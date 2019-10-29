The Kiffness grills SABC about its Rugby World Cup U-turn

Until the SABC can prove how screening the Rugby World Cup on Saturday is going to be commercially viable, we should not be celebrating, but instead be angry, because if my suspicions are correct, this is a massive PR stunt that is going to do far more damage than good. David Scott, The Kiffness

David Scott of the electronic act The Kiffness “interviewed” SABC spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu about the public broadcaster’s announcement that it will screen the Rugby World Cup final after reaching a deal with SuperSport.

Mthembu would not disclose how it suddenly became economically viable to do so after the SABC maintained for months that it wasn’t.

Scott says the wildly popular move is a PR stunt and that it’s necessary to bear in mind that:

Taxpayers just handed a R2.1 billion bailout to the SABC

The SABC owes musicians R250 million (they owe Scott R100 000)

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi. Picture: @Springboks/Twitter.

It just amazes me that there’s suddenly money to pay for the World Cup, but we’ve been waiting for five years… David Scott, The Kiffness

Hopefully, you’ll get your money soon… Vuyo Mthembu, spokesperson - SABC

Watch Scott's interview below.