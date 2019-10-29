Scientists unveil 'revolutionary' TB vaccine at health summit in India

Scientists have unveiled a vaccine that could revolutionise the treatment of tuberculosis.

Rates of the disease in South Africa are among the highest in the world and claim about 126,000 lives here each year according to statistics from the World Health Organisation in 2016.

The new vaccine, revealed at a global health summit in India, is made up of proteins from bacteria and is thought to be considerably more effective than the current BCG vaccine.

Dr Andre Loxton at the SA Medical Research Council says it's a promising development given that the current vaccine for TB was developed one hundred years ago.

Since then we have not have any breakthrough in vaccines. We are desparatly seeking a vaccine that can protect people from developing TB. Dr Andre Loxton, Specialist scientist - SA Medical Research Council

This vaccine consists of parts of the TB genome and is constructed by GSK that is specifically targeting people who are considered to be latently targetted with TB. Dr Andre Loxton, Specialist scientist - SA Medical Research Council

We still need to test this vaccine in follow-on studies and in different countries as well. Dr Andre Loxton, Specialist scientist - SA Medical Research Council

