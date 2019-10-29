Old Mutual wants judge to be recused from Peter Moyo case

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Tomorrow at 06:25
Uthini!
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Belinda Ndlovu - Xhosa tutor and Student Support Manager at Uthini
Tomorrow at 06:41
Wanderlust Wednesday: Ghost Tour, Fort Wynyard
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Matt Weisse - Owner at Good Hope Adventures
Tomorrow at 07:07
Governments Plan To Save Eskom
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Pravin Gordhan - Finance Minister at Treasury
Ted Blom
Tomorrow at 07:22
RWC Reffs Under the Spotlight
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean De Villiers
Tomorrow at 08:07
Panel Discussion: MTBPS
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Matthew Haddon - Director at Simple Tax- Tax Consultants
Lumkile Mondi - Senior Lecturer at Wits School Of Economics And Business Science
Duma Gqubule
Tomorrow at 08:22
Panel Discussion MTBPS
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Matthew Haddon
Lumkile Mondi - Senior Lecturer at Wits School Of Economics And Business Science
Duma Gqubule
Tomorrow at 09:40
What is Cosatu holding out for from Mboweni's MTBPS?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sizwe Pamla - National spokesperson at COSATU
Tomorrow at 11:32
Hanging out with mutli-talented muso - Loyisa Bala
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Loyiso Bala
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of Talk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
UK could head to early elections if parliament delays Johnson's Brexit plans EWN UK correspondent Gavin Grey explains what will happen now that the British MPs rejected the prime minister's timetable. 23 October 2019 2:09 PM
Here's what you need to know about taking your kids out of SA Baffled by the rules surrounding the movement of children into and out of SA? Home Affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi explains. 23 October 2019 1:45 PM
Scientists develop artificial leaf that produces clean gas The leaf can produce gas that has the potential to become a sustainable alternative to petrol. A Cambridge professor explains. 23 October 2019 12:42 PM
View all World
Cape Town to host 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens Eyewitness News sports editor Adrian Ephraim gives more details on the positive impact the tournament will have on South Africa. 29 October 2019 1:41 PM
'SABC bailout might have helped secure Rugby World Cup final screening' Head of content for sports website bet.co.za Carl Lewis says it is possible the public will never know the contents of the deal. 29 October 2019 9:04 AM
Better late than never: SABC secures deal to air RWC final In a statement, the SABC said the final will be shown live on SABC 2 at 11am on Saturday. 28 October 2019 4:04 PM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] WC government 'in the dark' over provincial police commissioner job The province has been without a permanent police chief since August, the role is being temporarily held by Sindile Mfazi. 29 October 2019 6:21 PM
'There is no proof that Gwede Mantashe paid journalists to bury a story' Department of Mineral Resources and Energy chief of staff says no one has come forward to they have been bribed. 29 October 2019 3:36 PM
Statistician-General says 29.1% unemployment accounts for over 10 million people Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke says this is a total of 6.7 unemployed plus over 3 million discouraged job seekers. 29 October 2019 1:45 PM
View all Politics
'Old Mutual outplayed by Peter Moyo in court of public opinion' Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee discusses why the facts are getting lost in public perception of 'David-vs-Goliath' battle. 25 October 2019 9:28 AM
I spent two weeks volunteering on a remote farm in Scotland. Here's what I found Alexander Matthews relays his unique holiday experience on the outskirts of the United Kingdom. 24 October 2019 4:55 PM
'DA has gone back to Tony Leon’s party. The future is bleak' The DA seems more concerned about the loss of conservative white voters than about attracting more blacks, says Mcebisi Ndletyana. 24 October 2019 8:42 AM
View all Opinion
[LISTEN] WC government 'in the dark' over provincial police commissioner job The province has been without a permanent police chief since August, the role is being temporarily held by Sindile Mfazi. 29 October 2019 6:21 PM
'There is no proof that Gwede Mantashe paid journalists to bury a story' Department of Mineral Resources and Energy chief of staff says no one has come forward to they have been bribed. 29 October 2019 3:36 PM
Are you satisfied with how your child's school deals with racism? The Institute for Justice and Reconciliation is holding a series of racism workshops for teachers at schools in the Western Cape. 29 October 2019 3:36 PM
View all Local
How to build a business you can sell Small business expert Pavlo Phitidis discusses his book "Sweat, Scale, $ell: Build Your Business into an Asset of Value™". 29 October 2019 2:38 PM
3 hottest shares to buy, right now (according to Nitrogen Fund Managers) Rowan Williams shares his stock picks of the week with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show. 29 October 2019 1:32 PM
Call centre agent-turned-teacher sets up computer lab at Delft South school Thabo Mayosi says he has always looked to improve the education system and bringing about change in the community. 28 October 2019 3:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
The Kiffness grills SABC about its Rugby World Cup U-turn A great career in journalism is waiting for David Scott of The Kiffness if he ever decides to quit his day job. 29 October 2019 3:52 PM
Old Mutual wants judge to be recused from Peter Moyo case High Court Judge Brian Mashile has ruled against the insurer twice, ordering it to reinstate Moyo but it has refused Moyo access t... 29 October 2019 3:12 PM
How to build a business you can sell Small business expert Pavlo Phitidis discusses his book "Sweat, Scale, $ell: Build Your Business into an Asset of Value™". 29 October 2019 2:38 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business
arrow_forward
Local

