Tomorrow at 06:25
Uthini!
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Belinda Ndlovu - Xhosa tutor and Student Support Manager at Uthini
Tomorrow at 06:41
Wanderlust Wednesday: Ghost Tour, Fort Wynyard
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Matt Weisse - Owner at Good Hope Adventures
Tomorrow at 07:07
Governments Plan To Save Eskom
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Pravin Gordhan - Finance Minister at Treasury
Ted Blom
Tomorrow at 07:22
RWC Reffs Under the Spotlight
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean De Villiers
Tomorrow at 08:07
Panel Discussion: MTBPS
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Matthew Haddon - Director at Simple Tax- Tax Consultants
Lumkile Mondi - Senior Lecturer at Wits School Of Economics And Business Science
Duma Gqubule
Tomorrow at 08:22
Panel Discussion MTBPS
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Matthew Haddon
Lumkile Mondi - Senior Lecturer at Wits School Of Economics And Business Science
Duma Gqubule
Tomorrow at 09:40
What is Cosatu holding out for from Mboweni's MTBPS?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sizwe Pamla - National spokesperson at COSATU
Tomorrow at 11:32
Hanging out with mutli-talented muso - Loyisa Bala
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Loyiso Bala
Are you satisfied with how your child's school deals with racism?

29 October 2019 3:36 PM
by
Racism
Schools
IJR
colourblind
The Institute for Justice and Reconciliation is holding a series of racism workshops for teachers at schools in the Western Cape.

How confident are you in the ability of your child's school to deal with incidents of racism?

Local organisation the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation says it's responding to concerns from schools in the Western Cape with a series of teacher training workshops focussing on race.

The institute's Felicity Harrison says in spite of the integration of schools over the past 25 years, teachers have not been taught how to deal with racism and race-related issues.

It's been a very big gap in the training of teachers.

Felicity Harrison, Head: Sustained Dialogues Programme - Institute for Justice and Reconciliation

Our position is this (racism) is definitely a systemic problem, you can't have 400 years of apartheid and colonialism and not expect there to be some institutional remnants of racism in our schools.

Felicity Harrison, Head: Sustained Dialogues Programme - Institute for Justice and Reconciliation

Harrison says often the problem lies in schools where little transformation has take place.

The approach is 'we don't have a problem', well you don't have a problem because you don't have diversity.

Felicity Harrison, Head: Sustained Dialogues Programme - Institute for Justice and Reconciliation

She adds that often they find children have conflicts of values, for example, the anti-racism message they are being taught in school is not replicated or supported at home.

It places the child in a very difficult position.

Felicity Harrison, Head: Sustained Dialogues Programme - Institute for Justice and Reconciliation

And what about those teachers and parents who don't want to talk about race, and those who say it doesn't matter?

I understand the impetus towards people wanting to say they are 'colourblind', but the reality is colour does matter. By saying it doesn't matter you ignore the trauma that people are experiencing because of the colour of their skin.

Felicity Harrison, Head: Sustained Dialogues Programme - Institute for Justice and Reconciliation

Listen to the full interview below:


Tags:
Racism
Schools
IJR
colourblind

jeremy-veareyjpg

[LISTEN] WC government 'in the dark' over provincial police commissioner job

29 October 2019 6:21 PM

The province has been without a permanent police chief since August, the role is being temporarily held by Sindile Mfazi.

191018gwedegif

'There is no proof that Gwede Mantashe paid journalists to bury a story'

29 October 2019 3:36 PM

Department of Mineral Resources and Energy chief of staff says no one has come forward to they have been bribed.

190718-peter-moyo-edjpg

Old Mutual wants judge to be recused from Peter Moyo case

29 October 2019 3:12 PM

High Court Judge Brian Mashile has ruled against the insurer twice, ordering it to reinstate Moyo but it has refused Moyo access to go back to work.

botswana-earthquakepng

How scientists discovered we all hail from Botswana

29 October 2019 2:08 PM

The Human Evolution Research Institute's Rebecca Ackermann helps sheds some light on this recent discovery.

191029ramaphosagif

Businesswomen highlight lack of funding, nonpayment in dialogue with Ramaphosa

29 October 2019 1:47 PM

Ramaphosa addressed the dialogue under the theme of ‘The Economy is Woman’ on Tuesday morning.

191026-refugees-edjpg

Cape Town tenants threaten to withold rent as refugees camp outside UNHCR

29 October 2019 8:07 AM

The building owner's lawyer Waleed Saban and Congolese refugees' community leader Papy Sukami discuss the tense situation.

highlighter-study-notesjpg

Green school coming to Paarl-Franschhoek valley

28 October 2019 5:20 PM

Green School South Africa will be inspired by sustainability, explains co-founder Alba Brandt.

IEC

Sisulu says government is formulating 'master plan' for water SA crisis

28 October 2019 4:10 PM

Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu says water restrictions will have to be tightened as rain remains scarce countrywide.

191021-boks-edjpg

Better late than never: SABC secures deal to air RWC final

28 October 2019 4:04 PM

In a statement, the SABC said the final will be shown live on SABC 2 at 11am on Saturday.

Sindiso Magaqa

No protection for whistleblowers as report taken on review - Public Protector

28 October 2019 2:25 PM

Spokesperson Oupa Sekgalwe says they had hoped to work closely with the government to ensure the safety of whistleblowers.

