Mboweni's mini-budget must impose strict conditions for struggling SOEs - Cosatu

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) wants Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to put a tight leash on the country's ailing state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

On Wednesday afternoon, Mboweni will deliver the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement which will outline key government priorities and budget allocations.

Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla says it's time for Mboweni to crack down on SOEs who continue to survive on bailout money.

Pamla says the minister must announce stricter bailout conditions for state entities.

We hope to hear that there are conditions that are going to be submitted to the SOEs that they all have to abide by. Sizwe Pamla, National spokesperson at Cosatu

The idea that we are going to continue to bail them out is totally unacceptable. Sizwe Pamla, National spokesperson at Cosatu

All of the SOEs have to be put under a strict regime where they abide by certain conditions or face consequences. Sizwe Pamla, National spokesperson at Cosatu

Pamla says Cosatu will also be looking to Mboweni to pronounce on Treasury's plans for public servants, the role of the Reserve Bank and how the government aims to stop haemorrhaging money.