Old Mutual wants judge to be recused from Peter Moyo case

29 October 2019 3:12 PM
by
Tags:
Old Mutual
Peter Moyo
Judge Brian Mashile
High Court Judge Brian Mashile has ruled against the insurer twice, ordering it to reinstate Moyo but it has refused Moyo access to go back to work.

JOHANNESBURG - Old Mutual has confirmed that it plans to apply for the recusal of Johannesburg High Court Judge Brian Mashile from the Peter Moyo case.

Mashile has ruled against the insurer twice, ordering it to reinstate Moyo but it has refused Moyo access to go back to work.

The parties are expected back in court where Moyo wants the company and its directors to be found in contempt of court.

But Old Mutual, which fired Moyo over what it called a conflict of interest related to his company NMT Capital, maintained that it could not reinstate Moyo.

Old Mutual chair Trevor Manuel called Judge Brian Mashile "a single individual wearing a robe" and added he couldn’t overturn a decision made by directors of a company.

He later apologised but it appeared that bygones were not bygones.

Old Mutual spokesperson Tabby Tsengiwe said that the insurer wanted Judge Mashile not to be involved in Moyo’s request for the company and its directors to be individually held in contempt of court.

But Mashile would have to give the insurer leave to make that application.

And the deadline for all the parties to submit affidavits and replies was set for the end of this month.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on EWN : Old Mutual wants judge to be recused from Peter Moyo case


29 October 2019 3:12 PM
by
Tags:
Old Mutual
Peter Moyo
Judge Brian Mashile

More from Business

191004siyagif

The Kiffness grills SABC about its Rugby World Cup U-turn

29 October 2019 3:52 PM

A great career in journalism is waiting for David Scott of The Kiffness if he ever decides to quit his day job.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Open for small business

How to build a business you can sell

29 October 2019 2:38 PM

Small business expert Pavlo Phitidis discusses his book "Sweat, Scale, $ell: Build Your Business into an Asset of Value™".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Risenga Maluleke

Statistician-General says 29.1% unemployment accounts for over 10 million people

29 October 2019 1:45 PM

Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke says this is a total of 6.7 unemployed plus over 3 million discouraged job seekers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ferrari

3 hottest shares to buy, right now (according to Nitrogen Fund Managers)

29 October 2019 1:32 PM

Rowan Williams shares his stock picks of the week with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MayDayCosatu0789

Unemployment rises to 29.1%, Cosatu 'not surprised because little is being done'

