Scientists unveil 'revolutionary' TB vaccine at health summit in India

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Tomorrow at 06:25
Uthini!
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Belinda Ndlovu - Xhosa tutor and Student Support Manager at Uthini
Tomorrow at 06:41
Wanderlust Wednesday: Ghost Tour, Fort Wynyard
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Matt Weisse - Owner at Good Hope Adventures
Tomorrow at 07:07
Governments Plan To Save Eskom
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Pravin Gordhan - Finance Minister at Treasury
Ted Blom
Tomorrow at 07:22
RWC Reffs Under the Spotlight
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean De Villiers
Tomorrow at 08:07
Panel Discussion: MTBPS
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Matthew Haddon - Director at Simple Tax- Tax Consultants
Lumkile Mondi - Senior Lecturer at Wits School Of Economics And Business Science
Duma Gqubule
Tomorrow at 08:22
Panel Discussion MTBPS
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Matthew Haddon
Lumkile Mondi - Senior Lecturer at Wits School Of Economics And Business Science
Duma Gqubule
Tomorrow at 09:40
What is Cosatu holding out for from Mboweni's MTBPS?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sizwe Pamla - National spokesperson at COSATU
Tomorrow at 11:32
Hanging out with mutli-talented muso - Loyisa Bala
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Loyiso Bala
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of Talk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
[VIDEO] Football coach disarms armed student and gives him a hug Surveillance video released on Friday from Parkrose High School in Oregon the coach hugging the 18-year-old after taking the gun a... 21 October 2019 1:33 PM
[WATCH] SA and Japan fans reach out to each other at World Cup showdown! Excitement's running high at the quarterfinal clash between the Springboks and hosts Japan in Tokyo. 20 October 2019 12:50 PM
Meet Johnny Miller, the man using drone photography to change peoples' views Photographer Johnny Miller discusses the impact of his moving work and how he captures his eye-opening images. 18 October 2019 2:46 PM
View all World
Cape Town to host 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens Eyewitness News sports editor Adrian Ephraim gives more details on the positive impact the tournament will have on South Africa. 29 October 2019 1:41 PM
'SABC bailout might have helped secure Rugby World Cup final screening' Head of content for sports website bet.co.za Carl Lewis says it is possible the public will never know the contents of the deal. 29 October 2019 9:04 AM
Better late than never: SABC secures deal to air RWC final In a statement, the SABC said the final will be shown live on SABC 2 at 11am on Saturday. 28 October 2019 4:04 PM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] WC government 'in the dark' over provincial police commissioner job The province has been without a permanent police chief since August, the role is being temporarily held by Sindile Mfazi. 29 October 2019 6:21 PM
'There is no proof that Gwede Mantashe paid journalists to bury a story' Department of Mineral Resources and Energy chief of staff says no one has come forward to they have been bribed. 29 October 2019 3:36 PM
Statistician-General says 29.1% unemployment accounts for over 10 million people Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke says this is a total of 6.7 unemployed plus over 3 million discouraged job seekers. 29 October 2019 1:45 PM
View all Politics
Why Vestact is buying Discovery (JSE), Long4Life (JSE) and Booking.com Portfolio Manager Byron Lotter shares his stock picks of the week with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show. 22 October 2019 8:31 AM
Stop looking for 'excellence' at private schools, says opinionista Helena Wasserman, the editor of Business Insider SA, says society needs to stop looking for excellence in all the wrong places. 21 October 2019 10:41 AM
'Anybody who shares the Bishops College sex video can be prosecuted' John Maytham interviews social media law expert Emma Sadleir. 18 October 2019 4:17 PM
View all Opinion
[LISTEN] WC government 'in the dark' over provincial police commissioner job The province has been without a permanent police chief since August, the role is being temporarily held by Sindile Mfazi. 29 October 2019 6:21 PM
'There is no proof that Gwede Mantashe paid journalists to bury a story' Department of Mineral Resources and Energy chief of staff says no one has come forward to they have been bribed. 29 October 2019 3:36 PM
Are you satisfied with how your child's school deals with racism? The Institute for Justice and Reconciliation is holding a series of racism workshops for teachers at schools in the Western Cape. 29 October 2019 3:36 PM
View all Local
How to build a business you can sell Small business expert Pavlo Phitidis discusses his book "Sweat, Scale, $ell: Build Your Business into an Asset of Value™". 29 October 2019 2:38 PM
3 hottest shares to buy, right now (according to Nitrogen Fund Managers) Rowan Williams shares his stock picks of the week with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show. 29 October 2019 1:32 PM
Call centre agent-turned-teacher sets up computer lab at Delft South school Thabo Mayosi says he has always looked to improve the education system and bringing about change in the community. 28 October 2019 3:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
The Kiffness grills SABC about its Rugby World Cup U-turn A great career in journalism is waiting for David Scott of The Kiffness if he ever decides to quit his day job. 29 October 2019 3:52 PM
Old Mutual wants judge to be recused from Peter Moyo case High Court Judge Brian Mashile has ruled against the insurer twice, ordering it to reinstate Moyo but it has refused Moyo access t... 29 October 2019 3:12 PM
How to build a business you can sell Small business expert Pavlo Phitidis discusses his book "Sweat, Scale, $ell: Build Your Business into an Asset of Value™". 29 October 2019 2:38 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home

Scientists unveil 'revolutionary' TB vaccine at health summit in India

29 October 2019 6:03 PM
by
Tags:
Active pulmonary tuberculosis
TB
drug-resistant tuberculosis
The current BCG vaccine for TB was developed one hundred years ago.

Scientists have unveiled a vaccine that could revolutionise the treatment of tuberculosis.

Rates of the disease in South Africa are among the highest in the world and claim about 126,000 lives here each year according to statistics from the World Health Organisation in 2016.

The new vaccine, revealed at a global health summit in India, is made up of proteins from bacteria and is thought to be considerably more effective than the current BCG vaccine.

Dr Andre Loxton at the SA Medical Research Council says it's a promising development given that the current vaccine for TB was developed one hundred years ago.

Since then we have not have any breakthrough in vaccines. We are desparatly seeking a vaccine that can protect people from developing TB.

Dr Andre Loxton, Specialist scientist - SA Medical Research Council

This vaccine consists of parts of the TB genome and is constructed by GSK that is specifically targeting people who are considered to be latently targetted with TB.

Dr Andre Loxton, Specialist scientist - SA Medical Research Council

We still need to test this vaccine in follow-on studies and in different countries as well.

Dr Andre Loxton, Specialist scientist - SA Medical Research Council

Listen to the full interview below:


29 October 2019 6:03 PM
by
Tags:
Active pulmonary tuberculosis
TB
drug-resistant tuberculosis

Trending

The Kiffness grills SABC about its Rugby World Cup U-turn

Business

Cape Town tenants threaten to withold rent as refugees camp outside UNHCR

Local Politics

Housing activists slate City's decision to greenlight R14Bn foreshore project

Politics Business

EWN Highlights

'Street has won': Lebanon protesters celebrate

29 October 2019 8:23 PM

US judge blocks Alabama's near-total abortion ban

29 October 2019 8:19 PM

Mlambo-Ngcuka: Women calling for shift from military spending to development

29 October 2019 8:15 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA