s how to do it…

8 October 2019 1:01 PM

Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis gives advice on how to set prices without emotions getting in the way.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Airport departure

Considering emigration? How to sell your small business

7 October 2019 10:06 AM

Small business owners are constantly approaching Pavlo Phitidis for advice on selling so they can emigrate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

History dream story

Your history – not your reality – often determines how you build your business

23 September 2019 2:30 PM

Three growth strategies – aggressive, defensive, passive - dominate. Your history drives your choice, says Pavlo Phitidis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Life saver

Small business owner, nobody will save you!

17 September 2019 1:50 PM

There are no shortcuts. Beware of "White Knights and Silver Bullets", warns Aurik Business Accelerator founder Pavlo Phitidis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bracelets

How to start your own small business without much money

10 September 2019 1:43 PM

Valerie Pole started a business with R1000, turned a profit in six weeks and wrote a book about it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

youthjpeg

How to take over (or pass on) the family business

23 August 2019 12:04 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews small business guru Pavlo Phitidis, founder of Aurik Business Accelerator.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Man with beard

Be careful who you tie your fortunes to

23 August 2019 11:21 AM

A business partner can make you. Or break you. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews small business guru Pavlo Phitidis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Deal

How to get deals done faster

22 August 2019 8:51 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pavlo Phitidis, founder of Aurik Business Accelerator.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Welcome

'Allowing more skilled foreigners into SA will make us all more prosperous'

19 August 2019 8:24 PM

In one bold move, South Africa can secure leadership on the Continent while fixing our skills shortage, says Pavlo Phitidis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

The Kiffness grills SABC about its Rugby World Cup U-turn

Business

Cape Town tenants threaten to withold rent as refugees camp outside UNHCR

Local Politics

Housing activists slate City's decision to greenlight R14Bn foreshore project

Politics Business

EWN Highlights

'Street has won': Lebanon protesters celebrate

29 October 2019 8:23 PM

US judge blocks Alabama's near-total abortion ban

29 October 2019 8:19 PM

Mlambo-Ngcuka: Women calling for shift from military spending to development

29 October 2019 8:15 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA