Halloween thrills: Cape Town's secret passages and underground bunker tour

30 October 2019 7:25 AM
Halloween
Ghost Tour
Fort Wyngaard
Take a tour around one of the Mother City's most paranormal locations and take in some history along with a few shivers.

Enjoy a tour around one of Cape Town's most paranormally active locations and hear tales of strange occurrences in the 222-year history of an old historic fort.

The tour takes place at an old fortification near the Waterfront in Table Bay known as 'Kyk in die Pot' explains owner at Good Hope Adventures, Matt Weisse.

On the tour, you will explore secret passages, bunkers, chambers, underground abandoned museum and interrogation chambers.

Weisse says the abandoned chambers are filled with many relics from numerous wars.

And ghosts too...

We do hear some strange occurrences in the area.

Matt Weisse, Owner - Good Hope Adventures

He says paranormal investigators have measured the sounds with instruments.

We've actually heard noises down there, and whisperings and people crying for help.

Matt Weisse, Owner - Good Hope Adventures

He says the conclusion reached is it may be the convicts who built the fort, or prisoners of war.

There may have been parts that were used as a jail, there is an arsenal, a dungeon, and a torture chamber.

Matt Weisse, Owner - Good Hope Adventures

There is free and safe on-site parking.

You’re given a torch and gumboots before descending into darkness, and then you’re ready for discovery.

Check out the Ghost Tour website details or find them on Facebook

Duration: 90 mins Best suited: Groups, teenagers (kids 7+ only) Price: R300pp for 20+ people, R400pp for 10+ people. (Book at least 1 week in advance)

Take a listen:


