MTBPS: Tito Mboweni faces a stagnating, unemployed nation drowning in Eskom debt
All eyes – especially those of rating agencies - will be on Finance Minister Tito Mboweni on Wednesday (from 2:00 pm) when he delivers his Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS).
He will deliver his speech in the context of weak growth, soaring government debt and unemployment at an 11-year high.
Analysts expect Mboweni to release a final version of National Treasury’s economic growth plan.
Despite the plan being widely lauded as “pragmatic, implementable, coherent and evidence-based”, unions called it “incoherent, confused and unreliable”.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Goolam Ballim (Group Chief Economist at Standard Bank), Tendani Mantshimuli (Consumer Economist at Liberty SA Retail) and Peter Attard Montalto (Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex).
Whitfield asked them what to expect and look out for in this year's "mini-budget".
Listen to the interviews in the audio below.
This article first appeared on 702 : MTBPS: Tito Mboweni faces a stagnating, unemployed nation drowning in Eskom debt
