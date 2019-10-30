Zimbabwe anti-sanctions protest fails despite free transport, chicken and Pepsi
The European Union and the United States pooh-poohed an anti-sanctions march organised by the Zimbabwean government on Friday.
Both said sanctions would remain until President Emmerson Mnangagwa makes good on his promise to reform the country.
The march was poorly attended despite Government declaring a public holiday and providing free transport, chicken and Pepsi.
On Saturday, the US imposed additional sanctions, this time specifically against Owen Ncube, Zimbabwe’s Minister of State Security, for “gross violations of human rights” in response to anti-government protests.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Dianna Games, Chief Executive at business consultancy Africa At Work.
They discussed the failed march and Mnangagwa’s intention to make calling for sanctions in Zimbabwe a crime.
She also spoke about Zimbabwe pulling a stunt on its Chinese creditors.
China suspended $1.3 billion in projects after the Zimbabwean government diverted $10 million from an escrow account for an emergency at the Robert Mugabe Airport.
One of the affected projects is a $1.1 billion upgrade to the Hwange power station, desperately needed in a country surviving on a few hours of electricity per day at most.
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
This article first appeared on 702 : Zimbabwe anti-sanctions protest fails despite free transport, chicken and Pepsi
