Gordhan's Eskom plan lacks substance, says energy analyst
Independent energy expert Ted Blom says the document outlining government's plan for Eskom is full of promises and vague ideas.
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan delivered a special paper that detailed plans to restructure the struggling state-owned enterprise.
Blom argues that the document fails to provide a clear plan on how the government will turn around the cash-strapped power utility.
He says the only clear information in the policy document is the deadline for the unbundling of Eskom and the date for the appointment of a new CEO.
Furthermore, the analyst says there is no cost-benefit analysis to justify the unbundling of the utility.
It seems to be that it's more mumbo jumbo... There's very little substance to the whole document.Ted Blom, Independent energy analyst
I've yet to see a cost-benefit document or strategy document on the benefits of unbundling versus the costs of unbundling.Ted Blom, Independent energy analyst
The transition to green has also not been quantified.Ted Blom, Independent energy analyst
We seem to be dealing with a wish list of certain politicians.Ted Blom, Independent energy analyst
Listen to his full analysis:
Read the full Roadmap for Eskom below:
Roadmap for Eskom by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd
