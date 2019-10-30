Streaming issues? Report here
Musician Loyiso Bala credits his staying power to being authentic

Tags:
Music
Artist
Loyiso Bala
Musician
SA artist Loyiso Bala opens up about his journey in the music industry and his move towards the gospel genre.

South African musician Loyiso Bala says remaining authentic has given him staying power in the music industry.

Bala has received numerous awards over the past 20 years of his career, making his mark both on the local and international scene.

I was one of the first artists to write songs that are built in my home language, isiXhosa as well as in English.

Loyiso Bala, musician

I always believe that music has to represent who you are. That's when you are being authentic.

Loyiso Bala, musician

You last longer when you are being authentic.

Loyiso Bala, musician

He says his transition from RnB music to the gospel genre has been an expression of purpose and what is on his heart.

I'd never said I'd write RnB or pop, I just write whatever is in my heart.

Loyiso Bala, musician

All that ever came out in my heart was what people call gospel music. It wasn't a decision to say I'm going gospel.

Loyiso Bala, musician

Bala says he only discovered that he could turn his passion for music into a career as a teenager.

I actually didn't even see music as a career because everyone around me sang. To us, it was like walking.

Loyiso Bala, musician

He talks about how his song Give Me The Night came to be, meeting musician George Benson, his musical upbringing and his own family.

Listen to him reflect on his musical journey:


Tags:
Music
Artist
Loyiso Bala
Musician