29 October 2019 1:16 PM

Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla responds to the latest results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pravin Gordhan Eskom

[WATCH LIVE] This is how we’re going to fix Eskom - Pravin Gordhan

29 October 2019 12:23 PM

Eskom poses a near-existential threat to South Africa’s fragile economy, but Government has a plan to fix it, for good.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190516harbour-archjpg

Housing activists slate City's decision to greenlight R14Bn foreshore project

29 October 2019 9:45 AM

Ndifuna Ukwazi attorney Jonty Cogger says it is not against developments but wants Cape Town to pursue inclusive development.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191021-boks-edjpg

Better late than never: SABC secures deal to air RWC final

28 October 2019 4:04 PM

In a statement, the SABC said the final will be shown live on SABC 2 at 11am on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

springboks-rugby-world-cupjpg

Tickets for Rugby World Cup final selling for up to R240k online

28 October 2019 11:22 AM

South Africa will face England in the final on Saturday and tickets to the match don't come cheap on reselling platforms.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

181221-karoo-drought-edjpg

Farmers in Western Cape to get R50M in drought relief funding

28 October 2019 9:02 AM

Local government have also approached the Department of Agriculture for an additional R147 million for further drought support.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

jeremy-veareyjpg

[LISTEN] WC government 'in the dark' over provincial police commissioner job

29 October 2019 6:21 PM

The province has been without a permanent police chief since August, the role is being temporarily held by Sindile Mfazi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191018gwedegif

'There is no proof that Gwede Mantashe paid journalists to bury a story'

29 October 2019 3:36 PM

Department of Mineral Resources and Energy chief of staff says no one has come forward to they have been bribed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

school-classroom-chairsjpg

Are you satisfied with how your child's school deals with racism?

29 October 2019 3:36 PM

The Institute for Justice and Reconciliation is holding a series of racism workshops for teachers at schools in the Western Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

botswana-earthquakepng

How scientists discovered we all hail from Botswana

29 October 2019 2:08 PM

The Human Evolution Research Institute's Rebecca Ackermann helps sheds some light on this recent discovery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191029ramaphosagif

Businesswomen highlight lack of funding, nonpayment in dialogue with Ramaphosa

29 October 2019 1:47 PM

Ramaphosa addressed the dialogue under the theme of ‘The Economy is Woman’ on Tuesday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191026-refugees-edjpg

Cape Town tenants threaten to withold rent as refugees camp outside UNHCR

29 October 2019 8:07 AM

The building owner's lawyer Waleed Saban and Congolese refugees' community leader Papy Sukami discuss the tense situation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

highlighter-study-notesjpg

Green school coming to Paarl-Franschhoek valley

28 October 2019 5:20 PM

Green School South Africa will be inspired by sustainability, explains co-founder Alba Brandt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

IEC

Sisulu says government is formulating 'master plan' for water SA crisis

28 October 2019 4:10 PM

Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu says water restrictions will have to be tightened as rain remains scarce countrywide.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191021-boks-edjpg

Better late than never: SABC secures deal to air RWC final

28 October 2019 4:04 PM

In a statement, the SABC said the final will be shown live on SABC 2 at 11am on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sindiso Magaqa

No protection for whistleblowers as report taken on review - Public Protector

28 October 2019 2:25 PM

Spokesperson Oupa Sekgalwe says they had hoped to work closely with the government to ensure the safety of whistleblowers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

The Kiffness grills SABC about its Rugby World Cup U-turn

Business

Cape Town tenants threaten to withold rent as refugees camp outside UNHCR

Local Politics

Housing activists slate City's decision to greenlight R14Bn foreshore project

Politics Business

EWN Highlights

'Street has won': Lebanon protesters celebrate

29 October 2019 8:23 PM

US judge blocks Alabama's near-total abortion ban

29 October 2019 8:19 PM

Mlambo-Ngcuka: Women calling for shift from military spending to development

29 October 2019 8:15 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA