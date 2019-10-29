[LISTEN] WC government 'in the dark' over provincial police commissioner job
The Western Cape government says it's planning to lay an official complaint with the Public Protector after it was announced that the vacancy for provincial police commissioner is to be withdrawn and re-advertised.
The position was initially advertised in March 2019 and since August has been filled on a temporary basis by Sindile Mfazi.
The letter we received from the national commissioner says absolutely nothing. It gives no reason as to why the whole advertisement is going to be re-run.Albert Fritz, MEC - Community Safety at Western Cape Government
The government, in this case Saps [South African Police Service], owes the Western Cape an explanation.Albert Fritz, MEC - Community Safety at Western Cape Government
Last month one of the favourites to succeed Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jula, Jeremy Veary, complained to police management that he had not made the shortlist for the role.
Listen to the full interview below:
