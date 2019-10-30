Eskom board members must be careful of what they say, warns Minister Gordhan
Eskom board member Busisiwe Mavuso told a parliamentary committee that political interference is holding the board back from acting on decisions that could prevent the power utility's collapse.
Mavuso said Eskom was too big a problem for the board alone.
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan is the shareholder representative at Eskom.
Speaking to Refilwe Moloto, Minister Gordhan says he has not completely heard what Mavuso said.
I think she has to be careful of what she says as a board member because she is part of a collective decision-making process and accounts to the shareholder which is government at the end of the day.Pravin Gordhan, Minister of Public Enterprises
We all have to make difficult decisions and one of the difficult decisions is whether we fire 16,000 people or not and a government that is responsible will not fire 16,000 people.Pravin Gordhan, Minister of Public Enterprises
Meanwhile, the minister presented a paper by the government on its plans to break down Eskom’s key components into three entities.
The government will be separating the transmission, generation and distribution components to become subsidiaries of Eskom Holdings.
We should be focusing on making Eskom work better, efficiently and more cost-effective and staffing is not the only problem.Pravin Gordhan, Minister of Public Enterprises
There is a lot of hard work to do and it will happen over the next few years.Pravin Gordhan, Minister of Public Enterprises
Listen to the full interview here:
