Medium-term budget: Austerity will tip country into a recession - Duma Gqubule
Economic experts say Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni is set to deliver the Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) in the worst post-apartheid economic crisis the country has ever faced.
Mboweni will deliver the MTBPS along with the Treasury's finalised economic strategy on economic transformation, inclusive growth and competitiveness.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Wits School of Economics and Business Science senior lecturer Lumkile Mondi, Centre of Economic Development & Transformation founding director Duma Gqubule and Simple Tax director Matthew Haddon about what to the minister might include in the budget.
RELATED: MTBPS: Tito Mboweni faces a stagnating, unemployed nation drowning in Eskom debt
Look at why other SOEs [state-owned enterprises] continue to be in state hands when they are bleeding the South African economy while the state of our finances is so poor.Lumkile Mondi, Senior lecturer - Wits School of Economics and Business Science
Identification of key areas where we can help create employment, that would then underpin the budget that the minister of finance will present.Lumkile Mondi, Senior lecturer - Wits School of Economics and Business Science
Gqubule argues that the budget is not an accounting exercise the context in which it takes place is that South Africa is in the worst post-apartheid economic crisis.
He will present his economic growth strategy and a plan for Eskom. For me, I think it is the wrong time to be having austerity, it will tip the country into a recession.Duma Gqubule, Founding director - Centre of Economic Development & Transformation
For me, I am looking at the economic growth forecast.Duma Gqubule, Founding director - Centre of Economic Development & Transformation
Haddon says he would like to see what Sars [South African Revenue Service] does in terms of austerity measures.
I don't see much going on as far as tax changes go. I don't see Sars pushing their budget up.Matthew Haddon, Director - Simple Tax
I would like to see what Sars actually does as far as austerity measures go, will they be tightening their belts like the rest of us?Matthew Haddon, Director - Simple Tax
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Business
[WATCH LIVE] Tito Mboweni delivers the 2019 Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement
Punch-drunk South Africans and rating agencies – it’s time for the 2019 Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS).Read More
Nivea men’s 'manly, butch' new TV ad is 'corny as hell, clichéd, uninspiring'
Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice runs out of adjectives to describe how awful Nivea men’s new TV advert is.Read More
Gordhan's Eskom plan lacks substance, says energy analyst
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan released a policy paper on how the government plans to rescue Eskom.Read More
Zimbabwe anti-sanctions protest fails despite free transport, chicken and Pepsi
The march – organised by the Zimbabwean government - was poorly attended despite freebies and the declaration of a public holiday.Read More
Mboweni's mini-budget must impose strict conditions for struggling SOEs - Cosatu
The trade union federation wants the Finance Minister to announce stringent bailout rules for South Africa's state entities.Read More
MTBPS: Tito Mboweni faces a stagnating, unemployed nation drowning in Eskom debt
Goolam Ballim (Standard Bank), Tendani Mantshimuli (Liberty SA Retail) and Peter Attard Montalto (Intellidex) on what to expect.Read More
The Kiffness grills SABC about its Rugby World Cup U-turn
A great career in journalism is waiting for David Scott of The Kiffness if he ever decides to quit his day job.Read More
Old Mutual wants judge to be recused from Peter Moyo case
High Court Judge Brian Mashile has ruled against the insurer twice, ordering it to reinstate Moyo but it has refused Moyo access to go back to work.Read More
How to build a business you can sell
Small business expert Pavlo Phitidis discusses his book "Sweat, Scale, $ell: Build Your Business into an Asset of Value™".Read More
Statistician-General says 29.1% unemployment accounts for over 10 million people
Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke says this is a total of 6.7 unemployed plus over 3 million discouraged job seekers.Read More